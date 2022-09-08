Opinions
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
Our democracy will die if Trump wins another term
Republicans are fighting among themselves and if they keep doing it for another two months Democrats could actually win the mid-term elections.
A recent op-ed like the one Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote attacking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), even if not mentioning his name, is a prime example. Scott wrote. “many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidates.” He went on, “It’s an amazing act of cowardice, and ultimately, it’s treasonous to the conservative cause.”
This isn’t the first time Scott, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and McConnell have clashed. In February, Scott released his 11-point plan to rescue America. Scott said it is “what the party plans to do if it retakes control of the Senate.” The plan “calls to raise taxes on millions of poor families and other right-wing priorities. Calls to sunset civil rights laws, eliminate the Education Department, declare that there are only two genders, and build former President Donald Trump’s border wall.” McConnell clearly doesn’t think raising taxes on the poor is the way to get Republicans elected, even if he agrees with some of the other points.
This is the kind of public fight Democrats usually have, though I hope not this time around. There is a clear indication Democrats can win additional Senate seats. They are up in Pennsylvania, an open seat, with the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, where John Fetterman is leading Dr. Oz. In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is leading Sen. Ron Johnson (R). Then there is the open seat in Ohio, with Republican Sen. Ron Portman retiring, where Tim Ryan is slightly ahead of JD Vance. In Florida, Val Demings is within reach of Republican Marco Rubio. Now everything has to fall right for Democrats to win, but if women and young people come out as they did in Kansas to vote to keep the right to an abortion in their constitution, and as they have in the five special elections for a member of Congress since the Supreme Court knocked down Roe V. Wade, then Democrats can prevail.
There is some chatter over whether President Biden should have called out Trump and his MAGA Republican ‘cult’ in his speech in Philadelphia. Some compared it to Hillary Clinton’s speech when she used the term ‘deplorables.’ I think President Biden made it clear where he stood when he said he was not referring to all Republicans, saying he liked working with many Republicans and has done so for some of the legislative victories he had. He was very specific when he called out Trump and his MAGA cult for being against the Constitution and a threat to our democracy. He is right, they are. It appears about 30 percent or so of the Republican Party is part of Trump’s cult. Not enough for Trump to win the presidency but without their support most ‘normal’ Republican candidates would lose, which is why they all cater to Trump and his followers. The MAGA cult blindly believes all the lies Trump spouts. They called for Hillary to be imprisoned for her mishandling of a few low-level classified emails, never proven, and now support Trump despite his outrageous handling of huge amounts of much more top-secret information. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling.
Democrats must stand up and speak truth and Biden has done just that. If Trump and his MAGA followers ever control the government again our democracy will die.
Again, Democrats have a real chance to increase their numbers in the Senate and even a potential, with hard work, to keep the House of Representatives. Enough to dream about what could be in the next reconciliation bill if that happens. If we don’t need to be concerned with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, (having) received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed ‘carried interest’ tax increase on private equity earnings while securing a $35 billion exemption that will spare much of the industry from a separate tax increase other huge corporations now have to pay.”
There is so much more to do to ensure equality for all. Democrats can do it by working hard and sticking together for the next couple of months.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Democrats must reject socialism
Such positions will cost the party votes in November
The general electorate leans moderate to moderate-right. Polling shows “When it comes to polarization, most people in American politics blame the voters. But much of the political science data suggests most voters are actually moderates.” It is the politicians who try to polarize them. Voters tend to not want radical change. Democrats do better when they understand that. It is a major reason Joe Biden won the presidency.
A Democratic Socialist who won her New York State Senate primary race, Kirsten Gonzalez said, “Today we really proved that socialism wins after winning an open race to represent a district covering parts of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan.” Yes, some candidates for the New York State Senate endorsed by the Democratic Socialists and AOC won. Thankfully where it really mattered for Democrats nationally, in congressional primaries, they are losing. Interestingly, even in New York, this contrasted with “June primaries for the Assembly and statewide office when candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party lost to establishment candidates.” I leave it to others to figure that out. It may be the summer primary gets more left-wing New York voters than the June primary. I hope candidates like Gonzalez understand their wins — and her comments — don’t translate to a winning slogan for Democrats nationally in the mid-term elections.
It was great to see the results in the New York Democratic Congressional primaries. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), an out gay congressman, easily defeated the AOC-endorsed candidate, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, in the new 17th. Dan Goldman, a rational progressive, counsel to the Democrats in the first Trump impeachment, won in the new 10th. Then there were two incumbents pitted against each other in the 12th and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) handily defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). Sad to see Maloney out, but one had to lose.
In the special election in the old 19th, moderate Democrat Pat Ryan defeated a Republican in what was considered a swing district leaning Republican until the Supreme Court announced its abortion decision. This result, added to those like the big win for the pro-choice position in Kansas, portends well for Democrats. Ryan also won his Democratic primary in the new 18th with more than 84 percent of the vote against a candidate who really had no apparent reason to run and never had any chance of winning.
In Florida, Charlie Christ (D) won the primary to run against Ron DeSantis for governor and Val Demings (D) won her primary to run against Sen. Marco Rubio (R). While both Republicans are favored, these two Democrats can turn these into competitive races. Both will be well funded but their money pales in comparison to the $172 million DeSantis has raised. In recent years Florida has not been very kind to Democrats. It will be interesting to see what Trump does with DeSantis.
The mid-term forecasts have changed from overwhelmingly Republican to Democrats having a chance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said, “Republicans had a better chance of taking back the House than the Senate. Candidate quality has a lot to do with [it].” The same column noted, “Today, an average of different forecasts and political betting odds indicate that Democrats are slightly favored to hold on to Congress’ upper chamber. The change in Senate fortune comes as the party continues to poll far better than expected in a number of states while several Republican candidates struggle to connect with the voters.”
It is actually fun to watch so many Republican candidates stumble. In Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz didn’t remember how many houses he owns. He said two when it is actually eight or maybe 10. That once happened to John McCain in his presidential run. Hershel Walker in Georgia can’t seem to remember how many kids he has. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is down between four to seven points in some recent polls. A Johnson loss to Democratic candidate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes would be particularly satisfying as he is a totally despicable, non-repentant, Trumper. His defeat by Wisconsinites would make great sense considering they reelected their other senator, lesbian, progressive Tammy Baldwin (D), by a 10 percent margin.
Along with support for Roe v. Wade, Democrats have a great record to run on — everything from the infrastructure bill and gun control to the latest deficit reduction bill, including fighting climate change and reducing the cost of drugs, the new student loan forgiveness plan, and the massive pandemic relief people got. If voters are reminded of all this, Democrats really can WIN!
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Many people of faith support abortion rights
The far right doesn’t have monopoly on religion
Few things are more upsetting than the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.
The court, nearly 50 years after it was granted, took away the right for reproductive freedom for pregnant people. What’s even more offensive is that making abortion illegal is frequently done in God’s name. Those opposed to abortion often say that they’re “praying for life.”
I don’t mean to disparage anyone’s faith. I have friends and family members who believe abortion is morally wrong. They feel that ending a pregnancy (except for race exceptions such as rape, incest, or the mother’s health) devalues human life. Or even that abortion is murder.
I don’t agree with those beliefs, and I want, with every bone in my body, for abortion to be safe and legal. But I respect people who, based on their faith, oppose abortion.
But much of the anti-abortion rights movement is fueled not by sincere arguments based on faith, but by right-wing politicians and groups from Donald Trump to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to the Republican Party who want political power. They would like to turn our country into a theocracy.
They’re not only working to abolish the right to reproductive freedom nationwide, they’re tagging abortion rights proponents as faithless unbelievers.
This comes through sometimes in colorful language. “Satan wants to kill innocent babies, demean marriage and distort the image of God,” a leader of Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group, claimed, reported “The Conversation.”
If I were God, I’d be worried about my brand.
The religious right takes up so much oxygen in the culture, that you might well believe all religious people and faith groups oppose abortion. But you would be wrong.
I’ve been thinking about this since the court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In the early 1980s, a friend who was a Protestant minister, talked with me about what life was life before Roe v. Wade. Memories of that time – when abortion wasn’t legal nationally were on her mind.
The pastor, now deceased, who spoke with me decades ago asked me to keep our conversation confidential. For that reason, I’m not using her name.
In the pre-Roe era, my friend and other clergy as well as members of religious orders (ministers, rabbis, nuns, etc.) helped women to get abortions when the procedure was illegal in many states. “I remember praying so hard,” she recalled, “for the safety of the women. For the doctors. That the doctors or we wouldn’t be prosecuted.”
My friend wasn’t alone back then. In 1967, in New York City, the Clergy Consultation Service, an interfaith group of clergy, was formed to help women access abortions. At its start, 21 Protestant ministers and rabbis belonged to the organization. Soon, about 3,000 clergy were affiliated with the group in 38 states. The CCS had helped some 450,000 women to end their pregnancies by 1973 (when Roe v. Wade legalized abortion).
Today, nearly a half century after Roe, clergy and some faith groups are speaking out against Dobbs and for abortion rights as well as helping pregnant people to obtain abortions.
As was the case before Roe, ministers, rabbis, and other clergy who help anyone end a pregnancy could risk being prosecuted in some states.
“The unconscionable Supreme Court decision to end the constitutional right to abortion,” Catholics for Choice President Jamie L. Manson said of Dobbs in a statement, “is the culmination of a decades-long religious crusade – spearheaded by the U.S. Catholic Bishops – to take away a woman’s most fundamental freedom.”
“We will stand with you in protest,” national leaders of the United Church of Christ, a mainline Protestant denomination, said after Dobbs came down.
“Today is a day of heartbreak, outrage and injustice,” Jeanne Lewis, CEO of Faith in Public Life, said in a statement, after Roe was overturned.
The Jewish Council for Public Affairs deplored the Dobbs decision. “While we treat a fetus with great significance, it does not merit the status of a person until the moment of birth,” the JCPA said in a statement, “and then it has equal status with the person giving birth.”
“More than half of American Muslims support safe access to abortion,” said Nadiah Mohajir, co-founder of Heart Women and Girls, a Chicago group that works with Muslim communities. “What we’re seeing here is a minority of privileged people who are trying to impose a narrow Christian understanding of when life begins,” PBS reported.
Fighting to restore the right of reproductive freedom will be a long, uphill battle. But whether we’re religious, spiritual, agnostic, or atheist, we can take heart. People of faith are working with us for justice.
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Del. Norton: Introduce a bill to get the RFK site for D.C. now!
Mendelson should stop fighting over details that can be addressed later
The time has come — it’s actually past time — for Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton to introduce a bill in this Congress to get the RFK site for the District. The bill needs to be introduced without any restrictions for its use.
It is time for Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and some other Council members, to get over themselves and stop asking for restrictions on the use of the site before we have it. The use of the site should be decided by the people of the District once we have control of it. The current fight between Mendelson and some Council members, and the mayor, is whether to add a restriction to the bill to ensure the site can’t be used for the Commanders’ football team. Mendelson objects to Dan Snyder as owner. But that fight is simply a distraction at this time and of no value. Whether we want the Commanders or not, or we end up with another stadium or not, should be debated after we control the land. No one knows who will even own the Commanders by the time the deal between the District and the federal government for the RFK site could be complete.
The bottom line is nothing will go on that site after we have it without the Council’s approval. They would have to pass any budget for whatever will go on the site. So having a fight over that now is ridiculous and Mendelson knows it. His demands are standing in the way of the District gaining control of an incredibly important piece of land.
It was reported in 2019 “The District’s non-voting delegate in the House of Representatives, Eleanor Holmes Norton, has formally proposed legislation that would have the federal government sell the 190-acre Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium site to D.C., which could then redevelop the land as it sees fit. Under Norton’s bill, the land would be sold exclusively to D.C. at “fair market value.” Local leaders have for years eyed the site. It is located along the Anacostia River and is one of the last large, undeveloped areas in the city, with no current concrete plans for its future use besides some new recreational fields, an indoor sports facility, a market hall, a few pedestrian bridges, and a memorial to Kennedy. These uses would far from fill the entire 190 acres, and many residents say they support transforming that tract into new housing, retail, and parks.” Time for Norton to propose that legislation again in this Congress.
There are other issues impacting D.C. that the upcoming mid-term elections, and who controls Congress, could impact. The Washington Post did a piece on some of those, including whether D.C. could create a legal recreational marijuana industry, take back control of the parole system, and control the D.C. National Guard. Clearly there is even more at stake in the long run should Republicans take back Congress and then the presidency in 2024. Many people forget D.C. doesn’t have full control of its budget or legislation. Congress has the right to review any law the D.C. Council passes and to review our budget. They could easily impact whether abortion stays legal and safe in D.C.
So if we can’t get the tough stuff settled, then let’s at least work now to get the easier stuff like the ability to purchase the RFK site done. I understand Mendelson didn’t want to deal with this during his primary as he thought people might misconstrue his approval of an open-ended Norton bill as his approving of the Commanders. Well Phil, you won your primary, and we all know your position, so stop standing in the way of progress. Just think, no matter what we use that site for it will provide thousands of jobs, and the chance for huge tracts of parkland, affordable housing, and recreational facilities. More retail in an area of the city that needs it.
Phil, this is what you are obstructing. You don’t want that as part of your legacy. So Phil, move off your high horse and tell Del. Norton to go ahead and introduce the same bill she did in 2019. Leave the fights for use of the site to the right time and that isn’t now. You and the mayor can debate this later and if you have the votes on the Council your view will win out. If you don’t, then maybe you are on the wrong side of this.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
