A new queer party is in town

The Washington D.C. chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will join forces with Whitman-Walker Health to commemorate World AIDS Day in a series of events on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec.1.

There will be a virtual remembrance event on Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Thursday at 10 a.m., there will be a community HIV screening at CVS Pharmacy at 845 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., and then a State of World AIDS 2022 webinar at 7 p.m., which will be hosted virtually.

All of these events are free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.

“World AIDS Day 2022: Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast” will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at Silver Spring Civic Building.

This event, hosted by Montgomery County Health & Human Services- Public Health Services- HIV/STI, will update the community on the Plan to End HIV and honor health equity champions. Guests can enjoy breakfast, get tested for HIV and learn more about how equity fits into the county’s plan to end HIV.

Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

The Red Print World AIDS Fashion Show will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bowie State University. This fashion show will be for HIV awareness featuring Bowie State’s own models, designers, dancers, talent, and emerging artists.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

World AIDS Day Candelight Vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at Alexandria City Hall. This event will be hosted by the Alexandria Commission on HIV/AIDS.

Admission to this event is free and more details can be accessed on Eventbrite.

Being and Belonging: VisualAIDS Day With(out) Art DC Premiere will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House at Walbridge.

This is a program of seven short videos highlighting under-told stories of HIV and AIDS from the perspective of artists living with HIV across the world. The program features newly commissioned work by Camila Arce, Davina “Dee” Conner and Karin Hayes, Jaewon Kim, Clifford Prince King, Santiago Lemus and Camilo Acosta Huntertexas, Mikiki, and Jhoel Zempoalteca and La Jerry.

Admission to this event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

World AIDS Day featuring AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 1900 St. Paul St. in Baltimore.

This event will feature four panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and stories from community members in Baltimore that will help them remember and grieve.

A suggested donation of $5-$20 is encouraged to offset the cost of bringing the quilt panels to Baltimore. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

World AIDS Day Benefit 2022 will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Frederick Community College.

This event includes a panel of professionals, advocates, and positive community members who will have conversations that dispel myths, tackle stigma, and share information about the HIV epidemic through diverse perspectives. There will be a question and answer session and ASL interpretation will be provided.

Light snacks and beverages are also available. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.