Out & About
Happy hour for lesbians
Meetup held at The Ven
“DC Lesbian Happy Hour Meetup” will be on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel in Dupont Circle.
Guests will have exclusive use of the hotel’s art gallery space, a bar and happy hour specials, karaoke and games. Food is included–there will be a nice mix of vegetarian and meat appetizers and desserts.
This event is for singles, couples and those who simply want to meet other like-minded people. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: February 17-23
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, February 17
Urban Social DC PDW Kick Off Pop Up happy Hour will be at 6 p.m. at Brooklyn on U. Entry is free for all guests who RSVP and arrive before 6 p.m. There will be music by DJ Obie, VIP specials, hookah and food. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 18
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, February 19
“Drag Show for Charity” will be at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Tips to the drag performers this evening will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington DC. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, February 20
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults—and friends—are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or not 100 percent cisgender. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Tuesday, February 21
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center. The Center Bi monthly round table is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, February 22
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking—allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Showtime at Legacy” will be at 8:30p.m. at Legacy DC. this is a one of a kind platform that headlines and supports the top local artist of the DMV area. Guests will have the pleasure of enjoying live music from the artist of the month accompanied by our amazing Legacy House Band. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 23
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
The DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more details, visit Facebook and Twitter.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Mardi Gras parties and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Monday Night Showtunes: Galentine’s Day Special
Monday, February 13
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join Citrine and Molasses with music by Landon Cox at a special “Galentine’s” edition of Monday Night Showtunes at JR.’s Bar. Performances begin at 10:30 p.m.
Galentine’s Night Out
Tuesday, February 14
7 p.m.
Cambria Rooftop
69 Q Street, S.W.
$25
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver leads a show with some of D.C.’s most legendary drag performers at Galentine’s Night Out on Tuesday at the rooftop of Cambria.
Kennedy Davenport at Thirst Trap Thursday
Thursday, February 16
8 p.m. / 9 p.m. meet-and-greet / Show 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kennedy Davenport makes an appearance here in D.C. at Pitchers for Thirst Trap Thursday. Special guests include Crimsyn and Druex Sidora. There is a meet-and-greet scheduled for 9 p.m. Get your free tickets by arriving early at 8. The show, hosted by Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla starts at 10 p.m.
Arty-Gras
Friday, February 17
8 p.m.
WHINO
4238 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 2110
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Artomatic hosts its first Arty-Gras party on Friday at WHINO in Arlington, Va. Enjoy a masquerade party and parade of costumes and win cash prizes. Free admission, but space is limited.
Slay Them Winner’s Circle Drag Show
Friday, February 17
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts a Slay Them Drag Show with contestants Venetian, Kit Chensin, D’Manda Martini, Mota, Bombshell Monroe and Thea Trickality at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday.
We The Kings
Friday, February 17
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Ricky Rosé hosts a show featuring Lúc Ami, Reign Showers, Artemis The Demon and Jesus Vice at JR.’s Bar on Friday night after the RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party.
Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, February 18
3-7 p.m.
The Wharf
760 Maine Avenue, S.W.
Facebook
Catch a spirited parade with floats down Wharf Street and dance away with a live music party on District Pier. It is all capped off with fireworks. The event is free!
Tara Hoot’s One Year Anniversary
Saturday, February 18
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Tara Hoot celebrates one year of Drag Bingo at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday with performers Shelita Ramen and Foxxy Moron.
Con Acento
Saturday, February 18
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The monthly drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage returns to JR.’s Bar on Saturday. The event is hosted by Evry Pleasure and features Desiree Dik, Indiana Bones and Yeveah Altieri.
FreeForm – Black Excellence Edition
Saturday, February 18
11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
18+ / no cover
Facebook | Tickets
An open stage drag event and dance party comes to Sonbyrd Music House on Saturday featuring Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Silver Ware Sidora. The Show starts at 11:30 p.m.
Out & About
Here’s where you can celebrate the Super Bowl
Enjoy watch parties and drink specials at area venues
Next Level Entertainment will host a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at SoBe Restaurant and Lounge. There will be two big screens and television, food and drink specials, cigars and hookah on an outside heated patio, and bottle service. Table reservations start at $100 and guests can RSVP on Eventbrite.
PBF Sports will host a Super Bowl watch party at 6 p.m. at Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge. There will be game day drink and food specials, hookah, bottle service and live music by DJ B Menace and jahShion. Tickets are free and are available on Eventbrite.
B Social Events will host a Super Bowl watch party at 4 p.m at Clarendon Ballroom. There will be an 18,000-watt sound system with game commentary, 50-foot projector wall, 20-foot TV video wall, $25 for a bottomless Super Bowl buffet station, and all-night drink specials, features, and giveaways. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
&pizza will host a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. at Hotel Hive. Tickets cost $50 and include guaranteed admission to the Hotel Hive rooftop, unlimited Select Draft Beer, unlimited pizza, a nacho bar and Super Bowl swag and party favors. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
There will be a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. at Duffy’s Irish Pub. There will be an open bar on select draft beer and cider and a full menu that includes Duffy’s Famous Wings. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
Congressional Republicans introduce ban on military service by trans Americans
Young lovers meet and meet again in thoughtful ‘Of An Age’
New play explores white privilege, queerness, body shaming
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
-
European Union4 days ago
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
-
Politics2 days ago
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
-
National2 days ago
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
-
Politics3 days ago
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C. debates how to cope with crime as reform bill heads to Senate
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
UK government says it plans to block efforts to reform Wales gender recognition law
-
a&e features2 days ago
Golden Girls return to D.C.