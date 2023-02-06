Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Cupid’s Undie Run among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, February 6
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join your friends to belt out your favorite showtunes at the neighborhood LGBTQ venue, JR.’s.
Queer Trivia!
Wednesday, February 8
7 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2810 8 the Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a game of trivia on all things LGBTQ.
Drag Bingo
Wednesday, February 8
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts free games of bingo at Pitchers on Wednesday.
Ultimate TayTay Party
Friday, February 10
10 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
18+ / $25 advance / $30 door
Facebook | Tickets
Show your appreciation for Taylor Swift at a DJ dance party at Songbyrd Music House on Friday.
Cupid’s Undie Run
Saturday, February 11
12 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$45 for individual tickets
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for neurofibromatosis research in a fun short run wearing your most festive undies and with a pre-party and afterparty that has become a D.C. staple. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly be among many LGBTQ people who participate.
Miguel Espinoza’s Art Exhibition Closing
Saturday, February 11
7-9 p.m.
DC Center for the LGBT Community
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Suite 105
Website
This free event celebrates the work of Miguel Espinoza: “naked unafraid.”
Vanguard Valenties: A Dark Dance Party
Saturday, February 11
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7
Facebook | Eventbrite
DJs Johnny Panic, Ultra Violet Rah and Villainess entertain at a dark dance party at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday.
Lovers & Friends
Sunday, February 12
10 p.m.
Zebbie’s Garden
1223 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., 3rd Floor
$10-$100
Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events and Willieeb World Events present “Lovers & Friends” at Zebbie’s Garden on Sunday with DJ Apollo and DJ Dave Thomm.
Gaga Brunch
Sunday, February 12
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts a Lady Gaga-inspired drag brunch on Sunday. Performers include Every Pleasure, Venetian, Sweet Pickles, Mia Vanderbilt and Tip Boy: Pup Indigo.
Doming0’s Got Talent XXXO
Sunday, February 12
7 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
21+ / $20
Facebook
Catch a campy drag game and show celebrating the lovers, partners and friends of DMV drag royalty at DC9 Nightclub on Sunday.
Out & About
Celebrate Mardi Gras in the DMV
‘Arty-Gras’ held at Whino in Arlington
Artomatic will host “Arty-Gras” on Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. at Whino in Arlington, Va.
This event is an art-centric mardi gras party in the DMV. There will be a masquerade parade and a costume contest party. Winners of the contest will be awarded cash prizes. The event will end with a dance party hosted by a DJ.
Admission is free, for any inquiries email [email protected].
Out & About
Rainbow History Project to interview Malebox! publisher
Rainbow History Project will host “Talking Gay History” to celebrate Black History Month by interviewing Ric Irick on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. on Zoom.
Irick is the creator and publisher of the magazine Malebox!: DC’s Largest Publication for Black Gay Men. Rainbow History Project will also dig into its recent donations of Black gay and lesbian publications to interview Irick. To register for this event, visit Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: February 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, February 3
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring their beverage of choice. For more information, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 4
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, February 5
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event is an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, February 6
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the show and there will be a rotating cast of local performers from the DMV. Tickets are free and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, February 7
“Beyonce: Baltimore Renaissance Happy Hour” will be at 5 p.m. at RYMKS Bar & Grille. There will be food, hookah and Beyoncé-inspired drinks. Admission is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, February 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“Foxxy Moron Comedy Hour Open Mic” will be at 7 p.m. at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This is a new comedy open mic hosted by Andy Waterworth and Bailey Vogt. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. This event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be music by DJ RO. Tickets are $5 can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Pope, Canterbury archbishop, Presbyterian leader denounce criminalization laws
PHOTOS: Drag Brunch
Defendant pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Vongell Lugo case
How is the 2023 real estate market starting off?
Activists around the world welcome Pope Francis’ comments against criminalization laws
Three juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Dupont Circle area
To many, being referred to as ‘queer’ remains offensive
D.C. police data show 67 anti-LGBTQ hate crimes reported in 2022
Autistic poet’s work layered with ‘multiple levels of awareness’
