Queer-centric open-stage org to host talent show

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Reign: Not Another Drag Show

A scene from ‘Not Another Drag Show’ at DIK Bar. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 22

8 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor)

1737 17th Street, N.W.

Eventbrite | Facebook

Start your week off with a casual good time at DIK Bar complete with a drag show featuring local talent!

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Red Bear Brewing Co. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Tuesday, August 23

7-9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Desiree Dik leads a rousing game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.

LGBTQ Happy Hour Bingo

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Wednesday, August 24

7-9 p.m.

As You Are Bar

500 8th Street, S.E.

Eventbrite

Enjoy an evening of free bingo at As You Are bar on Wednesday.

Wasted & Gay Thursday

Thursday, August 25

9 p.m.

Wasted Lounge

816 H Street, N.E.

$5 cover after 10 p.m.

21+

Eventbrite

Check out Wasted Lounge for an LGBTQ party with special musical guests and $5 Henny shots.

Empowerment Boxing

Friday, August 26

6-7 p.m.

Duke Ellington College Track Field

1600 38th Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Take a free trans+/queer empowerment boxing class at Georgetown University on Friday. Make some friends and get your sweat on. No experience necessary.

LGBTQ+ Social in the City

Friday, August 26

7-9 p.m.

Moxy

1011 K Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Moxy’s trendy lobby lounge is the venue again for this Go Gay DC LGBTQ social event. Come and make new friends and enjoy conversation with members of the community.

Frequency Friday

Friday, August 26

10 p.m.

Harlot DC Lounge & Restaurant

2001 11th Street, N.W.

$10-$75

Eventbrite

Hosted by Kay Cruise with sounds by DJ Kidd Fresh and DJ Tia Nicole, the “hottest black lesbian party to ever hit the D.C. streets” is on Friday at Harlot DC Lounge. Book your tickets and VIP tables today.

LGBTQ Brunch

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, August 27

10 a.m.-noon

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Eventbrite

Join Go Gay DC for an LGBTQ brunch at Freddie’s patio on Saturday. Order the all-you-can-eat buffet (includes a mimosa or coffee/tea or soft drink) for only $14.99.

Bachelor’s Mill Reunion

A scene from Bachelor’s Mill in 2002. (Blade archive photo by I. Hope)

Saturday, August 27

6 p.m.-midnight

Karma DC Live Music Venue

2221 Adams Place, N.E.

$31.99 – $52.75

Eventbrite

Celebrating the storied Bachelor’s Mill, there will be a Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Talent Showcase followed by a dance party on Saturday at Karma DC.

Eighties Mayhem: End of Summer 80’s Dance Party

Saturday, August 27

9 p.m.

Black Cat

1811 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Celebrate the end of summer with an 80’s-themed dance party at the Black Cat on Saturday.