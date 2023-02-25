Community celebrates life of beloved drag performer

LGBTQ book lovers have said they were thrilled when Little District Books opened its doors last June in the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill to become the first D.C. LGBTQ bookstore since 2009, when D.C.’s famed Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore closed its doors.

Located at 737 8th St., S.E., across the street from the U.S. Marine Barracks, Little District Books describes itself on its website as a “queer-owned Washington, D.C.-based independent bookstore that celebrates LGBTQ+ authors and stories.”

The store’s website statement adds, “We are a proud part of a neighborhood that has been a haven for the LGBTQ+ community over the last 50+ years.”

The statement refers to the fact that the 5-block stretch of 8th Street, S.E., where Little District Books is now located has been the home to nearly a dozen gay bars and clubs since the early 1970s. Only one is currently operating — As You Are — the LGBTQ café and dance bar located two blocks from the new bookstore at 500 8th St., S.E.

D.C. attorney Patrick Kern, the owner of Little District Books, said he decided to open the bookstore after working as a federal government lawyer for the past 10 years or so. He said his family has long operated a retail tea business in Cincinnati, a short distance from where he was born and raised in Fort Wright, Ky., which is a Cincinnati suburb.

“I had been looking to do a thing that was my own,” Kern said. “I kind of narrowed it down to a bookstore and ended up narrowing it down even more to a queer bookstore,” Kern told the Washington Blade. He added, “I spent probably a year trying to learn enough about the book industry to feel comfortable doing this.”

At the time he opened the store he began with about 1,200 mostly hardcover and paperback books and currently has about 2,600 books with the goal of carrying about 3,000 different titles, Kern said.

“We have books by LGBT authors about LGBT topics,” he said. “We have books by LGBT authors about non-LGBT topics. And then I have LGBT stories that are written by non-LGBT people as well,” he said.

The titles cover a wide variety of topics and stories, both fiction and nonfiction, according to Kern. Among the titles available at the store is the current bestseller “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington” by gay journalist and author James Kirchick.

Kern said his store has and will continue to also host events that include talks by authors and book signings. The next such event is scheduled for March 9, when author W. Jake Newsome will talk about his book, “Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in The Shadow of the Holocaust.”

The store is also the organizer of four book clubs that meet at the store to discuss a wide variety of mostly LGBTQ related books, both fiction and nonfiction, Kern said.

Deacon Maccubbin, owner of D.C.’s Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore from the time of its opening in 1974 until he closed it in 2009 to retire, said he has stopped by to visit Little District Books.

“The store is about the same size as the original Lambda Rising when we opened in 1974,” Maccubbin told the Blade. “It’s well-stocked, hosts book clubs and deserves strong support from the community,” he said. “It’s a great resource.”

Information about the store and the books it carries can be accessed at www.LittleDistrictBooks.com

Little District Books is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is closed on Mondays. Its hours are from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day it is open except on Saturdays, when it’s open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.