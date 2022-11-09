2022 Midterm Elections
Most Md. congressional incumbents win re-election
David Trone trails Neil Parrott in 6th Congressional District
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is among the incumbent members of Maryland’s congressional delegation who won re-election on Tuesday.
Van Hollen defeated Republican Chris Chaffee by a 60.75-39.1 percent margin.
Congressmen Jamie Raskin, Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, John Sarbanes and Dutch Ruppersberger defeated their Republican challengers. Congressman-elect Glenn Ivey will represent Maryland’s 4th Congressional District that Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown will vacate.
State Del. Neil Parrott (R-Frederick County) is ahead of Congressman David Trone in the 6th Congressional District by a 51.07-48.81 percent margin. Mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
Republican Congressman Andy Harris defeated Democrat Heather Mizeur in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.
2022 Midterm Elections
As votes are tallied, progressive groups celebrate LGBTQ midterm candidates
While final results of the midterm elections were pending as of Tuesday night, several LGBTQ candidates had already made history with their electoral victories
Progressive LGBTQ groups celebrated the pro-equality LGBTQ candidates running in key midterm races across the country on Tuesday, several of whom claimed victory as Election Day stretched into the night.
Becca Balint and Maura Healey were among the first candidates whose races were called, both becoming the first women and the first LGBTQ people elected to, respectively, represent Vermont in Congress and serve as governor of Massachusetts.
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, which supports pro-choice LGBTQ candidates, toasted the candidates’ success “shattering lavender and glass ceilings.”
“The future of LGBTQ equality and women’s rights were on the ballot — and Vermonters delivered tonight,” Victory Fund President Mayor Annise Parker said in a press release on Balint’s win. “For nearly a decade, Becca led efforts to pass meaningful legislation to increase fairness and equity within Vermont. Now, she is ready to do the same in Congress.”
In a press release announcing Healey’s victory, Parker said, “In the face of so much hate and intolerance sweeping our nation, her win is a sign — especially to LGBTQ kids in desperate need of hope — that LGBTQ people have a place in American society and can become respected public leaders.”
LPAC, a group that supports women and nonbinary LGBTQ candidates running for public office, also published press releases celebrating Healey and Balint on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before midnight, the Victory Fund called Robert Garcia’s victory for California’s 42nd Congressional District. Garcia will be the first openly gay immigrant elected to Congress.
“We are confident Robert’s deep policy experience and ability to build strong, diverse coalitions will make him an exceptional legislator,” Parker said. “His win tonight will inspire countless other LGBTQ and first-generation Americans to pursue careers in public service.”
Democrat and LGBTQ ally Wes Moore also made history on Tuesday, becoming Maryland’s first Black governor-elect in his race against Donald Trump-backed far-right candidate Dan Cox, while openly gay Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) won their reelection bids.
Democrat and LGBTQ ally Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, became the first Generation Z candidate to win a Congressional seat, where he will represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the House.
Per pool reports, by 11:30 p.m. ET, President Joe Biden made congratulatory calls to Healey; Polis; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.); Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee; Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker; Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills; U.S. Sens. Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); U.S. Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser), U.S. Sen.-elects Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.), and Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
Meanwhile, Tina Kotek is locked in a close race for Oregon’s governorship whose outcome may not be clear until later this week. If elected, she would join Healey as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor.
And the fates of LGBTQ candidates in closer races for seats in the lower chamber are still unclear. These include U.S. Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), who are running for reelection, along with Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Will Rollins, who are competing for House seats in Oregon and California, respectively.
Heather Mizeur, who would have been Maryland’s first openly lesbian member of Congress, conceded her defeat Tuesday evening to incumbent Republican Maryland Congressman Andy Harris.
A historic number of LGBTQ candidates ran for elected office this year, advocacy groups said. The Victory Fund endorsed 411 people in races in 49 states, D.C., Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, also touted the diverse pool of candidates in the midterms, citing the record numbers of transgender and gender nonconforming people who ran this year. The organization also noted that the electorate is composed of more LGBTQ voters than ever before.
“We will continue to stand and fight every day alongside our allies and partners across the country, in support of a pro-democracy, pro-equality, and pro-choice future,” Interim HRC President Joni Madison said in a press release from the organization.
2022 Midterm Elections
Focus shifts to lame duck session amid Republicans’ likely capture of U.S. House majority
As the results of the midterms are tallied, advocates turn to legislative priorities in Congress’s lame duck session while bracing for traction on anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have already been introduced.
With Republicans expected to wrest control of the U.S. House after the midterms, LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus toward priorities for the lame duck session before the next Congress is seated – while bracing for a hostile legislative environment next year.
In the near term, a Republican majority in the House will put pressure on Senate Democrats to bring a floor vote to codify protections for same-sex marriage before the year’s end.
The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) this summer, which would require the federal government to recognize preexisting marriages between same-sex couples – a safeguard to gird against some of the consequences that would result if the conservative U.S. Supreme Court reverses or substantially weakens its landmark marriage equality ruling.
“All eyes are on the RFMA,” said Albert Fujii, press secretary for the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which works to elect pro-choice LGBTQ candidates. Clearing the 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber during this legislative session is reasonably likely given that a key number of Republican senators may support the bill because they are slated to retire or lose their reelection bids, Fujii told the Washington Blade on Tuesday.
Should Republicans secure a majority in the House, Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) is expected to become Speaker, a position for which he is backed by former President Donald Trump.
The Bakersfield congressman said that if his party takes the House, they will reinstate extremist anti-LGBTQ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) right to serve on committees in the chamber. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments last year following revelations that she spread conspiracy theories and endorsed violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) on social media.
A Republican majority in the House would also mean greater chances of success for anti-LGBTQ legislation that has already been introduced, such as a federal version of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education (“Don’t Say Gay”) bill and Greene’s measure to criminalize healthcare providers who offer medically necessary care for transgender minors, Fujii said.
“With McCarthy as speaker, those bills have a greater chance of moving forward,” with members voting them out of committees and calling for floor votes, Fujii said.
Republicans only needed a net gain of five House seats in the midterms to win a majority. FiveThirtyEight, a site that aggregates and analyzes polling data, estimated that 10 Republican candidates faced odds of 90% or greater to pick up new seats.
Some of those represent districts that were redrawn to include more GOP voters, while others – in Colorado, Florida, Montana, and Texas – represent newly created districts that were expected to go red.
According to FiveThirtyEight, there were 19 House seats not currently occupied by Republican members that Republican candidates were favored to win, while Democrats were expected to flip only as many as five red seats.
2022 Midterm Elections
Defending democracy matters deeply for diverse older Americans
LGBTQ elders pushed for equal treatment
Congress adopted the Voting Rights Act in 1964 to ensure that Black Americans could effectively exercise the franchise. A year later, Congress adopted the Older Americans Act to ensure that our country’s older adults have the services they need to age in community and to prioritize older populations facing special challenges. Almost 60 years later, the back-to-back enactment of the Voting Rights Act and Older Americans Act seems prescient, given that the right to vote is under sustained attack, and that older Americans from diverse communities are some of those most at risk in the battle to save our country’s democracy.
A robust democracy is important to everyone, and particularly important for elders, from people of color and LGBTQ+ communities, many of whom are poor, rely on the public safety net for basic income and health care and depend on a functional government to meet its obligations.
Elders who are part of marginalized communities need more than just a stable status quo — their ability to age with health and dignity depends on equitably expanding the resources dedicated to their well-being, to strengthen public policies that ensure our communities have access to caregiving and elder services, and to build cultural competency and a commitment to equal access so that diverse elders can get the care and supports they need.
It’s not too much to ask that elders live their remaining years able to rely on long-established democratic norms like respect for our country’s legal institutions and the vote, and not have to worry about the roll-back of their rights and freedoms. Almost 8 million of our elders are veterans of World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. They have worked tirelessly for decades in jobs great, menial and everything in between to build the wealthiest nation the world has ever known.
Older Americans are more likely to show up to vote than any other age group. Even though half of people 65 and older earn Social Security benefits of less than $15,000 per year, more than 20 percent of people 75 and older are still paying taxes. On top of all that, elders from diverse communities have made highly important contributions to expanding this country’s commitment to justice. For example, African American elders drove the country’s civil rights movement while LGBTQ+ older people have successfully pushed for much more equal treatment for same gender loving people in recent decades.
As elders enter their golden years, the democracy that they defended and contributed to seems to be unraveling. The alarming evidence is everywhere, including the refusal of our former president (and the majority of voters from his party) to accept the results of the 2020 elections and the violent and deadly assault on our nation’s capital by his followers on Jan. 6, 2021.
In many states, election deniers are running for office and volunteering as election workers with a declared intention to intimidate voters, discard votes, refuse to ratify results they don’t like, and impose rules that make it hard to vote. Reuters has identified over 100 threats of death or violence against poll workers; many experienced election workers are quitting, citing fear and stress.
In the face of the peril, defending democracy and the right to vote must be seen as essential aging issues. Progress needs to be made toward building justice, including passing bills like the Equality Act and the Ruthie and Connie LGBTQ Elder Americans Act and strengthening Social Security and Medicare and other protections and opportunities for elder people of color and migrant communities. But none of that will be possible if we can’t effectively use the vote to bring change; if state legislatures and Congress and the White House are permanently under the control of anti-democratic forces; if a politicized Supreme Court is controlled by the extreme right for a generation or more.
That’s why it’s time for older Americans to do everything possible to defend democracy and the right to vote.
We must stand up to the forces of authoritarianism by supporting efforts to protect fair elections where every person has an equal opportunity to vote. We must support proposals in Congress to strengthen our democratic institutions and we also must support efforts to hold to account those who illegally attack and undermine our democracy and elections. We must oppose efforts at censorship, book banning and other dangerous trends that make it harder to exchange ideas and advocate for change. We must join forces to protect and expand the rights of those who are most marginalized, including the rights of older Americans from diverse communities.
For diverse older Americans and those who care about them, the fight to save democracy and the vote must be our battle. We must join the fight, as we have joined so many before to make this country a better place to live. And we must win.
Michael Adams (he/him) is the chief executive officer of SAGE.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Calendar: November 11-17
Sarah McBride re-elected in Del.
Rep. Maloney, DCCC chair, concedes defeat to Republican Mike Lawler
Transgender Indians turn to courts for rights
Two gay men elected to Md. House of Delegates
We need all who support us to speak up with their voices
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
Poland’s highest court rules same-sex marriages are not banned
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
Popular
-
Commentary5 days ago
We need all who support us to speak up with their voices
-
2022 Midterm Elections3 days ago
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
-
2022 Midterm Elections3 days ago
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
-
European Union3 days ago
Poland’s highest court rules same-sex marriages are not banned
-
Commentary2 days ago
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
-
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations2 days ago
Trevor Project CEO removed following ‘workplace well-being’ concerns
-
Virginia5 days ago
Youngkin ‘divisive’ subjects tip line received complaints about LGBTQ topics