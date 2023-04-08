Connect with us

PHOTOS: Black Friday

Monthly drag show held at As You Are

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tiffany D. Carter, second from right, leads the Black Friday drag show on April 7. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The monthly Black Friday drag show was held at As You Are on April 7 at As You Are. Performers included Tiffany D. Carter, Druex Sidora, Angelle Zhané, Sapphire Blue and Deedee Amor Dior. DJ MIM provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: La Loca

Bunker holds new monthly Latinx night on Thursday

Published

14 hours ago

on

April 7, 2023

By

Jayzeer Shantey hosts the drag show for La Loca at Bunker on Thursday. (Washington Blade

Bunker held a new monthly Latinx night “La Loca” on Thursday. Jayzeer Shantey hosted a drag show with performers Christine Guerrero and Alondra Sanchez before a dance party. Music was provided by DJ Milko.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Benefit show for Hagerstown Hopes

Drag event at Shepherd University raises money for LGBTQ organization

Published

6 days ago

on

April 2, 2023

By

Drag artists perform at Shepherd University on Saturday to raise money for the LGBTQ organization Hagerstown Hopes. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Shepherd University Program Board and GSA presented a drag show benefit for Hagerstown Hopes at the Storer Ballroom in the Student Center in Shepherdstown, W. Va. on Saturday, April 1. Performers included Ashley Bannks, Alexa V. Shontelle, Maranda Rights, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Bayley, Dezi Minaj, Nicole James and Remington Steele.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers

RuPaul's Drag Race alums join local performers at gay sports bar

Published

1 week ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Jan performs at Pitchers on Wednesday, March 29. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jackie Cox and Jan performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, March 29. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Jayzeer Shantey and Logan Stone.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

