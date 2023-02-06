Virginia
Va. Senate approves marriage amendment repeal resolution
Adam Ebbin’s proposal passed with bipartisan support
The Virginia Senate on Monday approved a resolution that seeks to repeal a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
The resolution that state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced passed by a 25-14 vote margin. The openly gay Alexandria Democrat in a tweet noted Republicans supported it.
“My proposed constitutional amendment to repeal the defunct same-sex marriage ban has passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 25-14,” said Ebbin. “It is time our constitution reflects the law of the land and the values of our society.”
JUST NOW: SJ 242, my proposed constitutional amendment to repeal the defunct same-sex marriage ban, has passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 25-14. It is time our constitution reflects the law of the land and the values of our society. pic.twitter.com/0VA2dC06WR
— Adam Ebbin 🇺🇦 (@AdamEbbin) February 6, 2023
Virginia voters approved the Marshall-Newman Amendment in 2006.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014.
The General Assembly in 2021 approved a resolution that seeks to repeal the Marshall-Newman Amendment. It must pass in two successive legislatures before it can go to the ballot.
The state Senate last month approved Ebbin’s Senate Bill 1096 that would affirm marriage equality in Virginia law.
Democrats currently control the chamber by a 22-18 margin. Republicans have a 51-47 majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Virginia
Va. House committee advances two anti-transgender bills
Democrats in state Senate will likely kill measures
The Virginia House Education Committee on Friday approved two anti-transgender bills.
Committee members advanced state Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach)’s House Bill 1387, which would ban transgender athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity, and state Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County)’s House Bill 2432, which would require school personnel to out trans students to their parents.
A House subcommittee earlier this week approved the two bills.
Republicans control the House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin. Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the Virginia Senate.
The Senate Education Committee on Thursday killed six anti-trans bills. It is likely HB 1387 and HB 2432 will meet the same fate once they reach the state Senate.
Virginia
Va. House subcommittees advance two anti-transgender bills
Senate Democrats have pledged to block any anti-LGBTQ measures
Two anti-transgender bills advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates on Monday.
A House Education Subcommittee by a 5-3 margin voted to advance state Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County)’s House Bill 2432, which Equality Virginia notes “would require public school personnel to contact a student’s parent if they believe that the student’s self-identified gender does not align with their ‘biological sex.'” The House Higher Education Subcommittee by a 6-4 margin advanced state Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach)’s House Bill 1387, which would ban transgender athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
Both bills will now go before the full House Education Committee.
The House Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee last week voted unanimously to kill state Del. Jason Ballard (R-Giles County)’s House Bill 1434, which would have required trans students to obtain a court order to update their name in school records. The Senate Public Education Subcommittee on Jan. 26 also tabled three measures that would have banned trans athletes from school teams corresponding with their gender identity.
Republicans currently control the House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin. Democrats, who have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate, have said they will oppose any anti-LGBTQ measure that reaches their chamber.
Virginia
Va. Senate subcommittee tables three anti-transgender bills
Measures would have banned trans athletes from school teams
A Virginia Senate subcommittee on Thursday tabled three bills that would ban transgender athletes from school teams corresponding with their gender identity.
The Senate Education and Health Committee’s Public Education Committee tabled state Sen. John Cosgrove (R-Chesapeake)’s Senate Bill 911, state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Louisa County)’s Senate Bill 1186 and state Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg)’s Senate Bill 962.
“We’re one step closer to these bills being gone for good,” said Equality Virginia in a tweet.
GOOD NEWS: A Senate subcommittee voted to pass by indefinitely THREE transgender athlete bans. We’re one step closer to these bills being gone for good!
Over 3,000 emails were sent to committee members opposing these harmful bills! #TransYouthBelongVA
— Equality Virginia (@EqualityVA) January 26, 2023
