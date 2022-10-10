Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Music, affirmation, reclamation and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Music in the Night
Monday, October 10
doors 6 p.m./showtime 8 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$20-$40
Facebook | Tickets
Capital Pride presents a Broadway musical and theatrical review with local talent featuring special guest (and everyone’s favorite “Mr. Darcy”) Conrad Ricamora.
¡Reclamación! A celebration of Indigenous People’s Day
Monday, October 10
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
“Celebrate the reclaiming of ‘Columbus Day’ with your host, Domingo, and a star-studded cast of Latiné drag artists!” Drag performers include Dirty Sanchez, Silver Ware, and Evry Pleasure.
JusticeAid Fall Benefit Concert for SMYAL
Tuesday, October 11
7 p.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$300
Website | Tickets
Enjoy an evening with Kandace Springs at this fundraiser for LGBTQ youth services.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, October 11
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree and her “bombastic” drag performers liven up a night of bingo at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, October 12
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Show your knowledge of all things queer at a trivia night with the Mistresses.
A Speakeasy Evening at NMAAHC
Friday, October 14
7:30-11 p.m.
Heritage Hall, National Museum of African American History and Culture
1400 Constitution Avenue, N.W.
Free / registration required
Website | Tickets
This unique event is inspired by the speakeasy clubs of the Harlem Renaissance. Go to experience music by DJ MIM, comedy by Sampson McCormick and a moderated panel discussion about Ballroom and Beyond with Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garrçon.
Affirmation Station
Saturday, October 15
12-3 p.m.
2661 Hartland Road
Falls Church, Va.
Facebook
It’s time for an Affirmation Station produced by CAKE Society Co. with a clothing swap, free gender affirming items, free HIV testing, free food, music and fun.
Mounties Present: THIRS-TEA Charity Tea Dance with Rosé
Saturday, October 15
3-8 p.m.
Zebbie’s Garden
1223 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$30-$50
Facebook
Dance and grove to support the Wanda Alston Foundation with Rosé, Duex Sidora and Cake Pop. Music by DJ Alex Love.
Con Acento: A Latin Drag and Dance Party
Saturday, October 15
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show with performances by Darcy de la Cuadra, Vee Bee Majesty and Indiana Bones. Catch the show and stay for the dance party with beats by Andre Gutarra.
Avalon Saturdays four year anniversary
Saturday, October 15
10 p.m.
Soundcheckdc
1420 K Street, N.W.
$30-$35
Facebook | Tickets
AVALON, DC’s “largest LGBTQ+ circuit party” celebrates its fourth anniversary on Saturday at Soundcheckdc.
Out & About
Howard County to celebrate Pride Oct. 9
Community to gather at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park
Howard County Pride will begin on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park.
Howard County Pride celebrates and unites the LGBTQ+ community. The official roster of events has not been released yet, however, it will be available on HoCo Pride’s website.
Out & About
Capitol Hill Walking Tour has returned
Rainbow History Project holds educational event
The Rainbow History Project will host the return of the Capitol Hill Walking Tour on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the plaza outside the Eastern Market Metro entrance.
Tour guide Philip Clark will conduct this educational and enlightening walking tour that will end at Mr. Henry’s Restaurant, 601 Pennsylvania Ave. The tour will be limited to 35 guests, and will take place rain or shine. To reserve a spot, email [email protected].
Out & About
National Portrait Gallery honors American designer
Tribute to Maya Lin held on Oct. 16
The National Portrait Gallery will debut “Surroundings: A Tribute to Maya Lin” on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Kogot Courtyard.
The gallery’s choreographer-in-residence Dana Tai Soon Burgess will be performing in response to the museum’s exhibition “One Life: Maya Lin.”
The performance and exhibition explore the life and work of the acclaimed architect, sculptor and environmentalist. Burgess drew inspiration from Maya Lin’s design training and linear aesthetic and has choreographed an abstract, angular and architectural performance that emphasizes the lines of the dancer’s bodies in relation to space.
Admission to the performance is free and more details are available on the gallery’s website.
