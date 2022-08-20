Connect with us

PHOTOS: Mr. & Miss AGLA

Northern Va. LGBTQ organization holds scholarship fundraiser

11 hours ago

Deja Diamond Jemaceye is crowned Miss AGLA 2022 at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, August 14. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Northern Virginia LGBTQ organization AGLA held a fundraiser for its scholarship program for Arlington Public High School students was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday, August 14. The “pandemic royalty” Mr. and Miss AGLA 2020-2021 were honored and the new Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022 were crowned.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Commonwealth Dinner

Equality Virginia holds 19th annual gala in Richmond

6 days ago

August 15, 2022

2022 Equality Virginia Commonwealth Dinner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Equality Virginia held its 19th annual Commonwealth Dinner at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, August 13. Speakers included Virginia state Senators Adam Ebbin and Ghazala Hashimi, Emmett Schelling of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, author Richie Jackson, Pat Hunter-Jordan of Hanover NAACP, as well as Narissa Rahaman, Kyleigh Hynes and Bryan Price of Equality Virginia.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: United Night OUT

Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime

2 weeks ago

August 8, 2022

2022 United Night OUT. (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)

PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant

Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage

3 weeks ago

August 1, 2022

Herbert Meisner is crowned 'Mister Nice Jewish Boy 2022' at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

