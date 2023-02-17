Happy hour for lesbians

Friday, February 17

Urban Social DC PDW Kick Off Pop Up happy Hour will be at 6 p.m. at Brooklyn on U. Entry is free for all guests who RSVP and arrive before 6 p.m. There will be music by DJ Obie, VIP specials, hookah and food. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, February 18

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.

LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, February 19

“Drag Show for Charity” will be at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Tips to the drag performers this evening will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington DC. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, February 20

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults—and friends—are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or not 100 percent cisgender. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Tuesday, February 21

Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center. The Center Bi monthly round table is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, February 22

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking—allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

“Showtime at Legacy” will be at 8:30p.m. at Legacy DC. this is a one of a kind platform that headlines and supports the top local artist of the DMV area. Guests will have the pleasure of enjoying live music from the artist of the month accompanied by our amazing Legacy House Band. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Thursday, February 23

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

The DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more details, visit Facebook and Twitter.