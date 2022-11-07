LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Trevor Project CEO removed following ‘workplace well-being’ concerns
Group grew dramatically under Amit Paley’s tenure
The board of directors of the Trevor Project, which describes itself on its website as the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, has “elected to make a change in leadership” by removing from office it’s chief executive officer and executive director since 2017, Amit Paley, according to a statement released to the Washington Blade.
The Blade reached out to Trevor Project for comment after the publication Teen Vogue broke the news about Paley’s dismissal in a Nov. 4 story. The story cited an unidentified source familiar with the organization as saying the dismissal was brought about following “staff dissatisfaction, particularly as it relates to the organization’s quick large-scale growth and the burden it put on employees.”
In its statement to the Blade, which is identical to the one it sent to Teen Vogue, Trevor Project says in recent years it has struggled to provide its services for LGBTQ youth at risk for suicide in the midst of a hostile political climate in which LGBTQ youth and their families are under attack.
“The Trevor Project is currently facing a period of transition, rethinking how to sustainably grow our 24/7 crisis services to respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide and address the mental health disparities impacting these youth,” the statement says.
“In 2017, the organization averaged less than 200 inbound crisis contacts per day; in 2022, it’s averaging more than 2,000 crisis contacts pers day,” the statement continues.
“This intense climate has led to significant stress on our organization, and many members of our staff have raised concerns about workplace well-being, professional development, prioritization performance metrics and resourcing compensation — particularly as they impact our BIPOC [Black, indigenous and people of color], transgender, nonbinary and disabled team members,” the statement says.
“While a comprehensive, independent review of the Trevor Project is being conducted, the board of directors elected to make a change in leadership,” it says, while making no specific mention that it dismissed Paley.
In response to a request by the Blade for comment, Paley arranged for a communications firm representing him to send the Blade the same statement he released to Teen Vogue.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the Trevor Project’s life-saving team for over five years,” Paley’s statement says.
It points out that under his tenure, the organization expanded its services by launching a “24/7 digital crisis service, created a ground-breaking research department, expanded the world’s largest campaign to end conversion therapy and grew our team from 50 employees to over 500.”
The statement, which makes no mention of the reported concerns raised by employees, concludes by saying, “the Trevor Project’s vital work is needed now more than ever, and I will always remain deeply committed to the organization’s vision of a world where all LGBTQ young people see a bright future for themselves.”
The Trevor Project’s statement, meanwhile, says until a permanent CEO is identified, Peggy Rajski, one of Trevor Project’s founders and longtime board member, will serve as interim CEO. It says Gina Muñoz, the board’s chair emeritus, will serve as special assistant to the interim CEO.
Teen Vogue reports in its Nov. 4 story that two sources familiar with the Trevor Project said at some point prior to Paley’s removal, more than 200 employees signed a letter to the board expressing dissatisfaction with Paley’s leadership.
An earlier article by Teen Vogue published on July 25 reports that some staff members at that time were calling on Paley to resign after news surfaced that he worked prior to joining the Trevor Project for the corporate consulting firm McKinsey and Co. helping the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma increase its sales of opioid drugs.
With many LGBTQ youth, along with other young people, dying from the overdose of opioid drugs across the country, some of the Trevor Project staffers thought it was hypocritical for Paley to join the Trevor Project as CEO shortly after promoting the sale of opioids, the Teen Vogue article reports.
The article reports Paley sent an email to the staff after news about his links to opioid sales surfaced, stating, “If I knew then what I know now, I would not have agreed to do any consulting work for [Purdue] and I regret that I did.”
At the time Paley became Trevor Project’s CEO in 2017 and during his first few years there, Trevor Project had offices in West Hollywood, Calif., and New York City, with a smaller office in D.C. But according to spokesperson Tali Mackay, currently, “the Trevor Project is fully remote, and we do not have physical offices.”
One former employee who spoke to the Blade on condition of not being identified said most concern raised by staff members about Paley was not because he wanted to expand the Trevor Project’s programs to meet the needs of a growing number of clients.
The main concern, the former staffer said, was his perceived inability or unwillingness to address the needs of the staff, including transgender staff members who felt their specific needs weren’t being met.
“It’s hard to make that kind of growth,” the former staffer said. “And I think he had a vision, but that vision had to turn inward more than outward sometimes.”
Both Paley and the Trevor Project officials declined to comment further than what they said in the statements they released, their respective spokespersons said.
OutRight Action International announces new executive director
Maria Sjödin to succeed Jessica Stern
OutRight Action International on Thursday announced it has named Maria Sjödin as its next executive director.
Sjödin was executive director of RSFL, the largest LGBTQ and intersex rights organization in Sweden, from 2005-2014. Sjödin had been OutRight Action International’s acting executive director since last September.
They will succeed Jessica Stern, who President Joe Biden in June 2021 named as special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad.
“I’m super honored and couldn’t be more excited to carry on the work that we’re doing at OutRight at the moment,” Sjödin told the Washington Blade on Wednesday during an exclusive interview. “I’m super grateful and extremely happy.”
Julie Dorf, who is now a senior advisor for the Center for Global Equality, founded the group that is now OutRight Action International in 1990.
Sjödin noted OutRight Action International, which has staff in 12 countries and works with advocacy groups in many others, is the world’s largest LGBTQ and intersex rights organization. OutRight Action International is the only LGBTQ- and intersex-specific organization with a permanent presence at the U.N.
OutRight Action International earlier this year launched LBQ Connect, a program that seeks to bolster the work of activists who identify as lesbian, bisexual or queer women. Sjödin said they plan to continue this initiative as executive director.
“Over the length of my activism, I have often heard LGBTQ women say, you know, we feel invisible, we’re not seen, and we don’t have enough resources,” they told the Blade. “And LBQ connect, has been developed in response to that.”
Sjödin said there “has been an enormous progress in a lot of different countries” over the more than two decades they have been in the LGBTQ and intersex rights movement. Sjödin also acknowledged “there’s still a very long way to go.”
“It takes a long time to create the type of change that we need to see,” they said. “There’s a significant pushback from those who don’t believe that we should have rights.”
Sjödin in response to the Blade’s question about the challenges that LGBTQ and intersex people continue to face said anti-transgender rhetoric has “spread as a wildfire.” They also cited the legacy of colonial-era laws that criminalized LGBTQ and intersex people and the reaction to the monkeypox outbreak.
“It starts with the fact that the colonial powers put in place laws around the world that criminalize primarily same sex relations, but in many other cases there are restrictions on gender expressions and gender identities … there is a long history of homophobia and transphobia,” said Sjödin. “We see it right now with the outbreak of monkeypox. As soon as we heard about the first cases of monkeypox, we knew that okay, soon the leaders are going to come out and blame LGBTIQ people. And just like that it happens again.”
“LGBTIQ people and LGBTIQ communities get blamed for all kinds of things and are used as scapegoats when leaders want to, often I guess, divert attention from their own failings and just push the idea that somehow LGBITQ people are to blame,” they added.
Sjödin also said “some people seem to think that progress is kind of linear and … things that we can take for granted now are things that we can always take for granted.”
They spoke with the Blade less than two months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrent opinion said the Supreme Court should reconsider the decisions in the Obergefell and Lawrence cases that extended marriage equality to same-sex couples and the right to private, consensual sex.
“There can be enormous and very dangerous rollback of rights that had already been won,” said Sjödin.
Sjödin in response to the Blade’s question about the Biden administration’s support of LGBTQ and intersex rights around the world stressed it “is critical that governments take a stand and promote human rights for LGBTIQ people around the world.”
“The U.S. has an outsized influence on the world, so when it’s on the agenda of the administration it does make a big difference,” said Sjödin.
Comings & Goings
Imse to lead LGBTQ Victory Institute
Congratulations to Elliot Imse on being named executive director of the LGBTQ Victory Institute. Annise Parker, president and CEO of the Victory Fund said, “Elliot is a natural leader and for years has been a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community. In his new role, his vision and leadership will be instrumental as Victory Institute continues to expand its impact and programming within the United States and across the globe. As we see more and more LGBTQ people interested in running for office, Elliot’s experience, passion and drive will be an asset to our organization as we continue investing in diverse candidate pathways.”
Imse will oversee all of Victory Institute’s U.S. and global programs. U.S. programs include campaign and leadership trainings for LGBTQ candidates, internship and fellowship programs designed to mentor young LGBTQ leaders as well as the Presidential Appointments Initiative, which recommends and advocates for qualified LGBTQ leaders ready to serve in the administration.
“Victory Institute is the heart and soul of our movement to build LGBTQ power in governments and to be trusted with its legacy is an incredible honor,” he said. “We have an enormous task in front of us – to build governments in the U.S. and around the world that are reflective of the people they serve. Victory Institute is the accelerator to achieving that bold goal, with its programs and trainings building a new pipeline of LGBTQ public leadership. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with the incredible Victory Institute team and the elected and appointed leaders who are making change.”
Imse has been with the Victory Fund and Institute since 2016 most recently as Vice President of Communications. Prior to that was Director of Policy & Communications, District of Columbia, Office of Human Rights; and a web producer with GLAAD in New York. He worked as a volunteer with Harvard as a board member of the Gender and Sexuality Caucus; on the LGBTQ alumni board of directors; and editor-in-chief of the LGBTQ policy journal at the Kennedy School.
Imse earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; and his master’s in Public Policy from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government.
