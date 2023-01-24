Comings & Goings

Local
Osburn to lead Institute for Strategic Dialogue
Congratulations to Dixon Osburn on joining the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) as executive director for ISD-US. Sasha Havlicek, ISD CEO said, “Since 2006 ISD has been at the forefront of analyzing and delivering solutions to weaponized hate, disinformation and extremism around the world. … Dixon brings three decades of policy entrepreneurship and leadership experience to the position from his work at the intersection of national security, human rights and democracy.”
Accepting the position, Osburn said, “I am honored to join the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, whose cutting-edge research and analysis has exposed the threats posed by online extremism, and whose advocacy has pioneered EU legislation aimed at mitigating mis- and disinformation. The threats posed by anti-government extremists and hate groups fueled by online manipulation cuts to the core of whether American democracy survives.”
Prior to joining ISD, Osburn served in many roles, including: co-founder of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network; director of Law & Security at Human Rights First; and executive director of the Center for Justice and Accountability. More recently he served as a fellow at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School, Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, and published a best-selling book, “Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Blade welcomes new journalism fellow, intern
Winter Hawk to cover issues of interest to local queer youth
The Blade Foundation this week announced the recipient of a new 12-week fellowship focused on covering issues of interest to queer youth in D.C.
Winter Hawk, a senior majoring in multiplatform journalism at the University of Maryland College Park was named recipient of the fellowship, which is funded by a grant from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“The Washington Blade and Blade Foundation have been a crucial voice for the LGBTQIA+ community and movement since 1969,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. “Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs believe it is essential to support the next generation of LGBTQIA+ journalism.”
Hawk started her new position on Monday. Her work will be featured in the Washington Blade and she will be mentored by Blade editors and reporters.
“Despite covering LGBTQ+ news in art and culture for the past year, I feel like I’ve only skimmed the surface on true and just LGBTQ+ news coverage,” Hawk said. “As a queer woman, I cover LGBTQ+ stories because I want to highlight the LGBTQ+ community in ways its community thrives, not only to cover the community when it faces heterosexism. I’m incredibly grateful and excited to delve deeper into the stories that represent and impact the LGBTQ+ community in D.C. through this fellowship, especially as I seek ways to incorporate and elevate disenfranchised voices.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Blade this week welcomed a new winter intern. Andrés Jové Rodríguez is a third-year student at the University of Puerto Rico, Arecibo.
He is majoring in Tele-Radio Communications with an emphasis on News, Production and Direction. Andrés is interning with the Washington Blade this semester as part of a continued partnership with the Washington Center.
“My goal is to one day be able to report on international and national political news on broadcast media so as to keep the general public informed of the to’s and fro’s of not only our political system, but also the ones abroad,” he said. “Likewise, I believe it’s imperative that as a reporter I properly educate myself on evolving trends that are taking the world by storm in order to have a conscious mode of communicating.”
Blade Editor Kevin Naff welcomed the two new contributors.
“The best part of my job is working with the next generation of LGBTQ journalists and we’re all thrilled to welcome Winter and Andrés to the team,” Naff said. “They will help the Blade continue our mission of telling the stories of our local queer community and elevating underrepresented voices.”
Va. Senate committee approves marriage equality affirmation bill
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced SB 1096
A Virginia Senate committee has approved a bill that would affirm marriage equality in state law.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 18 approved state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s Senate Bill 1096 by a 10-4 vote margin. State Sens. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg), Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover County), Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) and Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) are the four lawmakers who voted against the measure.
SB 1096 now goes to the full Senate.
Ebbin, who is the only openly gay state senator, has also reintroduced a resolution to begin the process of repealing a Virginia constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The resolution is currently before the a Senate subcommittee.
Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate. Republicans control the Virginia House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin.
Whitman-Walker launches yearlong commemoration of 50th anniversary
Special events, new facility to highlight founding as LGBTQ health clinic
Whitman-Walker, which describes itself in a newly released statement as a “leader in LGBTQ health, research, education, and policy with special expertise in HIV care,” announced it would kick off its 50th year this month through the launch of “a year-long campaign through special events and initiatives.”
The Jan. 20 statement says the special events and initiatives will “highlight the organization’s vast achievement over the past five decades responding to community needs including LGBTQ healthcare, HIV prevention and treatment and research designed to impact the lives of those they serve.”
Among the events set to take place, the statement notes, is the planned opening this fall of Whitman-Walker’s new health care and research facility on the campus of the city’s Saint Elizabeth’s East development in Southeast Washington.
The statement says the new 118,000-square-foot facility will be called the Max Robinson Center after Whitman-Walker’s existing Max Robinson Center healthcare facility in Anacostia. The new project will allow the organization to serve an additional 10,000 patients per year when it opens later this year, the statement says, adding that LGBTQ health and HIV care will be among the services provided.
“Beginning in 1973 and named in 1978 after poet Walt Whitman (a former D.C. resident) and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a noted Civil-War era physician in D.C. and women’s rights activist, Whitman-Walker was founded as an affirming and safe space for the gay and lesbian community,” the statement says.
It says the organization was one of the first responders to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in D.C. in the 1980s and later expanded its mission to become “a leader in HIV/AIDS education, prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”
In the years since the start of the AIDS epidemic Whitman-Walker has also expanded its mission to include legal services and overall medical and dental services for the LGBTQ community and the broader community, to include heterosexual African-American men and women, Latinx, residents in the D.C. metro area as well as immigrants from all parts of the world, according to information on the Whitman-Walker website.
“We are so deeply honored to lead this organization at this pivotal time,” said Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, and Ryan Moran, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System, in a joint statement. “Marking the legacy of 50-years’ worth of volunteerism, care and service to community while also looking ahead to our future with the opening of the new Max Robinson Center is thrilling,” the two said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with community this year and preparing for the next 50 years.”
The statement notes that in 50 years of growth and evolution, Whitman-Walker currently consists of “a collective of 501(c)(3) organizations centered around delivering care to community.” It notes that CEO Shafi heads the entity called Whitman-Walker Health that focuses on healthcare and Moran leads Whitman-Walker System, which oversees Whitman-Walker Foundation, Whitman-Walker Institute, and Whitman-Walker Real Property Holdings.
A full description of Whitman-Walker’s history and list of upcoming events and initiatives for its 50th anniversary year can be accessed at whitmanwalkerimpact.org.
