Opinions
More LGBTQ candidates and voters means a more diverse Congress
There has never been a more urgent time to race to the polls
Midterm turnout is historically dismal, with most Americans more concerned with who sits in the White House rather than who walks the halls of Congress. But voters who are waiting until 2024 to cast a vote, should consider supporting a new wave of LGBTQ candidates fighting for their lives this election season.
More than 100 openly LGBTQ candidates have run or are running for a congressional seat this November. This marks a 16% increase from 2020 and a dramatic shift in the potential for a more diverse 118th Congress. The LGBTQ community, allies, and advocates should feel empowered now more than ever according to The Victory Fund’s President and CEO, Annise Parker.
“For those voters who are staying home this season because of hopelessness, because of one candidate, or because of one issue, I have a simple ask: suck it up. This election our lives are on the ballot, our rights are on the ballot, and our future is on the ballot,” said Parker.
The Victory Fund is an organization dedicated to increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government, a mission that Parker knows intimately. In 2009, she was elected as the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as mayor of a major American city, serving the city of Houston for several years.
The ask is simple: elected representation that reflects the identity of the American people. According to the Victory Fund, we are 35,854 LGBTQ public servants short of this benchmark. Change begins this midterm season and the voting power of the LGBTQ community, and our allies, is growing with every ballot.
This election season, 11% of the eligible voting population identifies as openly LGBTQ, a demographic with enough weight to sway a congressional race in most states. This voter bloc continues to grow with estimates that by 2040 almost one-fifth of eligible voters will identify as LGBTQ.
This voting bloc is not only growing rapidly but is also a consistent and dependable voice at the polls. In 2020, 93% of registered LGBTQ voters cast a ballot. Queer communities are a force in our electoral system, and collectively have the power to be instrumental agents of change in races across the country.
This could be a dramatic season of change, and voting is just the first step to being engaged in electing a new diverse brand of leadership according to Parker.
“No candidate has ever been elected because of a majority of LGBTQ voters, it is essential to mobilize your circles in your locality and in campaigns across the country that are important to you … You can phone bank from your house and it will make an impact, you can give $10 to a school board candidate and it will make an impression,” stated Parker.
Activism does not begin and end at the polls, it is a consistent dedication to candidates that will defend your rights and freedoms. This is not just another midterm season, this is an opportunity to pull a seat up to the table, a seat that has been missing for generations. Amid waves of anti-LGBTQ legislation and attacks on our most vulnerable populations, there has never been a more urgent time to race to the polls.
Nick Fulton is a Washington-based press professional who specializes in political advocacy communications strategy. He currently serves as Communications Lead at the Global Women’s Institute.
U.K. marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
Media professionals around the world remain under attack
Journalists are under attack all over the world. This year, the number of journalists jailed for their work is at a global high, and already more than 70 journalists and media workers have been killed in carrying out their work. On average, every five days a journalist is killed for bringing information to the public. Perhaps just as worryingly, according to UNESCO, in the past 15 years, 87 percent of cases of killed journalists remain unresolved or unreported.
So this Nov. 2, the U.K. joined UNESCO and the international community in marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Attacks against journalists and media workers must stop. Until they do, all countries need to work hard to make sure that where they are attacked, these cases are investigated, and those who are responsible brought to justice.
The U.K. has a long history of a vibrant and independent media, underpinning the values of our democracy. The U.K. has long supported media freedoms, both at home and in supporting the development of a strong and independent media in countries overseas. We believe that people must be able to discuss and debate issues freely, to challenge their governments, and to make informed decisions, supported by access to information provided by a strong, robust and independent media. We remain committed to raising violations of media freedom across the world at all levels. We believe those abusing or restricting media freedom must be held to account.
That’s why in 2019 we launched the Media Freedom Coalition alongside our partners. The coalition now has over 50 members. A truly global coalition with members ranging from Japan to Ghana and Estonia to Costa Rica. Its aim is to defend media freedom. It has issued 29 statements, including in countries and situations where media freedom has been declining in some cases highlighting situations of individual journalists being targeted or calling out on more general attacks against the media. The coalition is also working tirelessly on the ground through our diplomatic network and with civil society figures, to support journalists and independent media under threat.
The U.K. has also provided over £500 million of Official Development Assistance to support the media and free flow of information in the past five years. This includes work to train journalists, to help media organisations produce high quality content and become more financially resilient in difficult times. It includes our support for media working in terrible conditions in Ukraine, providing them with protective gear and medical equipment to help them work as safely as possible. And it also includes our support for the BBC World Service, a powerful voice in independent and impartial broadcasting across the world which is operationally independent of the U.K. government.
As part of our effort to create the Media Freedom Coalition, the U.K. helped establish the Global Media Defense Fund (GMDF) and we continue to support its fundamental work to enhance media protections and bolster the legal protection of journalists at threat. To date the fund has raised approximately $8 million through the donations of 16 donors. The fund is supporting more than 80 projects globally with over 3,000 journalists worldwide directly benefitting. Ongoing projects range from supporting legal clinics, lawyers’ networks and other pro-bono media defense mechanisms to fostering strategic litigation against laws and judicial practice curtailing media freedom. In 2022 the U.K. donated a further £250,000 to the GMDF’s Crisis Response Mechanism to help bolster efforts supporting journalists in Ukraine. UNESCO has run two calls for partnerships and received over 250 proposals from over around the globe.
The GMDF has supported the High Level Legal Panel of Media Freedom Experts which works independently to produce best practices and model laws for states seeking to improve media freedom and advises governments on legislation to improve media freedom.
Finally, the U.K. also recognizes its responsibility to protect media freedom at home. The U.K. may not face the same challenges as some other states, but it is clear that journalists operating in the U.K. still face threats to their personal safety, largely through online abuse. We introduced our first National Action Plan for the Safety of Journalists last year. Our aim is to ensure that journalists operating in the U.K. are as safe as possible, reducing the number of attacks on and threats issued to journalists and ensuring those that are responsible are brought to justice.
Today and every day, the U.K. remains committed to promoting and protecting media freedom and celebrating the vital work of journalists and media workers around the world.
Democracy and personal freedoms at stake on Nov. 8
We don’t need weapons to win, we have the ballot
Simply stated, our democracy is at stake and our country’s populace starkly divided. Though Donald Trump is mainly to blame and he may never win again, Trumpism has taken hold. We see this in people’s response to the lies the Republican Party, now the party of Trumpism, are spreading.
A belief our elections aren’t fair despite irrefutable proof they are. A lack of understanding how global conditions, climate change, and immigration actually impact our lives. The fact supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic are still causing inflation and no political party can wave a magic wand and end them. Not recognizing the Republican Party policies of appeasing corporate America, and reducing taxes on the rich, will simply make things worse. Just look at Great Britain.
Apparently, people will vote for a candidate who tells them they will take away their freedoms. They will vote for a candidate who turns away from the Constitution, who lies to them about everything. I try to stop myself from thinking these voters are just plain stupid, rather try to understand how they can be so gullible. However, if Trumpism (the Republican Party today) wins this election, I may just accept stupid.
I recognize my privilege as an older white man. I worked from the age of 10 and with savings, Social Security, and Medicare live a good life. Climate change, while horrendous, won’t impact me like it will young people who have a much longer life span than I have left. I am not a woman who lost my right to control my own healthcare and body. I care about all women and have fought for years for equal, quality healthcare, and to make choice the law of the land. But I am not directly impacted. I have no wife or daughter, and my sister is older also without children.
So I pray on Nov. 8th not to see election results and have to ask “where were the women, where were the young people? Why did they not come out to vote in huge numbers speaking out for their future with their ballot?” If they don’t vote, I will have no good answer. Neither will the pontificators who will try to give you one without success. If democracy and personal freedom lose in this election we will look back and say, “this really shouldn’t have been a difficult decision.” It should have been easy to come out and vote for the candidates who spoke to these issues and committed to fight for climate change legislation, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and the rights of workers. Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to inform people about which candidates these were. How could people vote otherwise or stay home and not vote?
If Trumpism wins it will be easy to say “the American people got what they deserve.” But then I have never been one to wish bad things on others. So while they may not deserve it they will suffer. They will suffer from their own lack of action, from their own complacency, from their own unwillingness to stand up and speak out with their ballot. You can march till you’re blue in the face, but if you don’t vote in a democracy, you still lose.
If I sound depressed when I write this, you bet I am, after having spent a lifetime fighting for the things I believe in, and still fighting. I am still involved in politics and understand the need to vote. I am depressed because so many just don’t seem to get it.
There is still time to turn my depression into elation on Nov. 8th, still time to vote and make a statement. Maybe take a moment and look to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people, to know what it means to fight for your life, your country, and your democracy. If a bomb were dropped in their city like Trump’s friend Putin is doing in Ukraine, would our young people fight or would they give up?
Well, Republicans are dropping one bomb after another on our cities only they aren’t the kind that cause physical damage, they are the kind that kill the soul, kill the spirit, take away your rights, one by one. We have it easy today, we don’t need weapons to win, we have the ballot. Everyone must use it while there is still time.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Vote as if democracy depends on it
GOP election deniers want to take our country away
It was a perfect fall afternoon at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., last weekend and I was enjoying a homecoming tailgate party at my alma mater when I noticed something strange.
Amid the peak fall foliage and tens of thousands of students and alumni playing corn hole or watching TVs perched in the back of pickup trucks broadcasting the game via portable satellite dishes, a handsome man in a suit and tie was making his way through the crowd. He had two camera men and a sound guy in tow. We watched with interest as he made his way toward our circle of camping chairs. Then he approached me.
“I’m Robert Costa with CBS News, can I interview you,” he said to me.
I told him I recognized him and asked what he wanted to talk about. He replied, “politics and the upcoming election.”
At a tailgate? My husband intervened and suggested that I decline as I’d already had a beer. But I couldn’t resist. Costa asked what I thought was at stake in next week’s elections.
“Our very democracy is at stake in this election and soon it could be taken from us,” I replied. “And that’s what this election, I think, is about. Because when these election deniers come into office as secretaries of state and in roles where they control the process, and somebody wins an election that they don’t like, they’ll overturn it. And will we care then? It’ll be too late.”
That may sound hyperbolic, but consider that CBS News has identified more than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office who are on the record as election deniers, falsely claiming that President Biden is illegitimate due to fraud in the 2020 election. It’s all demonstrably false and at least 60 lawsuits filed on behalf of Donald Trump and his enablers challenging the 2020 results were dismissed by judges across the country, including judges appointed by Trump himself.
But the lunatics of MAGA never let facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory. The results of a former president endorsing Q-Anon conspiracy theories can be seen in last week’s horrific and brutal attack on Paul Pelosi. When presidents talk, people listen and act. When Trump denies the results of the 2020 election and spreads dangerous, reckless conspiracies, his followers act and one of them nearly killed Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The antidote to all this madness infecting our politics? Well, until the MAGA nuts can be de-programmed — that’s what must happen to cult followers, after all — the rest of thinking people must vote like our democracy depends on it, because it does. Don’t let the talk of inflation and crime distract you from the key issue in this race: upholding our Constitution and our democratic principles of free and fair elections.
Nothing else will matter if we lose the integrity of our elections and make no mistake that GOP candidates on the ballot next week, if elected, will refuse to certify elections of Democrats and will undermine the process and continue to erect barriers to voting by people of color.
Stopping the MAGA lunatics won’t be easy and won’t happen in a single election. After all, they now have a super majority on the Supreme Court and have already overturned Roe; affirmative action is next and marriage equality not far behind.
But voters can blunt the progress and influence of these Trump cultists by sending a message on Nov. 8 that we won’t embrace authoritarianism and we will defend our democratic institutions from the MAGA crowd. They’ve already defiled and invaded our capitol, threatened the lives of scores of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and attacked the husband of the House Speaker. What’s next could be worse if they come into political power.
CBS aired Costa’s report on Sunday featuring my remarks from the Penn State tailgate as well as comments from Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor of the New York Times. She and I share concerns about Republican election deniers.
“I think we need to stop being asleep at the switch and sound the alarm more about what could happen if election denialists are, you know, in power and decide, ‘Oh, well, we only like the results of this election, but not that one,’” Sullivan said. “I mean, we no longer have a country anymore.”
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected]
