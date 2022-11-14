Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Soccer tourney, a Cake celebration and bear cave among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Out Professionals Launch
Tuesday, November 15
6-9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
$10
Out Professionals is holding a launch event and networking gathering at Number Nine on Tuesday. Looking for a business connection, a new hire, or an opportunity? This is a chance to meet up with other LGBTQ/ally professionals.
DC Boys of Leather November Happy Hour
Thursday, November 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Wear your gear and meet up with other leather enthusiasts at this safe and inclusive monthly happy hour. There will be a bootblack on the back patio.
Cake 1st Anniversary Party
Friday, November 18
9 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$20/18+
First anniversary of the Cake party will be held on Friday. DJ Chord and Sean McClafferty bring the music and drag performer Cake Pop! will entertain.
Feast! A Drag Friendsgiving
Friday, November 18
10 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
A late night open stage drag variety show for Friendsgiving hosted by Doming0.
Turkey Bowl
Saturday, November 18
10 a.m.
Long Bridge Park (Boeing Field 1)
Arlington, Va.
Registration is closed, but you can go cheer on your mates in the Federal Triangles Soccer Club in the annual all-gender soccer event for the LGBTQ+ community.
A Drag Queen Christmas
Saturday, November 18
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$35-$75
Join Trinity the Tuck with special guest Todrick Hall for a Drag Queen Christmas show at the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday.
The Bear Cave
Saturday, November 19
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Hibernate in the Bear Cave with DJ Popperz and dancers MuscleDog Slayer, Helton and Antonio.
Con Acento
Saturday, November 19
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Celebrate hispanic heritage on Saturday at the Con Acento drag show and dance party at JR.’s hosted by Evry Pleasure featuring Ricky Rosé, Desiree Dik and Labianna.
Brewed Up Drag Brunch
Sunday, November 20
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25 (food not included in ticket price)
Join Desiree Dik for a drag brunch at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday. The show features Bombalicious Eklaver, Evry Pleasure, Millie Meringue and Tip Boy Pup Indigo.
DC Royale Pageant
Sunday, November 20
9-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
The Imperial Court of Washington holds the DC Royale Pageant at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday.
