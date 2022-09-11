Opinions
Monkeypox reckoning
‘At this point it is irrefutable that the disease is an STD’
As the famous TV commercial went from the ‘70s – “it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” Mother Nature has a way of exacting her revenge.
The immediate task at hand is to educate gay and bisexual men how to avoid monkeypox and to get vaccinated. But it isn’t too early to assess what brought us to this point. In the last 10 years there has been a wholesale abandonment of safer sex promotion in favor of PrEP brought to you by Gilead. The result has been the destruction of the condom culture, which was so carefully built in the 1980s in the face of the raging AIDS epidemic; a tsunami of STDs; and sustained high HIV infection rates across the U.S.
The battle lines in the gay male community over condoms and partner reduction is nothing new. It was well documented in Randy Shilts’s book “And the Band Played On” and in Larry Kramer’s play “The Normal Heart.” There has been a long-standing split between sexual freedom and prevention among gay men. There has always been a sex radical group that has defined gay liberation as absolute sexual freedom. They have denied that condoms are the primary tool in prevention or that the more partners you have the greater the risk. This reminds me of people who believe that we can continue to foul the planet because we will magically invent technical solutions that will save us. How’s that working for us?
There has been a widespread attitude that syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, etc. are no big deal – take a pill or get a shot. If we have learned anything in the last few years, it should be that diseases are not static. Rather they morph into more debilitating or deadly forms. Syphilis is serious. Gonorrhea is on its way to being completely drug resistant. And now we have monkeypox that jumped from animal to human and now human-to-human. It found its perfect petri dish in condomless sex parties and porn shoots.
I can already hear the shouts of slut shaming. If you love gay men, your first priority must be to keep them safe and healthy. It is not shaming to tell them the facts.
The facts are really simple. PrEP doesn’t protect you from damaging STDs. STDs have health consequences that should not be ignored. The more sex partners you have, particularly if you don’t use condoms, the more likely you are to get an STD. The tighter the circle of partners you have – such as Grindr and other hook-up apps – the greater your odds of getting an infection.
Are condoms really such a sacrifice to protect your health? Is it possible to have great sex with a condom? Do you ever get sick of getting STDs?
Gilead, the greediest of all drug companies, is pounding our community with ads promoting PrEP and is buying favor through millions in community grants. PrEP is needed for people who won’t use condoms. But the CDC and local government have abandoned safer sex promotion in favor of biomedical options. Shows such as the popular Netflix show “Uncoupled” tell us that condoms are so 1990s.
U = U which means that Undetectable (virus) = Untransmitable (infection) is a great message if it is intended for sero-discordant couples but if it is another way of saying condoms are unnecessary then it is a problem.
Now we have monkeypox. At this point it is irrefutable that monkeypox is an STD. If you want to protect your penis or your rectum from excruciating sores a condom will help. The good news is that gay men are taking their foot off the gas. Polls show that sexual hookups are down. But monkeypox will subside and chances are we will go right back to the free-for-all of the last 10 years.
Prevention is not sexy or popular. You are stigmatized as a prude or a self-hating gay or an old fuddy duddy if you promote it. But someone has to name the elephant in the room. So many of these STD surges happen among gay men because we have more partners and we are not taking precautions. For me I would rather be the one sounding the alarm then apologizing for not having warned.
Michael Weinstein is president of AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
Opinions
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
After Elizabeth, U.K. ought to ditch its arcane system
Most of us respected, even revered, Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years of service to her country, from World War II to the Cold War and 9/11, right through to COVID and the war in Ukraine.
Her death at 96 comes as the world seems to be falling apart, from climate change to war to growing nationalism and authoritarianism around the globe. Her staid tenure as queen was marked by stoic resolve, love of country, checked emotions, and quiet determination that were sometimes mistaken for coldness. What a contrast to today’s toxic politics of crude insults, knee-jerk social media commentary, and emotional public outbursts.
There’s no question that Queen Elizabeth accomplished much in her unprecedented tenure as monarch, starting with rallying the British people as princess during World War II and the Blitz. On LGBTQ issues, Elizabeth pardoned Alan Turing, the gay World War II codebreaker and computer scientist who died by suicide two years after his 1952 conviction for “gross indecency.” She gave royal assent to the Sexual Offenses Act of 1967, which decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations among men in England and Wales who are at least 21, as the Blade reported. Elizabeth also gave royal assent to the marriage equality law that took effect in England and Wales in 2014. She has urged the U.K. to ban conversion therapy.
But her legacy is complicated by the monarchy’s long record of racist colonialism; indeed, many anti-LGBTQ laws in Africa and the Caribbean can be traced to the U.K.’s homophobic colonial policies.
Now that the queen is dead it’s time for the U.K. to rethink its anachronistic form of government. It was one thing for new prime ministers — Elizabeth anointed 15 of them in 70 years — to bow and curtsy before her, but can you imagine elected political leaders bowing before the adulterous King Charles and his “queen consort”? Please.
The queen’s family is notoriously dysfunctional. Charles’s adultery and cruel treatment of Princess Diana are well documented. Prince Andrew was linked to pedophile predator Jeffrey Epstein and his civil sex abuse case was settled out of court in New York, sparing the queen yet another public humiliation at the hands of her sometimes sordid family. Her grandchildren haven’t fared much better, with William and Harry not speaking after the latter’s leaving royal duties to cut lucrative Netflix deals and grant endless interviews along with his wife begging for privacy.
Enough already. Elizabeth was one of a kind, a selfless public servant whose likes Britain will never see again. And with her death, the monarchy should end.
Australia is expected to vote for an independent republic in the wake of the queen’s death; the current prime minister supports such a move and Greens Party leaders immediately called for it upon Elizabeth’s passing. Greens Sen. Mehreen Faruqi went even further, saying she “cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire.” At least six Caribbean commonwealth countries indicated earlier this year their intent to leave the commonwealth, following the exit of Barbados in 2021.
It’s odd to read social media posts from Americans this week, declaring “long live the king,” considering we rebelled against the monarchy and are supposed to disdain such arrangements. We can respect Elizabeth’s life’s work without endorsing the outmoded, racist construct that is the British monarchy. There isn’t much left of the commonwealth and Charles is mostly “playacting,” as Hayes Brown wrote for MSNBC. “The crown and scepter will be costuming, allowing him to uphold the illusion that the monarchy still has a role to play in a modern constitutional republic.”
Charles will serve as a placeholder for King William, who in all likelihood will be Britain’s last king and preside over its inevitable and much-needed dissolution.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinions
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
Don’t change a thing, except maybe the carpet
How would you define a ‘dive bar’? For many, it almost has a negative connotation. Sticky floors, an odor of yesterday’s beer. That sort of thing. For the most part, I think that’s unfair. Realizing that not all dives are created equal, the general definition of a dive, according to Wikipedia, is “a small, unglamorous, eclectic bar.” Adding to that, dives usually have cheap drinks, dated or questionable, decor and a neighborhood clientele.
This fits perfectly for some of my favorite dives in D.C. The Raven in Mount Pleasant, where a Yelp reviewer simply said, “a good try.” Or Bloomingdale’s Showtime Lounge, where another reviewer wrote that “neither the patrons nor the interior of the bar were as unattractive as I’d expected.” Then there’s Larry’s.
Whatever your definition of a dive bar is, Larry’s can probably shimmy its way to fit into it. The last time I sat at the bar, to harass bartenders Jason or Brett or Steve, I sat between a drag queen, two college kid twins, and on the other side of them, two gray-haired old ladies who despite their age, I would have stood behind if a bar fight had broken out. There’s your eclectic clientele, if you take eclectic as diverse or even just varied. I live around the corner, so, for me, it’s a neighborhood bar. The music, too, that night was rather remarkable. Songs could turn on a dime, starting with ‘80s head-boppers, to classic Motown, to, apropos of nothing, Garth Brooks’s “Friends in Low Places.” On the television, come for the B-list horror films that you never knew you wanted to see. (As an aside, “Troll 2” is an overlooked cinematic achievement.)
Some of the other reasons I love Larry’s are also some of the reasons the place is faintly ridiculous — the worn out carpet, the shrine to Buddha, maybe the stuffed animals behind the bar. Or is it the window my friend Matt cracked when performing a lap dance on someone when the chair slipped. Realizing what he’d done, Matt took off down T Street and I haven’t seen him since. That was eight years ago. But it’s also the head-scratching decor choices that make Larry’s, Larry’s. It’s that ridiculousness, or as you could easily say the unpretentiousness, that places you completely at ease as soon as you walk in.
During the pandemic, Larry’s added some shelters to the rather large patio to make it more year-around. These look not unlike mini manger scenes, something you’d see in December on the front lawn of a suburban Church of Christ. Nevertheless, it’s added to one of the best patios for people watching in Dupont and Adams Morgan.
Asking around, my friend Tyler likens Larry’s to a “gay Cheers” of sorts, coming for the “strong drinks and good people watching” in what is a central location in the District. When asked, my friend Evan noted how “unpretentious and very laid back” the bar is. Adding that “when I go there, I feel like I can go as I am. No judgment from others, just good drinks and good company that comes from all corners of the LGBTQ community.” That seems to be the common theme. Yelp reviews are peppered with comments like “I was in from out of town. . .” and “I’m so glad I stumbled on this place.” No wonder it’s the place the concierge at the round-the-corner Hinckley Hilton recommends the most for people unsure where to go.
As to who Larry is exactly, I’m not really sure. I’ve heard he lives in Florida now. Or is it Thailand? Maybe Larry passed away. Maybe there was no Larry. Maybe it’s like the Dread Pirate Roberts, Larry is a name that is passed on, handed down from person to person.
Larry’s is a place that doesn’t take itself seriously. In fact, not all. Ever. It’s that reason essentially that puts you at ease. An underrated dive, and in that category, Larry’s flourishes.
Gays, protect our dive bars. Larry’s, don’t change a thing. Well, maybe the carpet.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Opinions
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
Our democracy will die if Trump wins another term
Republicans are fighting among themselves and if they keep doing it for another two months Democrats could actually win the mid-term elections.
A recent op-ed like the one Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) wrote attacking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), even if not mentioning his name, is a prime example. Scott wrote. “many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidates.” He went on, “It’s an amazing act of cowardice, and ultimately, it’s treasonous to the conservative cause.”
This isn’t the first time Scott, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and McConnell have clashed. In February, Scott released his 11-point plan to rescue America. Scott said it is “what the party plans to do if it retakes control of the Senate.” The plan “calls to raise taxes on millions of poor families and other right-wing priorities. Calls to sunset civil rights laws, eliminate the Education Department, declare that there are only two genders, and build former President Donald Trump’s border wall.” McConnell clearly doesn’t think raising taxes on the poor is the way to get Republicans elected, even if he agrees with some of the other points.
This is the kind of public fight Democrats usually have, though I hope not this time around. There is a clear indication Democrats can win additional Senate seats. They are up in Pennsylvania, an open seat, with the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, where John Fetterman is leading Dr. Oz. In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes is leading Sen. Ron Johnson (R). Then there is the open seat in Ohio, with Republican Sen. Ron Portman retiring, where Tim Ryan is slightly ahead of JD Vance. In Florida, Val Demings is within reach of Republican Marco Rubio. Now everything has to fall right for Democrats to win, but if women and young people come out as they did in Kansas to vote to keep the right to an abortion in their constitution, and as they have in the five special elections for a member of Congress since the Supreme Court knocked down Roe V. Wade, then Democrats can prevail.
There is some chatter over whether President Biden should have called out Trump and his MAGA Republican ‘cult’ in his speech in Philadelphia. Some compared it to Hillary Clinton’s speech when she used the term ‘deplorables.’ I think President Biden made it clear where he stood when he said he was not referring to all Republicans, saying he liked working with many Republicans and has done so for some of the legislative victories he had. He was very specific when he called out Trump and his MAGA cult for being against the Constitution and a threat to our democracy. He is right, they are. It appears about 30 percent or so of the Republican Party is part of Trump’s cult. Not enough for Trump to win the presidency but without their support most ‘normal’ Republican candidates would lose, which is why they all cater to Trump and his followers. The MAGA cult blindly believes all the lies Trump spouts. They called for Hillary to be imprisoned for her mishandling of a few low-level classified emails, never proven, and now support Trump despite his outrageous handling of huge amounts of much more top-secret information. Their hypocrisy is mind-boggling.
Democrats must stand up and speak truth and Biden has done just that. If Trump and his MAGA followers ever control the government again our democracy will die.
Again, Democrats have a real chance to increase their numbers in the Senate and even a potential, with hard work, to keep the House of Representatives. Enough to dream about what could be in the next reconciliation bill if that happens. If we don’t need to be concerned with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, (having) received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed ‘carried interest’ tax increase on private equity earnings while securing a $35 billion exemption that will spare much of the industry from a separate tax increase other huge corporations now have to pay.”
There is so much more to do to ensure equality for all. Democrats can do it by working hard and sticking together for the next couple of months.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
PHOTOS: Gala of the Americas
Acclaimed choreographer to host book signing in D.C.
Monkeypox reckoning
Real estate in the ‘olden days’
The queen is dead — now please kill the monarchy
U.S. appeals court upholds Washington state’s conversion therapy ban
Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Iran court sentences two activists to death for ‘promoting homosexuality’
Popular
-
National4 days ago
U.S. appeals court upholds Washington state’s conversion therapy ban
-
Photos4 days ago
Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party
-
Opinions3 days ago
Republicans are fighting among themselves — keep it going
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
-
Middle East5 days ago
Iran court sentences two activists to death for ‘promoting homosexuality’
-
Opinions2 days ago
What’s in a dive bar? An ode to Larry’s Lounge
-
Politics3 days ago
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
-
South America4 days ago
Meet Argentina’s special envoy for LGBTQ and intersex rights