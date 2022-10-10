10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Music in the Night

Monday, October 10

doors 6 p.m./showtime 8 p.m.

City Winery

1350 Okie Street, N.E.

$20-$40

Capital Pride presents a Broadway musical and theatrical review with local talent featuring special guest (and everyone’s favorite “Mr. Darcy”) Conrad Ricamora.

¡Reclamación! A celebration of Indigenous People’s Day

Monday, October 10

8 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

“Celebrate the reclaiming of ‘Columbus Day’ with your host, Domingo, and a star-studded cast of Latiné drag artists!” Drag performers include Dirty Sanchez, Silver Ware, and Evry Pleasure.

JusticeAid Fall Benefit Concert for SMYAL

Kandace Springs (Screen capture via Vimeo)

Tuesday, October 11

7 p.m.

City Winery

1350 Okie Street, N.E.

$300

Enjoy an evening with Kandace Springs at this fundraiser for LGBTQ youth services.

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Tuesday, October 11

7-9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Desiree and her “bombastic” drag performers liven up a night of bingo at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.

Queer Trivia with the Mistresses

Wednesday, October 12

7-9 p.m.

The Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th Street, N.E.

Show your knowledge of all things queer at a trivia night with the Mistresses.

A Speakeasy Evening at NMAAHC

Sampson McCormick (Photo courtesy of Kola/510 Media)

Friday, October 14

7:30-11 p.m.

Heritage Hall, National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Avenue, N.W.

Free / registration required

This unique event is inspired by the speakeasy clubs of the Harlem Renaissance. Go to experience music by DJ MIM, comedy by Sampson McCormick and a moderated panel discussion about Ballroom and Beyond with Tracey Africa Norman, Rayceen Pendarvis, Kevin Aviance, and Twiggy Pucci Garrçon.

Affirmation Station

Saturday, October 15

12-3 p.m.

2661 Hartland Road

Falls Church, Va.

It’s time for an Affirmation Station produced by CAKE Society Co. with a clothing swap, free gender affirming items, free HIV testing, free food, music and fun.

Mounties Present: THIRS-TEA Charity Tea Dance with Rosé

Saturday, October 15

3-8 p.m.

Zebbie’s Garden

1223 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

$30-$50

Dance and grove to support the Wanda Alston Foundation with Rosé, Duex Sidora and Cake Pop. Music by DJ Alex Love.

Con Acento: A Latin Drag and Dance Party

Saturday, October 15

9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show with performances by Darcy de la Cuadra, Vee Bee Majesty and Indiana Bones. Catch the show and stay for the dance party with beats by Andre Gutarra.

Avalon Saturdays four year anniversary

Saturday, October 15

10 p.m.

Soundcheckdc

1420 K Street, N.W.

$30-$35

AVALON, DC’s “largest LGBTQ+ circuit party” celebrates its fourth anniversary on Saturday at Soundcheckdc.