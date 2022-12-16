Comings & Goings

Local
Rebranding for LUNA+EISENLA
Congratulations to Brad Luna and Kristofer Eisenla on the rebranding of their firm as LUNA+EISENLA. Founded in 2012, the firm has been the agency of record providing strategic communications and media counsel on several historic advancements in both the public and private sectors, including: change in the U.S. Tax Code creating the standard home office deduction; repeal of the military’s transgender service member ban; announcement of a cure for “bubble boy disease,” and the personal identity of the first person ever cured of HIV/AIDS; representation of three plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s historic Obergefell v. Hodges marriage equality ruling; and thought leadership development of world-renowned doctors and researchers, including a member of the World Health Organization’s vaccine composition team for COVID, influenza, and other infectious diseases.
With the rebranding they have added three individuals to round out LUNA+EISENLA’s full suite of strategic communications and media services. Elizabeth Curwen as director of content will work on strategic content development across platforms to better engage targeted audiences, research, and analytics to inform audience targeting strategies, digital analytics to optimize client’s communications campaigns for greater impact and real-time feedback reports on media outreach engagements. Sean Todd as creative director will be responsible for creative visual content solutions including branding, digital marketing, print design and audio/video production. Riah Gonzales King as director of digital strategies will provide services designed to harness the power of technology to develop digital advertising, e-commerce platforms, SEO optimization, and website and app creation.
The two founders of the firm have extensive backgrounds in policy, communications, and public relations. They both have extensive experience providing communications and media relations counsel to a wide range of government, campaign, non-profit and corporate institutions. They have worked on presidential and senatorial campaigns, and for members of Congress and America’s top CEOs.
Prior to founding LUNA+EISENLA, Eisenla was a vice president at Widmeyer Communications and before that was Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director, Representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). He graduated from California State University, Stanislaus, with a degree in politics and economics, and has advanced degrees from the London School of Economics and Political Science; and The George Washington University. He has been awarded the Bronze Anvil by the Public Relations Society of America.
Prior to joining with Eisenla to found LUNA+EISENLA, Luna was director of Communications for the Human Rights Campaign. Before that he was press secretary to Rep. Brad Carson (D-Okla.). He has guest lectured on political communications, message development and public policy at George Washington University and American University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa and attended The George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.
District of Columbia
Gay former D.C. Council candidate fined for not filing finance reports
Randy Downs lost November 2020 Ward 2 Council race to Brooke Pinto
An official with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance said gay former Ward 2 D.C. Council candidate Randy Downs and his campaign treasurer have yet to pay separate fines of $1,650 and $1,300 for failing to file at least two required campaign finance reports for Downs’s 2020 election campaign.
Office of Campaign Finance spokesperson Wesley Williams told the Washington Blade this week that neither Downs nor Downs’s campaign treasurer, Jesse Jackson, who are responsible for filing the two required campaign finance reports, had filed them.
Records posted on the OCF website show that the initial deadline for the first of the two reports was July 31, 2021. The deadline for filing the second report, the website posting shows, was Jan. 31, 2022.
Attempts by the Blade to reach Downs for comment have been unsuccessful. In Facebook postings in November of this year Downs announced he was on an “epic sabbatical” in Southeast Asia via New Zealand. It could not be determined whether Downs was still traveling abroad or has returned home as of this week.
Downs ran as an independent in the November 2020 election for the Ward 2 Council seat in a four-candidate race, with then incumbent Council member Brooke Pinto, a Democrat, winning the race with 68.3 percent of the vote. Downs finished in second place with 20.6 percent of the vote.
Office of Campaign Finance records show that Downs, who ran under the city’s campaign public financing program, received $146,875 in total matching funds from the city under the Fair Elections Act financing program. The records show his campaign filed the required finance reports up until and including the filing of his last report on Oct. 26, 2020.
That report stated his campaign committee had $39,424.52 in “cash on hand” as of that time and outstanding debts of just $166.48.
The OCF issued an order handing down the first fine against the Downs campaign of $1,650 on Nov. 24, 2021. It issued a second order handing down the fine of $1,300 on Oct. 18, 2022. The orders state that the fines came after OCF officials extended the deadline for filing the two reports several times and attempted multiple times to contact the Downs campaign, Downs, and campaign treasurer Jackson.
The orders state that Downs and his campaign never responded to any of the attempts to reach them by postal mail and email. Williams said the fines had not been paid as of this week.
According to Williams, the next step will be for the OCF to submit to the full D.C. Board of Elections a Petition for Enforcement of Order. He said he believes the Board of Elections could take the matter to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. for further enforcement action.
Downs is currently serving as a Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner but he did not run for re-election this year. His term ends Jan. 1.
Virginia
Loudoun schools superintendent fired, indicted over sexual assault case
Controversy continues over false reports that student charged was gender fluid
A Virginia special grand jury indictment unsealed on Monday alleges that former Loudoun County public schools superintendent Scott Ziegler “unlawfully” made a false statement during a June 2021 school board meeting by saying he was unaware that a sexual assault had taken place in the girl’s bathroom at one of the county’s high schools.
The Washington Post reports that although the indictment does not say so directly, it appears to be referring to a case in which a 15-year-old boy was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Va., in May of 2021 while he was wearing a skirt.
School officials, including Ziegler, came under intense criticism after news surfaced that the same boy was charged with sexually assaulting another girl in a vacant classroom in October of 2021 at Broad Run High School, also in Ashburn, to which he was transferred after being charged with the earlier sexual assault.
The indictment was unsealed one week after the Loudoun County Board of Education fired Ziegler after the same grand jury issued an earlier 91-page report highly critical of the way Loudoun school officials handled the investigation into the two sexual assault cases.
The grand jury report, according to the Post, labels Loudoun school officials as incompetent and calls Ziegler a liar in connection with their handling of the two sexual assault cases.
Ziegler has said that he misunderstood a question a school board member asked him, incorrectly thinking he was asked whether he was aware of specifically transgender or gender fluid students assaulting other students in school bathrooms. He responded with a “no” answer, which the grand jury indictment says was a lie.
But Ziegler has said it was only later that he realized that the school board member asked him if any type of sexual assault had occurred in a school bathroom. Like LGBTQ activists, Ziegler has said he did not consider the boy who committed the sexual assaults to be transgender.
When reports first surfaced in October 2021 that the boy allegedly committed one of the two assaults in the girl’s bathroom while wearing women’s clothes, the revelation triggered a furious backlash against a transgender supportive schools policy adopted by the Loudoun County school system.
The policy, which called for allowing transgender and gender fluid students to use the bathroom and other school facilities that match their gender identity, was based on a similar statewide policy put in place during the administration of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
The current Republican governor, Glenn Younkin, has attempted to reverse that policy and put in place a new, highly controversial transgender schools policy that, among other things, would require students to use the bathrooms in accordance with their gender assigned at birth.
The Youngkin policy also would require written parental consent for trans or gender fluid students to change their birth names and wear clothes in accordance with their gender identity.
LGBTQ rights activists in Virginia have argued that the trans supportive policy adopted under the Northam administration was based on legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly banning discrimination based on gender identity and that Youngkin has no legal authority to reverse that policy.
Activists have also said the furor over the transgender supportive school policies was fueled by what they said has been unsubstantiated claims that the 15-year-old boy was transgender or gender fluid. The boy’s mother told the DailyMail.com that her son occasionally wore a skirt, but he wore jeans and male clothes most of the time and identifies as heterosexual.
The mother also pointed to law enforcement records showing that her son and the first of the two girls he was charged with assaulting had consensual sex in the bathroom twice before the alleged assault.
The Post reports that it was Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) who convened the special grand jury to investigate the Loudoun school officials’ handling of the two sexual assault cases.
According to the Post, the indictment unsealed on Monday also charges another Loudoun schools official, Wayde Byard, with felony perjury. But the Post says the charge against Byard and other charges in the indictment against Ziegler appear to be unrelated to the two sexual assault cases.
Another misdemeanor charge against Ziegler accuses him of using his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against an employee and “falsely firing the same employee,” the Post report says.
In a statement released to the Post, Ziegler criticized the grand jury’s actions, saying it appeared politically based, and said he would fight the charges against him.
“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret and one-sided process – which never once sought my testimony – has made such false and irresponsible accusations,” the Post quotes Ziegler as saying. “I will vigorously defend myself. I look forward to a time when the truth becomes public.”
Ziegler added in his statement that neither of the two assaults committed by the 15-year-old student “had anything to do with schools providing basic accommodations for transgender students.”
District of Columbia
National AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at Gallaudet University
Panels will remain at D.C. school until Friday
Sections of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt that pay respects to deaf people who died of AIDS are on display at Gallaudet University until Friday.
The entire National AIDS Memorial Quilt hasn’t been displayed in 10 years, but those who wish to see a forgotten chapter of the story about the epidemic can visit the exhibit until the panels return to the NAMES Project Foundation.
“Coming in here, it’s intimate and different because they’re up there, they’re in your face,” said National Deaf Life Museum Director Meredith Peruzzi during a media visit with the Washington Blade on Monday.
Associate Professor Kirk VanGilder, Senior Public Relations Manager Robert Weinstock and Gallaudet University student Sarah Kurtz joined Peruzzi in the museum.
The four blocks on display were created in 1989 during the Deaf Way International Conference and Festival in D.C. The National AIDS Memorial Quilt has several other blocks that honor deaf people and their allies.
All of the names on three blocks were all deaf, and another block honored interpreters. Half of the panels on a fourth block also honor deaf people. In addition to the quilt, there is a running list of names on display in the museum that show how many deaf people have died from AIDS, which gets updated yearly on Dec. 1, which is World AIDS Day.
The museum honors everyone on this list, which includes eight new names that joined
Eight new names joined the list this year.
“I think those of us who are older can tell the stories that, I think, (have) that sense of history, and passing it on to the next generation is potent here. It is something that connects our communities across time,” said Peruzzi.
Many traditional U.S. textbooks largely limited their discussion of HIV/AIDS. This omission particularly impacted deaf people because they did not have widespread access to captioning and interpretation on television.
There’s also the struggle with finding adequate health care as a deaf person.
“If I’m sick and I go to the hospital, how are they going to communicate with me?” said Peruzzi.
The quilt brought up lots of memories for Weinstock, as he had a few very close friends pass away from AIDS. Their health deteriorated very quickly, forcing them to focus less on their classwork because of hospitalizations.
The staff reflected on non-deaf and non-LGBTQ people visiting this exhibit, commenting on how people don’t think about AIDS as much anymore. Queer people, however, think about it more because the pandemic is such a large part of their history.
Kurtz talked about how she had no education about AIDS or AIDS within the deaf community in her hometown in rural Indiana. Kurtz said the majority of her information about the pandemic came from her own research.
