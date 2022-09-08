Politics
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Our hearts and our thoughts to the family members of the Queen’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced on Thursday to improvise during the daily briefing upon being informed about the ground-shaking news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Initially refusing to answer hypothetical questions about the monarch’s death following reporters she was seriously ill, Jean-Pierre replied “OK, all right” when reporters informed her about the news while she answering a question on the Inflation Reduction Act.
“That’s been confirmed?” Jean-Pierre asked reporters, who responded in the affirmative before Jean-Pierre referenced the royal family as their source.
Taking a moment to collect herself, Jean-Pierre went into comments and condolences she made earlier in the briefing about then-hypothetical questions.
“Our hearts and our thoughts to the family members of the Queen, goes to the people of the United Kingdom,” Jean-Pierre said.
Jean-Pierre, who’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role of the White House press secretary, said she didn’t want to get ahead of President Biden’s public comments, indicating they would be forthcoming.
“I want to you all to hear from him first, and so, I don’t want to get ahead of that” Jean-Pierre added.
Jean-Pierre added: “And I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something that the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger, and the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies.”
Bringing to the news briefing to an end, Jean-Pierre reiterated wouldn’t get ahead Biden on his comments and emphasized the strong ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.
“Again, our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Queen and to her family,” Jean-Pierre concluded.
Biden issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth shortly after the briefing concluded: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”
“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” Biden added. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”
News
Schumer: Senate vote on marriage bill to happen ‘in the coming weeks’
Idea to include measure in CR appears sidelined
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) signaled on Wednesday a vote on legislation to codify same-sex marriage would happen “in the coming weeks” as supporters express increasing confidence they will have sufficient bipartisan support to pass the measure.
Schumer made the comments under questioning from a reporter on the Respect for Marriage Act and whether 10 Republican votes are present to end a filibuster.
“We all want to pass this quickly,” Schumer said. “Our two leading members on this issue, Sen. [Tammy] Baldwin and [Kyrtsten] Sinema, are working with Republicans to see if there are enough votes to pass the bill. But let me be clear, a vote will happen. A vote on marriage equality will happen on the Senate floor in the coming weeks and I hope there will be 10 Republicans to support it. Yes.”
The measure came up during a meeting for Senate Democrats earlier in the day, said Schumer, who added it was “a very good conversation” about same-sex marriage.
Schumer made a point to say the vote was necessary after the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which led many to believe same-sex marriage would be next on the chopping block.
“Let’s remember why a vote on the Respect for Marriage is necessary,” Schumer said. “Millions upon millions of American women had their right taken away by the extremist MAGA Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision. And in a concurring opinion, Justice Thomas opened the door to the Supreme Court going even further. The MAGA Republicans are taking over the Republican Party and they’ve made it abundantly clear they’re not satisfied with repealing Roe. So when some Republicans say, ‘Oh, a vote’s unnecessary, it won’t happen,’ they said the same thing about Roe and here’s where we are.”
Although Democratic insiders close to Senate leaders had said they were considering including the marriage bill as an amendment to a budget stopgap known as a continuing resolution, Schumer hinted he doesn’t think that would be the way to go.
“We would prefer to do it as a separate bill,” Schumer said. “We hope there are 10 Republicans to help us with that.”
The Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t codify same-sex marriage into law per se, but would lift from the books the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. The U.S. House approved the measure in July.
Supporters have expressed optimism 10 Republican votes are present. Four Republicans have signaled they would support the bill, at least in some capacity: Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.). Johnson, however, has changed his tune recently and said an amendment for religious accommodations is necessary.
Baldwin, the first openly lesbian elected to the Senate, has been championing the legislation and told Axios’ Andrew Solender she’s confident 10 Republican votes will be there.
“I think the momentum is going in the right direction,” Baldwin was quoted as saying.
Asked about specific vote timing, Baldwin reportedly said, “I would hope for next week.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to weigh in on Wednesday when asked whether the marriage legislation should be included in the continuing resolution, although she said President Biden wants Congress to act “swiftly” on the measure.
“I know there’s a legislative pathway that’s being discussed currently in Congress,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’ll let leadership decide how to move forward with that. The president is a proud champion of the right for people to marry. They can choose who they love, and he believes it is non-negotiable, and the Senate should act swiftly to get this to the president’s desk.”
News
Two candidates could become first out lesbians to win gubernatorial races
Maura Healey secured Democratic nomination on Tuesday
Two candidates who came out on top in the primary season in two gubernatorial elections — Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Tina Kotek in Oregon — could be on track to make history and become the first openly lesbian women elected as governor in the United States.
Healey, currently the Massachusetts attorney general, joined Kotek as a fellow Democratic gubernatorial nominee after winning in the primary Tuesday night in Massachusetts, becoming the overwhelming victor by securing 85.5 percent of the vote against State Sen. Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz.
Following her primary victory, Healey issued a statement seeking to capitalize on the win and envisioned the way forward into the general election in November, pledging to “run a campaign for everyone.”
“I got into this race because I believe in Massachusetts,” Healey said. “We have the best people, innovation and know-how in the world. As governor, I want to harness that potential, bring people together and build a state where every person and every business can thrive.”
Whether or not both Healey and Kotek win in November remains to be seen. Healey, who’s running against Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker endorsed by former President Trump, is heavily favored to win in November.
Kotek, on the other hand, faces a more difficult path and is running in a state where outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, is deeply unpopular. Kotek faces a potential three-way race between unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan, who has recently obtained support from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Although Healey and Kotek could achieve firsts as out lesbian candidates, other members of LGBTQ community have significant broken barriers in gubernatorial. For example, Brown became the first openly LGBTQ person elected governor in the United States Oregon upon winning election in 2016 as as an openly bisexual candidate.
Other firsts include Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who’s the first openly gay men to win election as governor. The distinction of the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as governor belongs to former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevy, who came out as gay amid scandal before he resigned. In 2018, Christine Hallquist of Vermont became the openly transgender to obtain a major party nomination to run for governor, although she came up short in the general election.
Religious Extremism/Anti-LGBTQ+ Activism
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
The vehemently anti-LGBTQ evangelical Christian nonprofit Orlando-based legal group Liberty Counsel, which has been listed as a hate group for its lies, propaganda, and attacks on LGBTQ people by the Southern Poverty Law Center, was targeted in a digital hacking intrusion that exposed a 25 gigabyte internal database that contains nearly seven years’ worth of records.
The data breach according to a lengthy investigative news piece by Intercept journalists Micah Lee and Michael Sherrard, was executed by a hacker, who identifies with the Anonymous movement, who released the data on the hacktivist site Enlace Hacktivista.
The Intercept reported that the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets is providing it to journalists who request access.
Among the data records exposed, according to Lee and Sherrard, included content from Liberty Counsel’s website, emails the group sent to its supporters, and documentation of about $12 million in donations from some 44,000 donors since 2015. These donations, limited to those tracked on Liberty Counsel’s digital platform, represent only a portion of those the organization receives.
The records show that 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations controlled by Liberty Counsel encouraged supporters to vote for former President Donald Trump despite IRS rules that prohibit such entities from directly or indirectly endorsing candidates for political office. They also reveal how Liberty Counsel has skillfully employed misinformation and partisan polarization over election integrity and the COVID-19 pandemic to build its email list and raise millions of dollars in small contributions — and done so at a breakneck pace since November 2020.
While churches and other 501(c)(3) organizations are allowed to take stands on issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, and gun control, the IRS’s Internal Revenue Code prohibits these organizations from engaging in political campaign activity. “Because the IRS has not been very diligent in enforcing the law, many 501(c)(3) groups are pushing the envelope when it comes to politics,” Rob Boston, a senior adviser at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, told the Intercept.
The Intercept team also reported that apart from Liberty Counsel’s data, the hack includes another 425 gigabytes of records from dozens of Christian organizations that used the same customer relationship management software, many of them mission agencies aimed at converting humanity to Christianity.
Beyond the unceasing and relentless attacking of LGBTQ people and organizations, the Intercept notes that more recently, Liberty Counsel has been involved in other right-wing causes.
The day after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Staver sent an email to supporters stating that “our research and legal staff have been deeply engaged in stopping the steal of our 2020 elections.” The email, later published as a blog post, stressed that Trump could remain in power if God intervened: “We know God can intervene and turn what looks like a hopeless cause into a miraculous victory!”
Read the entire article here: https://theintercept.com/2022/08/25/liberty-counsel-data-breach/
