National
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
Health experts weigh declaring virus an STD
Amid fears monkeypox would spread at an increased rate at the end of summer as gay men gather in close quarters for dance parties and other celebrations, health experts are starting to emphasize that the current outbreak isn’t spreading through minimal skin-to-skin contact, such as brushing up against a fellow shirtless dance partner, but rather through sexual activity and overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men.
With reported cases of monkeypox in the United States this week reaching 15,505, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, a number of health experts who spoke to the Blade talked about outright declaring monkeypox a sexually transmitted disease as part of this messaging — although they acknowledge such a label would have pros and cons.
Juan Carlos Loubriel, senior director of community health at the D.C.-based Whitman-Walker Health, was among the health experts making the distinction between the negligible risks of transmitting monkeypox through brief skin-to-skin contact as opposed to sexual activity.
“I’ll say that we need to provide the real facts to our community that indicates right now that the majority of the cases are sexually transmitted, right?” Loubriel said. “So transmission is not occurring by casual touch, right? That’s what we know as of today … So the majority of the cases [are] by prolonged skin-to-skin contact, and during sex there is a lot of skin-to-skin contact.”
As health experts at large are beginning to make a distinction in how the disease is transmitted, the Biden administration has also taken up messaging that downplays the risk of monkeypox transmission through minimal skin-to-skin contact.
Demetre Daskalakis, who is the face of the LGBTQ outreach for the Biden administration as deputy coordinator of the White House monkeypox task force, made colorful remarks Friday during a conference call with reporters downplaying the risk of contracting monkeypox through brief contact, quoting a senior policy adviser at the CDC who has studied LGBTQ health issues.
“I think I’m going to quote my friend Robbie Goldstein that sex involves friction, and friction seems to be how this happens,” Daskalakis said. “So, I think, that from the perspective of events, the real risk at an event is low. Of course, you have to gauge that risk based on what you’re doing, so if there’s a lot of clothes out dancing and friction, that could be a mechanism of transmission, but just brushing by someone, I’ve said this many times before, just brushing by someone is probably low or no risk.”
Asked by the Blade during the call about any consideration on declaring monkeypox a sexually transmitted disease, Daskalakis said it’s “really important that the decision around monkeypox and whether it’s designated happen thoughtfully from the perspective of other implications.”
“What’s really important from the perspective of our communication on the ground is that our harm reduction and safer sex guidance really does mention the importance of sexual transmission or the associated transmission of the virus, and also provides guidance necessary, like reminding people that condoms may have a role — not necessarily the full role — in preventing monkeypox, but also reminds folks that skin-to-skin contact in the context of sex can be really a part of how transmission occurs,” he said.
The messaging is consistent with new studies finding cases of monkeypox are overwhelmingly the result of sexual activity. According to a recent report by NBC News, an increasing amount of scientific evidence — such three studies published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as reports from national, regional, and global health authorities — has indicated “experts may have framed monkeypox’s typical transmission route precisely backward.”
“[A]n expanding cadre of experts has come to believe that sex between men itself — both anal as well as oral intercourse — is likely the main driver of global monkeypox transmission,” the NBC News report says. “The skin contact that comes with sex, these experts say, is probably much less of a risk factor.”
With evidence the monkeypox outbreak is overwhelmingly being transmitted through sexual activity and risks from skin-to-skin contact virtually non-existent, experts say discussion on whether or not to label the virus as a sexually transmitted disease are ongoing and controversial.
On one hand, designating monkeypox as a sexually transmitted disease would give the public a clearer idea about the way it’s being transmitted to allay concerns and enable the public to take appropriate precautions. On the other hand, as seen during the height of HIV/AIDS crisis, an emphasis on monkeypox being transmitted among men who have sex with men may have the effect of stigmatizing the community (and the sexual activity) as being responsible for the outbreak.
Loubriel said the issue of whether or not monkeypox should be messaged more as a sexually transmitted disease is “a very good question and also a very big debate around public health, even within the public health sector.”
“The only reason we cannot say it is just sexually transmitted is because we know as a fact that it can be spread by other various avenues like touching clothing, bedding with an infected person or towels being used by someone with monkeypox, potentially contact with respiratory secretions,” Loubriel added. “So that is why it’s probably not been named as a sexually transmitted infection.”
Joseph Lee, a professor of health education at East Carolina University who studies health inequities among LGBTQ people, said there’s “real tension” in finding the right messaging, which he said would strike a balance between being factual while not being stigmatic of the marginalized community affected by monkeypox.
“We see when we have messaging that goes to the general public…that messaging about how a particular group is doing worse triggers negative stereotypes and makes people feel less at risk than they are,” Lee said. “And really importantly, it makes the group at the worst end of that problem feel sometimes like they’re feeling fatalistic or they can’t do anything to protect themselves. You almost feel like you have to give up and you’re just going to get it anyway because the messaging is so clear, how much it’s impacting your community.”
Lee, however, praised communications on monkeypox from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, saying the agency has “very useful guidance about promoting equity in monkeypox communication that I actually really like.”
Key points in the guidance, Lee said, is messaging that monkeypox can affect anyone, while going through some of the ways the virus is being transmitted and ways the public can protect itself. The guidance, Lee said, follows the right strategy of articulating a message to the general public, then adding more specific messages about protection against the disease and risk to the communities most vulnerable.
“That’s sort of their big picture strategy that I think is actually the right strategy,” Lee concluded. “How well everyone’s implementing it across the country in our messy, somewhat broken public health system is another question.”
The White House
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
Stephen Goepfert is one of the administration’s most influential LGBTQ members
Stephen Goepfert, special assistant and personal aide to President Joe Biden, is slated to join the Department of Transportation where he will be working on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a spokesperson with the agency told the Washington Blade Tuesday.
While serving in his current position, a role that is often referred to as the president’s “bodyman,” Goepfert has enjoyed virtually unrivaled proximity and access to Biden beginning with his 2020 presidential campaign. As a gay man and longtime member of Biden’s inner circle of trusted advisors, Goepfert is one of the administration’s most powerful LGBTQ officials.
An official with the White House provided additional confirmation to the Blade that Goepfert’s forthcoming role will involve working to implement the infrastructure law. The administration has hailed the bill as one of its most significant legislative accomplishments, a historic once-in-a-generation investment to rebuild the U.S.’s long-neglected roads, bridges and rails. The law also involves provisions to fight climate change, as well as the expansion of access to clean water and high-speed internet.
Earlier today, the White House disclosed Goepfert’s planned departure, scheduled for the end of this week, with a statement from Biden commending Goepfert’s service as his special assistant and personal aide, where he proved himself “a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers.”
White House Receptionist Jacob Spreyer will resume the role vacated by Goepfert.
Top White House officials including Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain and his longtime confidant and counselor Steve Ricchetti echoed Biden’s praise of Goepfert’s performance.
“I have worked with and seen many body people over the years, Stephen is at the top,” Klain said. “It’s a tough and grueling job, and no one has done it with the competence, kindness, and warmth that he has.”
At the Department of Transportation, Goepfert will serve under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post. Record numbers of LGBTQ political appointees have served in the Biden-Harris administration, according to the Victory Fund.
Congress
Sean Patrick Maloney fends off Democratic challenger in N.Y. primary
Out lawmaker overwhelmingly wins nomination
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) one of nine openly gay members of the U.S. House, fended off a challenger Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary to keep a seat in the Congress, a boon for LGBTQ representation even though he has drawn the ire of some progressives in his party.
The Associated Press called the primary race for the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 17th congressional district in favor of Maloney, who was running against State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Initial results indicated Maloney easily won against Biaggi, taking 67 percent of the vote compared to the 33 percent she won.
Maloney had risen to greater prominence during the first Trump impeachment of 2019, when he bolstered his reputation for his aggressive questions of witnesses during the congressional hearings. As an out member of Congress, Maloney has taken the lead on LGBTQ issues, most recently introducing legislation that would requirer insurers to cover monkeypox testing at no out-of-pocket cost to the public.
But Maloney, who has a reputation for being a centrist, has also clashed with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. After redistricting in New York reduced the number of congressional seats, Maloney was initially planning to run against Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), which would have pitted him against a progressive. (Jones is also Black and another openly gay member of the U.S. House).
The potential challenge upset progressives, especially as Maloney would be taking that on while being chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The challenge between Maloney and Jones never took place as Jones elected to seek re-election in a different congressional district. Biaggi’s challenge, however, represented the progressive voice in the Democratic primary, although voters in the district saw Maloney as the way to go by overwhelmingly giving him the nomination.
Jones lost his race on Tuesday. In 2020, he and Ritchie Torres became the first out Black members of Congress. “The result in Mondaire’s race is deeply sad for the LGBTQ community,” said LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker in a statement. “We’ve lost a fierce advocate and LGBTQ pioneer in Congress who used every ounce of his political power to fight for a more equitable and fair America.”
Maloney, however, isn’t a shoo-in for re-election during a year when Republicans are expected to make gains in the U.S. House. Republicans selected as their nominee Michael Lawler, who currently serves as a member of the New York State Assembly. Cook Political Report ranks the congressional district as “Lean Democratic” in 2022.
State Department
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
Former NBA star says he plans to ‘go this week’
The U.S. on Monday discouraged former NBA star Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia in order to help secure Brittney Griner’s release.
Rodman on Saturday told NBC News while he was at a D.C. restaurant that he “got permission to go to Russia to help that girl.”
“I’m trying to go this week,” said Rodman.
A Russian court earlier this month convicted Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner — of smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony. Brittney Griner’s lawyers have appealed her sentence.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday told reporters during a press briefing that Rodman “would not be traveling (to Russia) on behalf of the U.S. government.” A White House source told the Washington Blade the administration is “really not thrilled about Rodman and he definitely was not given permission by (the) U.S. to negotiate with Russia over” Brittney Griner’s release.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly acknowledged the U.S. has offered Russia a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, another American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after his conviction for spying.
American officials have reportedly expressed a willingness to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., as part of a prisoner swap. A spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed negotiations between the two countries over a potential prisoner swap have begun.
“We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner,” said Price on Monday. “We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts.”
“We’ve also provided very clear guidance to American citizens owing to a number of threats, not the least of which is the threat of wrongful detention, that Americans should not travel to Russia,” he added. “That has been our message to private Americans across the board.”
Rodman in 2014 traveled to North Korea with a group of former NBA players who played in an exhibition game for leader Kim Jung Un’s Birthday. Rodman has made several other trips to North Korea in recent years, despite the country’s deplorable human rights record.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Ron Johnson changes tune on gay marriage bill: ‘Completely unnecessary’
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
D.C. Health expands eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccine
Gay incumbent challenges petition signatures of gay opponent in ANC race
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
Am I the only gay man who doesn’t sleep around?
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
Singapore to decriminalize homosexuality
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
Two small, fun, and affordable rides
Popular
-
Advice4 days ago
Am I the only gay man who doesn’t sleep around?
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
-
Asia3 days ago
Singapore to decriminalize homosexuality
-
State Department2 days ago
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
-
Autos5 days ago
Two small, fun, and affordable rides
-
Real Estate4 days ago
To use a down payment assistance program or not?
-
Books4 days ago
New book examines overcoming inequality at home
-
Rehoboth Beach2 days ago
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends