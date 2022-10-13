CAMP Rehoboth Block Party is back

Friday, October 14

Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and online on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. For more information, visit the group’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, October 15

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.

Freeballers Queer Cabaret will be at 6:30 p.m. at As You Are Bar. There will be more than 10 local queer performers including drag queens, DJs, pole dancers, musicians, burlesque performers, acrobats, comedians and more. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the DC Center’s website.

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment-free. For more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, October 16

Dumbarton UMC Homecoming will be at 10 a.m. at Dumbarton United Methodist Church. Dumbarton UMC will be celebrating its 250th anniversary and former members are encouraged to return for worship and a potluck. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, October 17

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or you just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, email [email protected].

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host; there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, October 18

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, October 19

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more details, visit BookMen’s website.

Thursday, October 20

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].