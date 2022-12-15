Arts & Entertainment
Queer creator blends Shakespeare with iconic music of Pat Benatar
Could LA’s production of ‘Invincible’ make it to Broadway?
For millions of GenX-ers, the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – Benatar’s longtime lead guitarist, collaborator, and producing partner, and her husband since 1982 – has been an iconic generational touchstone for more than four decades. This might be especially true for queer GenXers, who found inspiration during their formative years in the defiant spirit that resonated through many of the duo’s songs.
One of those queer GenXers was Bradley Bredeweg, the out co-creator of another queer touchstone, television’s “The Fosters,” which became a hit for five seasons on FreeForm with its story of a lesbian couple raising five adopted children. Now, Bredeweg – a self-described “theater kid” – is helping to bring Benatar and Giraldo’s music to a new generation of rebellious youth with “Invincible,” a new musical that intricately weaves the couple’s legendary catalogue with inspired new songs to re-imagine Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for the 21st century.
“When I got into writing for television, I realized that I missed the equal exchange that happens between the people on the stage and the audience,” explains Bredeweg, who spoke with the Blade ahead of his show’s Nov. 22 opening at Beverly Hills’ Wallis Center for the Performing Arts. “I love film and television, obviously, I’m so grateful for it, but after a couple of years of doing it, I was like, ‘I miss that inner theater child, so I’m gonna moonlight.’”
The result of his “moonlighting” turns Shakespeare’s classic Verona setting into a modern, war-torn metropolis, and places his timeless tale of star-crossed lovers in a time of great transformation. Love and equality are forced to battle for survival as a newly elected chancellor works to return the city to its traditional roots and destroy a progressive resistance that is trying to imagine peace in a divided world – and if you think that sounds familiar, it’s by design. Its current run at the Wallis is its world premiere, but if things go as hoped, this is just the first step toward Broadway.
According to Bredeweg, however, it’s far from the beginning of his show’s journey.
“About 12 years ago, I realized I hadn’t read ‘Romeo and Juliet’ since high school and decided to read it again,” he tells us. “The next day I had to take a road trip – this was back in the era when I still had a CD book in my car – and I came across the “Best of” album of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, so I popped it in and started driving. And because the story was obviously fresh in my head, I was listening to all these songs and realizing that if you line them up a certain way they totally tell the tale of ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ I wrote a first draft a couple of weeks later and then I just put it away and forgot about it.”
Much later, in 2015, he walked into a Los Feliz bar called the Rockwell (“It was this really cool kind of spot that we don’t have a lot of in LA, because we’re not a theatrical town”), where cabaret performances were sometimes mounted by visiting Broadway talent and Jeff Goldblum would do a gig every Wednesday night. Inspired by the vibe, he suddenly remembered, “this thing I had come up with all those years ago” and impulsively pitched the idea of putting it on to the bar’s manager. I said, ‘I’ve got this crazy idea where I want to combine Shakespeare with Pat Benatar,’ and she said, ‘That’s insane, but I’m a huge fan of your show and I love it, so let’s do it.’”
This early incarnation (then called “Love is a Battlefield”) was an unprecedented hit, enjoying a six-month run to sold out houses – that is, until Benatar and Giraldo’s manager attended a performance and recorded a video of the whole thing on his iPhone. He showed it to Benatar and Giraldo, and they were intrigued; but at the time, unbeknownst to Bredeweg, they were working on developing their own life story as a musical using their songs, so they sent a “cease and desist” letter to the Rockwell and the show was forced to shut down.
“It was heartbreaking, for all of us,” says Bredeweg, “because we knew we had something with real potential.”
Then, a year later, he got a call from a producer who told him Benatar and Giraldo wanted him to come to New York and discuss his musical.
“Of course, I said yes and got myself there immediately. We took a meeting on their tour bus, and we started talking about the musical they were developing, and suddenly we all started to move in the direction of doing ‘Love is a Battlefield.’ By the end of it we were all laughing about how we had started out with a ‘cease and desist’ order and here we were talking about coming together to do a show.”
In part, says Bredeweg, the couple was convinced to change course by their discussion of the proliferation of so-called “jukebox musicals” that have increasingly populated Broadway in recent years.
“We talked about how they have a shelf life, especially if they’re focused on a specific artist. They have a built-in audience, but beyond that, how can they stand the test of time? The real test of a timeless musical is if, in 40 years, every high school is doing it. I think that’s why we went back to using their iconic music to reinvent this epic, timeless tale.”
Another part of the appeal was how aptly the couple’s songs fit into Shakespeare’s classic – a coincidence, perhaps, but one that might be better described as synchronicity.
“When Pat and Neil met back in the late ‘70s it was supposed to just be a working relationship, but they fell head over heels in love with each other,” Bredeweg says. “When I got close to them, they told me they had been called the ‘Romeo and Juliet of the music world’ because the labels and managers and PR people were trying to break them up. They wanted Pat to stand on their own and Neil to just be her producing partner, and so much of what the two of them were creating at that time was about that struggle, about fighting that music industry system and saying, ‘let us figure this out for ourselves.’ That’s why so much of their music works inside of this story.”
For Bredeweg, the chance to realize his vision struck an intensely personal chord, too.
“I was always obsessed with the classics, but as a gay kid growing up in the ‘80s, I knew I felt different from everyone else, and as much as I loved them, I couldn’t really ‘attach’ to any character inside them. Nothing felt familiar to me, everything was from the point of view of a white cisgender person – and I always had these dreams, if I ever had any say, that I would love to tackle these classics in a different way and reposition them for a more diverse audience.”
In keeping with this mission, “Invincible” doesn’t just make Verona into a more modern city, but a more diverse one as well. The Capulet and Montague houses are run by the women, whose husbands are both dead; Romeo’s chum Benvolio is nonbinary, and falls in love with Juliet’s nurse; Juliet’s cousin Tybalt is secretly in love with her would-be husband, Paris; Paris himself is the city’s new chancellor, seeking the marriage as a means to control the vast Capulet fortune and deploy it to shore up his political power. In Bredeweg’s updated take on the tale, it’s a story about powerful men with powerful motives, with a matriarchy fighting against the traditional patriarchy and a younger generation trying to take control of its own destiny – and to ensure that it includes the freedom to love who they want.
“That’s obviously something the queer community can really understand,” says Bredweg. “We’ve been there and done that, the fight for marriage equality is all about that. It’s very much at the center of the show, and it was a big reason why I wanted to tackle the story, why I’ve rewritten so many characters with queer identities – taking these figures we thought we knew and giving them a more modern point of view.”
“Our culture is shifting in such huge ways,” he continues. “It goes back to my experience of not being able to find myself in these old tales. We are looking at our past, and pieces of art or the written world, or things in our politics, and we’re trying to reinvent these pinnacle moments in a way to make sure that history doesn’t always repeat, to move forward in different directions that are better for all of us. Especially the younger generations – they’ve stepped into this world where they’ve had no say in how chaotic things feel, and they are trying to take control of their identities and their path forward. That’s really what’s at the heart of our show.”
“Invincible” is not, of course, the first time “Romeo and Juliet” has been deconstructed and rebuilt as a musical; apart from the obvious example of “West Side Story,” the recent London import “& Juliet,” now a hot ticket on Broadway, presents an alternative version of the story in which the title character doesn’t kill herself, set to the music of pop songwriter Max Martin – responsible for hits from Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and Céline Dion, among others.
Bredeweg isn’t worried about the competition.
“I never think about that kind of thing,” he tells us. “There’s always room for interpretation with classics of this stature. There’s space for both.”
His production, of course, has the added advantage of showcasing the music of two deeply beloved icons whose recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has catapulted their names back into the public arena in a big way – not that they were ever very far out of it.
For Bredeweg, though, the Benatar/Giraldo connection has always been much more than just a way to make his show marketable. It’s the whole reason “Invincible” even exists.
“Pat captured my heart as a young gay kid for obvious reasons. There was something about her music, and her energy and messaging.
“It made me feel that if someone as powerful as her could exist, then I could, too.”
“Invincible” continues its run at the Wallis until Dec. 18. For tickets and more details, visit their website.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, ugly sweaters and Darren Criss among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Queer Trivia!
Wednesday, December 14
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a trivia game on all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
Wednesday, December 14
8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$55-$75
Facebook | Tickets
“Glee” heartthrob and spectacular performer Darren Criss brings his tour to D.C. on Thursday at the Lincoln Theatre.
DC Boys of Leather Happy Hour featuring the DC Sisters
Thursday, December 15
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence join the DC Boys of Leather for a happy hour at Trade on Thursday. The Sisters will be launching their 2023 calendar with proceeds benefiting HIPS.
RuPaul’s Jaida Essence Hall at Hotel Zena
Thursday, December 15
Doors 8 p.m. / Meet & greet 9 p.m. / showtime 10 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
21+ / $35-$75
Facebook | Eventbrite
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall performs at Hotel Zena on Thursday.
Winterween Spooktacular for HIPS
Friday, December 16
9 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Facebook
Go to a spooky party for a good cause. The Winterween Spooktacular fundraiser for HIPS is hosted by The Darkest Star and features Ya Meena, Anna Steysia, Walker Texas BangHER, Natasha Nacre and Sally Cinch with a special acousted set by Sister Ex.
Dragnimated! Holiday Special
Friday, December 16
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag holiday special at Red Bear Brewing on Friday featuring Charlemagne Chateau, Citrine, Dax Exclamation Point, Dirty Sanchez and Echinacea Monroe.
Con Acento: Holiday Special
Saturday, December 17
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage on Saturday at JR.’s. Featured performers include Mari Con Carne, Rico Pico, Jayzeer Shantey and Christin Guerrero.
Kylie Christmas at Uproar
Saturday, December 17
10 p.m.
Uproar Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
top level
Facebook
DJ Travis Island brings Kylie music and videos all night to Uproar Lounge on Saturday.
HoliSLAY
Sunday, December 18
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Hall CP
4656 Hotel Drive
College Park, Md.
$15-$120
Facebook | Eventbrite
Some of the best drag performers in the DMV bring you a “HoliSLAY” brunch to be remembered.
Ugly Sweater Party
Sunday, December 18
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The Imperial Court of Washington, D.C. holds an Ugly Sweater Party at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag4Me Launch Party
Event at Firefly DC highlights new website
The website Drag4Me held a launch party at Firefly DC on Saturday, Dec. 10. Drag4Me.com is a new website featuring drag show listings in different cities.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Music & Concerts
Janet Jackson announces new music, tour
Baltimore show slated for May 13 with Ludacris
Music icon Janet Jackson announced a new tour on Monday morning in a live Instagram video.
The “Together Again” tour kicks off April 14 in Florida with at least 33 dates announced so far, including May 13 in Baltimore. There’s no D.C. date as of Monday morning.
Jackson confirmed that she will debut new music in conjunction with the tour but didn’t specify if that means a full new album or when it might debut. She added that she would be joined by Ludacris on the tour.
Tickets are on sale Friday via Live Nation; pre-sale begins 11 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com.
Jackson canceled her previous tour, 2020’s “Black Diamond” due to the pandemic. She is expected to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of her #1 album “Velvet Rope” during the new show.
Visit janetjackson.com for the full schedule.
