Slovenia legalizes marriage, adoption for same-sex couples
Country first in Eastern Europe to pass such legislation
Slovenia has become the first country in Eastern Europe to legalize same-sex marriage and the adoption of minor children by same-sex couples.
After considerable debate Tuesday in the Slovenian Parliament, 48 lawmakers passed legislation that guarantees the rights of same-sex couples to marry. Twenty-nine MPs opposed the legislation, while one abstained.
This past July, the country’s Constitutional Court in a 6-3 ruling found a Slovenian law that granted rights to only opposite-sex marriages and adoptions violated a constitutional prohibition against discrimination. The court ordered the Parliament to amend the law within six months to guarantee that all marriages and adoptions would be equal in the eyes of the law.
At the time of the high court’s ruling; Labor, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities Minister Luka Mesec said: “The Constitutional Court has ordered us to do it, and we will do it with the greatest pleasure.”
Most of Slovenia’s Eastern European neighbors do not allow civil unions or same-sex marriages.
The government of Estonia came the closest in 2016 by agreeing to recognize same-sex unions created in other countries. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Montenegro have laws establishing same-sex civil partnerships — and in Hungary, even talking about homosexuality in front of minors has been punishable by a fine since summer 2021, euronews noted.
“With these changes, we are recognizing the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time,” Slovenian State Secretary Simon Maljevac told MPs when presenting the amendment.
The main opposition party, the Slovenian Democratic Party, criticized the court’s decision and organized several rallies against the new law.
“The best father will never replace a mother and vice versa,” said SDS parliamentary group chair Alenka Jeraj prior to the debate and vote.
EuroPride march takes place in Serbia capital
A group of Albanian activists attacked after event
As thousands of LGBTQ people, advocates, activists and allies marched under rainy skies in the Serbian capital on Saturday, there were only minor clashes between anti-LGBTQ protestors and Serbian police, who had been deployed in overwhelming force along the parade route.
According to the Serbian Ministry of Interior nearly 6,000 uniformed police in riot gear and accompanied by plainclothes security personnel cordoned off the march area around the Constitutional Court in downtown Belgrade. Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin had warned in a statement that “we will not tolerate any violence in Belgrade streets, any more than illegal marches.”
NEWS: Belgrade EuroPride “the most important in our history” despite tumultuous weeks leading up to #EuroPride2022. https://t.co/cCZ33PPclu— EPOA • EuroPride (@EuroPride) September 18, 2022
European media outlets France 24 and Agence Presse France reported that 64 people were arrested as anti-LGBTQ demonstrators clashed with police in attempts to disrupt the Pride march. Once group of half a dozen people carrying crosses and religious icons managed to get past police cordons to where the EuroPride parade participants were gathering, treading on the rainbow flag which was on the road, praying and singing. Police managed to remove them in minutes.
Serbian state media outlets reported that anti-pride protesters were also stopped by police in riot gear at the central Slavija Square. The large group of protesters wanted to get past the cordon and head towards the parade gathering.
The violence by far-right hooligans against participants @EuroPride was orchestrated by Serbian religious & political leaders.— Rémy Bonny 🏳️🌈🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@RemyBonny) September 18, 2022
I am starting investigations against the responsible to submit to the EU Human Rights Sanctions Regime.
Human rights violators are not welcome in 🇪🇺! pic.twitter.com/6EBCkhALcH
An N1 reporter said that a large group of football hooligans clashed with police near St. Sava Temple, throwing firecrackers and torches at the police. The police cordon managed to push them back.
An Orthodox monk hits an N1 News cameraman in the stomach with a bottle during a protest against the LGBT EuroPride rally in Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/CLoAzEuJxo— Ioan Haboczki (@haboczki) September 17, 2022
“I am here to preserve Serbian traditions, faith and culture which are being destroyed by sodomites,” Andrej Bakic, 36, a counter-protester in a group surrounded by riot police told AFP on Saturday.
https://t.co/qveihCLqZC— B92.net in English (@b92english) September 17, 2022
The pride parade as part of “EuroPride 2022” is taking place today, and the walk of Pride participants started from the Constitutional Court.
During a routine Saturday press conference at the end of last month Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the international EuroPride event scheduled to be held in the Serbian capital city from Sept. 12-18 was cancelled.
The Serbian leader told reporters that his government had come under intense pressure from far right-wing groups and the leadership of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event. Vucic acknowledged that LGBTQ rights and people in the Balkan nation were under siege and threatened. However he deflected on the issue, “It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” he said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Reaction to the Serbian leader’s remarks was swift with the European Pride Organizers Association that licenses EuroPride writing in a statement that any ban would be in violation of articles of the European Convention of Human Rights in regards to human rights and protections for sexual minorities.
The government of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reversed its late August decision to ban the international EuroPride parade event on Sept. 15, Serbian state media reported.
Same-sex marriage is not legally recognised in Serbia, where homophobia remains deep-seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.
More than 20 embassies — including the U.S., France and the U.K. — had issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.
There has been violence at previous Pride events being held in the Serbian Capital city, most notably on Oct. 10, 2010, when anti-LGBTQ and ultra nationalist anti-government protesters fought with about 5,000 armed Serbian police resulting in 78 police officers and 17 civilians that were injured some seriously and more than 100 arrests and detentions.
The violence also severely damaged the parking garage of the ruling pro-European Democratic Party in an act of arson, the state TV building and the headquarters of other political parties were also damaged.
The rioting came as Serbia was seeking admittance as a European Union member state.
A spokesperson for the ILGA-Europe said that since 2014 Pride events were held in Belgrade under mostly peaceful conditions, but there is extreme pushback from the ultra-nationalist groups and especially those groups aligned with the Orthodox Church.
Media outlet euronews reported that a group of about 10 Albanian LGBTQ activists, who had attended the EuroPride parade were attacked by Serbian extremists, but the attack occurred roughly a couple of hours after the parade had ended as the Albanians were apparently headed into their hotel.
A local journalist, Isa Myzyraj , said that two people in the group ended up in hospital. He added that the group was not identifying themselves as parade participants with clothing, signs, etc., and that even though the Serbian police were literally not but a few feet away they didn’t intervene.
The attackers were thought to be far right nationalists who were still in the area after the parade ended. Myzyraj said that he was not sure if the Albanian group was attacked specifically because of being LGBTQ or if their nationality played a role.
Activists in Ukraine city to hold Pride events
March scheduled to take place in Kharkiv on Sept. 25
Activists in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv will hold a series of Pride events in the coming days.
A press release that Kharkiv Pride released notes events that will take place from Saturday through Sept. 25 include a march, a performance that highlights efforts to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in Ukraine and a “Memorial Day” for “LGBTQI+ people killed by the Russian Federation.”
Kharkiv Pride and Kharkiv with You Charitable Foundation, a local NGO, will also hold “a crowdfunding campaign to collect money for the needs of women serving near Kharkiv.”
“Just as Kharkiv stands at the forefront of Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and democracy, Kharkiv Pride actively resists at the forefront of the battle for human rights,” said Kharkiv Pride. ” Because this is our principal position, and this is the difference between Ukraine and the totalitarian regime of the Russian Federation.”
We announce the events of Pride Week in Kharkiv📣
⠀
KharkivPride is not only a march, it is a whole week of pride events dedicated to the current topic of the LGBTGI+ community in the Kharkiv region and throughout Ukraine.https://t.co/mDQPlBTf7u pic.twitter.com/7nophxQobD
— KharkivPride / Sphere NGO (@KharkivPride) September 14, 2022
Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country.
A Russian airstrike on March 1 killed Elvira Schemur, an LGBTQ and intersex activist who was a volunteer for Kharkiv Pride and Kyiv Pride.
Ukrainian forces in recent weeks have recaptured large swaths of territory east of Kharkiv that had been under Russian control. Kharkiv Pride will also take place less than two months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky announced his support for a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.
Ukraine president backs civil partnerships for same-sex couples
Volodymyr Zelenskky responded to Kyiv Pride petition
The president of Ukraine on Tuesday said he supports a civil partnership law for same-sex couples.
Kyiv Pride backed a marriage equality petition that was submitted to Volodymyr Zelenskky on July 12 with more than 28,000 signatures, which is higher than the legal threshold that requires him to consider it.
Zelenskky in his response to the petition notes his support for marriage equality, but acknowledges the Ukrainian constitution defines marriage as between a man and a woman and it cannot be amended while the country is under martial law. Zelenskky on Tuesday nevertheless directed his government to submit a report on whether same-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships through the country’s existing legal framework or a bill that would go through Parliament.
“I appealed to the prime minister of Ukraine with a request to consider the issue raised in the electronic petition and report about the relevant results,” said Zelenskky.
Zelenskyy last year pledged his country would continue to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity after he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Anastasiia Baraniuk and Yulia Mulyukina, a lesbian couple who once lived in the Ukrainian city of Dniper, are among the millions of people who have fled the country since Russia began its war on Feb. 24. Baraniuk and Mulyukina last month told the Washington Blade in Berlin the fact that they are unable to legally prove they are in a relationship has prevented them from asking for asylum in the U.S. and Canada because the countries’ immigration systems are based on whether they are married or “common-law partners” respectively.
“Right now we are looking for a way to get the proof that we are a couple,” said Baraniuk. “We don’t want to stay in Berlin.”
Kyiv Pride on Tuesday welcomed Zelenskyy’s announcement.
“Congratulations to the community, the Pride movement,” tweeted Kyiv Pride. “Thank you to the authorities.”
ОДНОСТАТЕВИМ ПАРТНЕРСТВАМ В УКРАЇНІ – ТАК! Zelenskyy said yes to same-sex partnerships!
Офіс Президента відповів на петицію: планується розробити законопроєкт щодо реєстрових партнерств для ЛГБТ+ пар в Україні!
Вітаємо спільноту, прайд-рух та дякуємо владі! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/cZEmmSsIUU
— KyivPride (@KyivPride) August 2, 2022
Maksym Eristavi, who chairs Kyiv Pride’s board of directors, desribed Zelenskyy’s announcement as “historic.”
in a historic move president zelenskyy has just promised queer ukrainians to put forward a civil partnerships law with an open road to marriage equality after the martial law ends
— maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@maksymeristavi) August 2, 2022
