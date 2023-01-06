Africa
Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box
Freelance photojournalist arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba’s death
Kenyan police have arrested a freelance photojournalist believed to have been involved in the brutal murder of Edwin Chiloba, a prominent LGBTQ and intersex activist and fashion designer.
Zacchaeus Ngeno, a regional deputy police commander in Uasin Gishu County in western Kenya where Chiloba’s murder took place, confirmed to the press that investigators are pursuing two other suspects who are on the run.
The unnamed freelance photojournalist who has not been publicly named because the investigation continues was last seen with Chiloba on New Year’s Eve at a popular nightclub in the region where the victim lived.
The suspect in custody is expected to be arraigned early next week.
Chiloba arrived at Tamasha Place nightclub at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and left after 1 a.m. after watching the New Year’s fireworks with friends, according to Melvin Faith, the deceased’s sister who works there and happily ushered in 2023 together.
Faith noted her family was later worried about Chiloba’s indefinite unavailability on his cell phone and in his rental house where he lived alone until the shocking discovery of his body on Wednesday inside a metal box that had been dumped on a rural street. A commuter on a motorbike first discovered it.
Chibola, in addition to being an LGBTQ and intersex activist and a model, and was finishing his undergraduate studies at a local university. Chibola was widely covered in local newspaper for his outstanding fashion designs as one of the country’s young emerging entrepreneurs.
The arrest and heightened pursuit of the two suspects comes amid pressure from the LGBTQ and intersex community, and local and international rights groups on Kenyan authorities to swiftly investigate and prosecute those who killed Chiloba.
Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director Davis Malombe in a press statement described the murder a “disgusting act of homophobic violence.” He added it violates the Constitution; which grants the right to life, dignity, and freedom of expression for all regardless of gender, sex and any other status.
“The killing is reprehensible and unjust. We demand the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take swift and due action in investigating this murder, booking and prosecuting the perpetrators,” Malombe said.
He raised concerns over the recent increase in cases of threats, assault and murders of LGBTQ and intersex people in Kenya with little effort from the police to address them.
“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. LGBTQ rights are human rights. We demand justice for Edwin,” he said. Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard via Twitter condemned Chibola’s murder as “heart-breaking” while demanding a “full and independent” probe by the authorities.
Heart-breaking. My thoughts go out to Edwin Chiloba’s family, friends and the #Kenya LGBTQ community. Full, independent investigatory is required, leaving no stone unturned.. https://t.co/g2SVQm3wBW
— Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 6, 2023
Chiloba joins a long list of LGBTQ and intersex people in Kenya who have been murdered.
Sheila Lumumba, a nonbinary lesbian, was raped and murdered last April in Nyeri County in northeast Kenya. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, and the case remains in court.
Violence against gays and lesbians remains commonplace in Kenya. The country’s penal code criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual acts and those found guilty can face up to 14-years in jail. Pressure, however, has been mounting from inside Kenya to protect the LGBTQ and intersex community’s rights.
Willy Mutunga, the country’s chief justice emeritus who served on the Kenyan Supreme Court from 2011-2016, is the latest former senior government official to demand the State grant full and equal rights to LGBTQ and intersex Kenyans. Mutunga has questioned how any parent can disown their child and even deny them basic needs because they belong to the LGBTQ and intersex community.
Despite the pressure, President William Ruto’s administration remains noncommittal to granting LGBTQ and intersex people equal rights just like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.
Ruto during an interview with CNN last September said gay rights were not a priority for Kenyans and dismissed calls for his government to give the LGBTQ and intersex community equal rights through changes to the law. Ruto noted “we respect everybody and what they believe in” while demanding that Western countries respect Kenyans’ beliefs.
Mauritius LGBTQ, intersex rights group pushes for workplace protections
Collectif Arc-en-Ciel holds workshops with local companies
An LGBTQ and intersex rights group in Mauritius continues to work to protect LGBTQ and intersex people in the workplace.
Although there is an LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination law in Mauritius, Collectif Arc-en-Ciel insists more needs to be done to ensure LGBTQ and intersex people are treated the same as their heterosexual counterparts.
“We do awareness sessions within firms about the importance of equality in the workplace but there is one thing that we are coming up with which is business inclusion of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in workplaces to raise awareness within organizations,” explained Collectif Arc-en-Ciel’s Jean Danie. “Since 2008 we have an inclusive Workers Right Act so the law prohibits workers from being discriminated based on their sexual orientation and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has been included from that. So if you feel like you have been discriminated you can file a complaint at the Equal Opportunity Commission so that the Commission can try to mediate between the employee and the employer and if they fail the matter is taken to the Equal Opportunity Tribunal.”
Danie, however, stated that although same-sex relations are regarded as legal, sodomy remains criminalized. Various LGBTQ and intersex activists have asked the Mauritius Supreme Court to overturn the law.
“Same-sex relations are not illegal but the one direct law that was inherited from the British era is the criminalization of sodomy under Section 250 of our penal code but this penal code has been challenged by more than three 2SLGBTQIA+ activists at the Supreme Court of Mauritius so right now we are awaiting judgement as the Supreme Court will be giving its verdict soon because sodomy is practiced by different people regardless of their sexual orientation,” said Danie.
Danie said Collectif Arc-en-Ciel, had conducted a survey to find out if Mauritians support or oppose LGBTQ and intersex people.
The survey found 60 percent of respondents said that they had nothing against LGBTQ and intersex people, as long as they are not part of their immediate family.
“We did a survey on the perception of same sex relations and we found out that 60 percent of the people we surveyed don’t have a problem with same-sex relations, but Mauritius is deeply rooted in religion and tradition and these two have an impact in our everyday lives,” said Danie. “So what we discovered with the survey is that the 60 percent who were okay with same-sex relations based it on as long as it’s not their immediate family member who is into same-sex relations so people who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ tend to migrate to other countries that are more inclusive of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community but slowly and surely we are getting there.”
Lesbian, transgender women across Africa forced into heterosexual marriages
Poverty, lack of government recognition contributes to problem
Lesbian, queer and transgender women across Africa are still forced into heterosexual marriages, and many of them have to keep their sexual orientation and/or gender identity a secret because they are afraid of being victimized or even killed.
Guadalupe Dansokho, a lesbian woman from Senegal, was forced to marry a man. The couple divorced in 2019 after they were married for three years.
“I was forced to marry Magatte at the age of 23, someone who ignored me as much as I ignored him at first. It didn’t last and after two months we separated in March 2016. He quickly understood that I was not interested in men and he soon complained about it to my parents, so that they would cure me,” said Dansokho after the Washington Blade was able to make contact with her. “The rest was only moral violence and psychological pressure from my relatives, following the failure of this marriage in 2019, we formally divorced. The worst part of my story is that this project of marriage with Magatte was already in the cards since my early childhood, because often the arrangements between families take place several years in advance.”
“The issue of forced marriages is not uncommon,” said Dansokho. “In general, it happens when parents discover the homosexuality of their daughters as they are married in the hope of changing their sexual orientation and to guarantee a certain social respectability of the family.”
“Boys also experience and live forced marriages, especially when they are gay. Nevertheless, social pressure seems to be stronger towards lesbian girls,” she added. “Young girls who are not ready to take on this life do not always feel well, but the social pressure is there. Recently, a lesbian acquaintance of mine took her own life to escape this life.”
Vanilla Hussein, the director of Entrepreneur Empowerment and Advocacy-Health, an LGBTQ and intersex rights group in Kenya, said traditional beliefs and a lack of government acknowledgement of LGBTQ and intersex issues are among the reasons why forced marriages of queer, lesbian and trans women are still rampant across Africa.
“Marriage is a legal institution both at local and national level and therefore, requires parties involved to have consensus when fulfilling this contractual obligation or agreement for both the male and female, male and male-male as well as female-female, respectively,” said Hussein. “Forced marriages still exist in urban and rural areas and communities because of social and economic factors. The economic factors such as unemployment, poverty rates and poor welfare has forced queer, trans women and lesbians to get married to those with better jobs, lifestyle and money.”
“However, forced marriages within the queer, trans women and lesbian communities can be stopped by creating education and sensitization within various African communities, sharing of educational resource materials and the creation of a fund to support poor queer, trans women and lesbian communities as well as supporting organizations through their advocacy work campaigns,” added Hussein. “Moreso, governments and organizations should carry out campaigns against forced marriages, creating empowerment programs to improve the welfare and economic conditions of young men and women, offering free educational programs to improve on the capacities, knowledge as well as creating research and data collection on queer, trans women and lesbian forced marriages across Africa as this data will be used to create awareness that will help in raising voices and helping victims of forced marriages.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Kenyan LGBTQ rights groups honor transgender refugees, asylum seekers
Event coincided with the Transgender Day of Remembrance
Two LGBTQ rights groups in Kenya this month used the Transgender Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance to honor transgender refugees and asylum seekers in the country.
The Refugee Trans Initiative and Entrepreneur Empowerment and Advocacy Health on Nov. 20 hosted an event in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital. It did not take place in the Kakuma refugee camp; but former residents who now live in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa attended.
“The event was to celebrate Trans Awareness Week for trans refugees and asylum seekers and we invited other individuals who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ refugee community,” Entrepreneur Empowerment and Advocacy Health Director Vanilla Hussein. “We had time to reflect on the memory of our friends we have lost and most recently Francis, who was murdered in Uganda.”
Hussein said the conditions in Kakuma made it unsafe for the group to hold an event in the refugee camp.
Two gay men in March 2021 suffered second-degree burns during an attack on Block 13 in Kakuma, which the U.N. Refugee Agency created specifically for LGBTQ and intersex refugees. One of them died a few weeks later at a Nairobi hospital.
A report the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration and Rainbow Railroad released in May 2021 indicates nearly all of the LGBTQ and intersex people who live in Kakuma have experienced discrimination and violence because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. UNHCR in a statement after the March 15, 2021, attack noted Kenya “remains the only country in the region to provide asylum to those fleeing persecution based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” even though consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
“Trans refugees continue to live in appalling conditions due to poor welfare, lack of access to jobs, affordable healthcare and opportunities in Kenya,” said Hussein. “Currently, some trans refugees and gender non-conforming refugees lack proper documentation.”
Hussein further noted NGOs “are not funded by the donors adequately because of bureaucratic hurdles and requirements to access funding such as bank statements, which have made it hard to get access to funds that can provide food, shelter, and relief emergency assistance.”
“To sum up, Kenya remains a threat to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community due to transphobia and homophobia,” said Hussein.
Alvin Mwangi, a reproductive rights activist, stressed trans people simply want basic human rights.
“Basic human rights are not special rights, the right to get and keep a job based on merit is not a special right, the right to be served food in a restaurant is not a special right, the right to have a roof over one’s head is not a special right, the right to walk down a street and not be attacked because of who you are and whom you love is not a special right,” said Mwangi.
“The government of Kenya should ensure its laws and systems protect transgender persons just like any other citizen of Kenya against all forms of violence and discrimination,” added Mwangi. “The government of Kenya should commit to end all forms of violence and discrimination against transgender persons, by publicly condemning any major instances of homophobic and transphobic violence that occur in the counties and in the country in general.”
Mwangi also stressed trans people are “beautiful” and “deserve love.”
“We all have the right to live with dignity and respect,” said Mwangi. “As we just marked and celebrated the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which memorializes victims of transphobic violence, and as we continue to celebrate Transgender Awareness month until the end of November, we remember those in the transgender community who have lost their lives due to violence brought by hate and ignorance and we honor, celebrate, and advocate for the respect of the rights of transgender and gender diverse communities.”
“All transgender persons have a right to equality and freedom from discrimination of all forms. All transgender persons require equal protection against any form of violence,” added Mwangi. “The right to equality includes the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
