Prominent Kenyan activist brutally murdered, body stuffed in metal box

Kenyan police have arrested a freelance photojournalist believed to have been involved in the brutal murder of Edwin Chiloba, a prominent LGBTQ and intersex activist and fashion designer.

Zacchaeus Ngeno, a regional deputy police commander in Uasin Gishu County in western Kenya where Chiloba’s murder took place, confirmed to the press that investigators are pursuing two other suspects who are on the run.

The unnamed freelance photojournalist who has not been publicly named because the investigation continues was last seen with Chiloba on New Year’s Eve at a popular nightclub in the region where the victim lived.

The suspect in custody is expected to be arraigned early next week.

Chiloba arrived at Tamasha Place nightclub at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and left after 1 a.m. after watching the New Year’s fireworks with friends, according to Melvin Faith, the deceased’s sister who works there and happily ushered in 2023 together.

Faith noted her family was later worried about Chiloba’s indefinite unavailability on his cell phone and in his rental house where he lived alone until the shocking discovery of his body on Wednesday inside a metal box that had been dumped on a rural street. A commuter on a motorbike first discovered it.

Chibola, in addition to being an LGBTQ and intersex activist and a model, and was finishing his undergraduate studies at a local university. Chibola was widely covered in local newspaper for his outstanding fashion designs as one of the country’s young emerging entrepreneurs.

The arrest and heightened pursuit of the two suspects comes amid pressure from the LGBTQ and intersex community, and local and international rights groups on Kenyan authorities to swiftly investigate and prosecute those who killed Chiloba.

Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director Davis Malombe in a press statement described the murder a “disgusting act of homophobic violence.” He added it violates the Constitution; which grants the right to life, dignity, and freedom of expression for all regardless of gender, sex and any other status.

“The killing is reprehensible and unjust. We demand the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take swift and due action in investigating this murder, booking and prosecuting the perpetrators,” Malombe said.

He raised concerns over the recent increase in cases of threats, assault and murders of LGBTQ and intersex people in Kenya with little effort from the police to address them.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. LGBTQ rights are human rights. We demand justice for Edwin,” he said. Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard via Twitter condemned Chibola’s murder as “heart-breaking” while demanding a “full and independent” probe by the authorities.

Heart-breaking. My thoughts go out to Edwin Chiloba’s family, friends and the #Kenya LGBTQ community. Full, independent investigatory is required, leaving no stone unturned.. https://t.co/g2SVQm3wBW — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 6, 2023

Chiloba joins a long list of LGBTQ and intersex people in Kenya who have been murdered.

Sheila Lumumba, a nonbinary lesbian, was raped and murdered last April in Nyeri County in northeast Kenya. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, and the case remains in court.

Violence against gays and lesbians remains commonplace in Kenya. The country’s penal code criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual acts and those found guilty can face up to 14-years in jail. Pressure, however, has been mounting from inside Kenya to protect the LGBTQ and intersex community’s rights.

Willy Mutunga, the country’s chief justice emeritus who served on the Kenyan Supreme Court from 2011-2016, is the latest former senior government official to demand the State grant full and equal rights to LGBTQ and intersex Kenyans. Mutunga has questioned how any parent can disown their child and even deny them basic needs because they belong to the LGBTQ and intersex community.

Despite the pressure, President William Ruto’s administration remains noncommittal to granting LGBTQ and intersex people equal rights just like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto during an interview with CNN last September said gay rights were not a priority for Kenyans and dismissed calls for his government to give the LGBTQ and intersex community equal rights through changes to the law. Ruto noted “we respect everybody and what they believe in” while demanding that Western countries respect Kenyans’ beliefs.