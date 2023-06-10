30 LGBTQ events today

Bars & Parties
Happy Pride! Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Saturday, June 10) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Unholy
Saturday, June 10
3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Some tier 2 priority entry tickets available at $50
Tickets
Bunker’s late night party rages through 9 in the morning.
LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch
Saturday, June 10
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street South
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC has organized an LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. this morning.
Flower Crown Bar for Pride
Saturday, June 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
PLNTR
1825 18th Street, N.W.
$25
Eventbrite
If you are looking to make a striking impression at Pride, you could make your own rainbow flower crown! Go to the Flower Crown Bar for Pride today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PLNTR to make your crown. $25 for materials and instruction.
Friendship Place Pride
Saturday, June 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
1436 U Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Organizers promise fun and prizes in the tents and booths set up in the courtyard of Friendship Place for Pride today.
PRIDE Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 10
11 a.m. seating / 12:30 p.m. show
King & Rye
480 King Street
Alexandria, Va.
$45
Eventbrite
Evon Dior Michelle hosts a Pride Drag Brunch at King & Rye in Alexandria, Va. today. Performers include Amber St. Lexington, Dee A. Diamond and Stella Ray.
Capital Pride Crack of Noon Pride Parade Brunch
Saturday, June 10
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Viceroy Washington D.C.
1430 Rhode Island Avenue, N.W.
$60-$75 / 21+
Facebook
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its Capital Pride Crack of Noon Parade Brunch on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viceroy Washington DC. It is 21+ to enter and tickets range from $60-$75.
Monarch Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 10
11:30 a.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
Upstairs at 1637 17th Street, N.W.
$35
The regular Monarch Drag Brunch will be upstairs at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar this morning.
Capital Pride Block Party
Saturday, June 10
12-10 p.m.
17th Street, N.W.
Between P Street and Q Street
Website
The free Capital Pride Block Party rages on throughout the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. on 17th Street between P and Q Streets. There will be booths and entertainment provided with some of D.C.’s best drag kings and queens.
Sassy Saturdays Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 10
12 p.m. seating / 1 p.m. show
Blue Iguana
12727 Shoppes Lane
Fairfax, Va.
$15.
Eventbrite
Evita Peroxide hosts Sassy Saturday’s Drag Brunch at The Blue Iguana in Fairfax, Va. at noon.
Green Lantern Pride Parade Afterparty by Lobo
Saturday, June 10
Open at 2 p.m. for Supergay Happy Hour / 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Instagram
The Green Lantern is holding a Pride Parade Afterparty sponsored by Lobo. Doors open at 2 p.m. for Supergay Happy Hour with the big party planned for 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.
Lambda Sci-Fi Pride Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing
Saturday, June 10
2-11 p.m.
1425 S Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Lambda Sci Fi is holding a Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing at 1425 S Street, N.W. from 2-11 p.m. Bring $10 cash for pizza.
Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show!
Saturday, June 10
2-9 p.m.
The Wharf DC: District Pier
101 District Square, S.W.
$0-$125
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe present the annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday from 2-9 p.m. at the Wharf DC: District Pier. The event is free, but you can purchase a VIP spot in an air conditioned space with an open bar, food, DJs and more.
Uptown Pride
Saturday, June 10
2-7 p.m.
Kennedy Street and 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Website
A new effort to create a Pride atmosphere for those in the northern part of D.C. who don’t want to brave the crowds of Dupont brings us Uptown Pride.
Capital Pride Parade
Saturday, June 10
3-7:30 p.m.
Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods
Website
The 2023 Capital Pride Parade will follow a 1.5-mile route that begins on 14th Street at T Street, N.W., and ends on P Street at 21st Street, N.W. See the map here:
Pride Tea
Saturday, June 10
4-10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Website
Crimsyn and Brooke N Hyman perform at Bunker’s Pride Tea this afternoon. Music is probvided by Steve Sidewalk and Miscalculated.
Rooftop Day Party
Saturday, June 10
4 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a Day Party at Dirty Goose today.
Phantom Dupont Circle Pride Afterparty
Saturday, June 10
6-10 p.m.
Phantom Lounge
1327 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
$2
Eventbrite
Phantom Lounge Dupont Circle has its own parade afterparty tonight.
H!Gh Pride Fest
Saturday, June 10
6-9 p.m.
Euphoria DC
611 1/2 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
$0-$50
Eventbrite
If you are looking for a buzz among fellow heads, look no further than the H!Gh Pride Fest at Euphoria DC tonight. A $35 donation will garner you a “free gift.”
Capital Trans Pride Pool Party
Saturday, June 10
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Penthouse Pool and Lounge
1612 U Street, N.W., fourth floor
Free / Ticket required
Website
Cool off at the Capital Trans Pool Party tonight at the Penthouse Pool and Lounge.
Electric Disco
Saturday, June 10
8 p.m.
507 8th Street, N.E.
Website
Scorpio Entertainment and Taoti Creative produce the Electric Disco tonight with DJ Tezrah, DJ Edward Daniels and DJ Philly Phill.
Hellboiz! A priDEMONth Drag King Show
Saturday, June 10
8:30 p.m.
The Runway
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$15-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
Baphemette hosts “Hellboiz, a priDEMONth Drag King Show tonight at The Runway DC. Performers include Mota, Flirty Rico, Silver Ware and Dr. Torcher.
Revolution! The Official Capital Pride Saturday Party
Saturday, June 10
9 p.m.-3 a.m.
WEG
1235 W Street, N.E.
$35-$55
Eventbrite
The Capital Pride Alliance holds the official Saturday Pride party at WEG tonight.
Vanguard Pride
Saturday, June 10
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Safari DC
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7-$10
Eventbrite
Vanguard Dark Dance Party brings you Vanguard Pride at Safari DC tonight. Admission is $7 in advance, $10 at the door and only $5 with a student ID.
FUSE: Main Womxn’s DC Pride Party
Saturday, June 10
9:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
Howard Theatre
620 T Street, N.W.
$20 / 18+
Facebook | Tickets
The Ladies of LURe and Tagg Magazine present the Main Womxn’s DC Pride Party: fuse. The Howard Theatre event features the DystRucXion Dancers, DJ Honey, DJ Jai Syncere and DJ Eletrox.
All That Glitters Drag Ball
Saturday, June 10
10 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Reservations
Shaw’s Tavern is holding an “All That Glitters Drag Ball” tonight featuring Sapphire Dupree, Nubia Love Jackson, Genocide Abrasax and Alexa V. Shontelle.
Dirty Pop Pride
Saturday, June 10
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Some VIP express entry final tier tickets available at $25
Tickets
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Aja is featured at Dirty Pop Pride at Bunker tonight.
KINETIC: Candyland with Betty Who
Saturday, June 10
10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$65-$80 (or purchase weekend pass)
Facebook | Tickets
The big Pride parties continue with KINETIC: Candyland with Betty Who at Echostage from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Kinki. Leather Night
Saturday, June 10
10 p.m.
Kiki
910 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Facebook
Kiki is holding its leather night, “Kinki,” tonight at 10 p.m.
Leather Dykes: Pride 2023
Saturday, June 10
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15
Eventbrite
Leather aficionados are spoiled for choice as DC9 Nightclub holds Leather Dykes: Pride 2023 tonight.
The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present D.C. Changemakers
Friday, June 9 | Saturday, June 10 | Sunday June 11
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground present an exhibit honoring “D.C. Changemakers” of the LGBTQ community at Dupont Underground on dates throughout June. For a full list of dates and times the exhibit is open, click here.
PRIDE: Free to Feel Good!
Friday, June 9
5 p.m.-2 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
DJ Darryl Strickland and DJ Popperz are the featured DJs at the Free to Feel Good Pride Kickoff Rally on the Rooftop at UPROAR Lounge and restaurant today. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs into the morning.
Pride Pregame @201
Friday, June 9
5-8 p.m.
201 Massachusetts Avenue, N.E.
$12
Eventbrite
Go to 201 Massachusetts for a Pride pregame with drinks, food and karaoke tonight at 5 p.m.
30th annual DC DYKE MARCH
Friday, June 9
6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Square
Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Dyke March is a running tradition in the District. This year, it will be at Lafayette Square at 6:30 tonight. The theme this year is “Dykes for Trans Rights.”
Culture of P R I D E
Friday, June 9
7-10 p.m.
DCity Smokehouse
203 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Looking for a thoughtful evening? Check out some Pride poetry by JK Putnam and TrUth Speaks Volumes at DCity Smokehouse tonight at 7 p.m.
DC Frontrunners Pride Run 5K
Friday, June 9
7 p.m.
Congressional Cemetery
1801 E Street, S.E.
Website
While it is too late to register to run, there is plenty of fun to be had at the DC Frontrunners Pride Run 5K today. Cheer on your friends at a truly unique Pride tradition!
LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City
Friday, June 9
7 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC meets up tonight at Hotel Zena for an LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City at Hotel Zena. It is a great opportunity to meet new friends.
PRIDE @ Metrobar
Friday, June 9
7 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite
The popular outdoor venue Metrobar is holding a Pride event of its own with music from Zach Benson, Bryce Bowyn, Synae and DJ Franxx with a drag show featuring the Washington Blade’s 2022 Best Drag King Molasses, Ruth Allen Ginsberg and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Cabana spots are sold out (they ran at $60 for a table of 8), so find a free seat and enjoy the show!
Love is Love: A Friday Night Celebration
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
DJ DJ brings the music to a no cover Friday night Pride event, “Love is Love,” at Shaw’s Tavern.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Bunker with Jiggly Caliente
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
There are lots of places to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” tonight, but only one nightspot with Jiggly Caliente of RPDR Season 4 as a special guest.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Dirty Goose
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” at The Dirty Goose tonight alongside RPDR Season 2 and All-Stars 2 contestant Tatianna.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at JR.’s with Citrine
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine leads the festivities at JR.’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party tonight.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 8” Viewing Party at Red Bear Brewing Co.
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik is joined by “some of the best performers in the DMV” for Red Bear Brewing Company’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 9
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade brings back Drag Underground for a Pride show at Dupont Underground tonight. Performers include Cake Pop!, Gigi Paris Couture, Kabuki Bukkake and Delia B. Lee.
RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party
Friday, June 9
9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$45
Website
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its huge Official Opening Party at Echostage tonight starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 and “All Stars 2” favorite Alaska and features Tatianna of RPDR Season 2/All Stars 2 and model Beaux Banks.
Bollywood Pride! LGBTQ+ Dance Party
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
Bulldog DC
713 H Street, N.W.
$5 online / $10 door
Eventbrite
The Bollywood Pride LGBTQ+ Dance Party is tonight at 10 at Bulldog DC. The event is 21+ and features Bollywood and Bhangra beats by DJ DynAmite.
DTF
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
VIP express entry sold out / $20 cash only at door
Website
Bunker’s Pride events continue with “DTF” tonight. The event features Diego Barros with house music provided by Conner Curnick. Doors open at 8, but the party doesn’t really start until after 10.
ICONS Dance Party: A Pride Celebration
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Baja Tap Bar
2436 18th Street, N.W.
21+
Eventbrite
Baja Tap holds an epic dance party tonight featuring a soundtrack of LGBTQ icons: from George Michael to Judy Garland to Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue. The first 50 guests to arrive receive a free glass of champagne. Be sure to take a selfie at the PRIDE Photo Wall.
Jasmine Juke Joint Capital Pride Show and Dance
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-4 a.m.
4707 Raleigh Road
Marlow Heights, Md.
$20
Eventbrite
Head out to Marlow Heights, Md. for a night of fun at the Jasmine Juke Joint Pride Show and Dance.
MIXTAPE Pride Party
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
MIXTAPE celebrates its 15th anniversary with a massive Pride party at the 9:30 Club tonight. Music is provided by DJs Matt Bailer, Khelan Bhatia, Diyanna Monet, and Pwrpuff.
UNCUT XL Pride
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-4 a.m.
REPUBLIQ Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$50-$90 (or purchase weekend pass).
Facebook | Eventbrite
KINETIC Pride events produce “UNCUT XL” at REPUBLIQ tonight. There is a clothes check and play zones. DJ Abel brings the music to this Capital Pride Partner event.
Hot Summer Pride
Friday, June 9
11 p.m.-3 a.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$0-$10
Eventbrite
DC9 holds a Pride disco party inspired by the music of Donna Summer tonight.
LGBTQ+ Military Pride Mixer
Thursday, June 8
4-6 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs host the “LGBTQ+ Military Pride Mixer” at As You Are this afternoon at 4 p.m.
Lavender Evolutions: Femz & Themz bipoc Happy Hour
Thursday, June 8
5-8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Rico Pico hosts “Lavender Evolutions” tonight at Trade. The “Femz & Themz bipoc Happy hour” begins at 5 p.m. with a show at 8. Performers include Molasses, Flirty Rico and Hennessey.
Equality Chamber of Commerce Pride Weekend Kick-off
Thursday, June 8
6-9 p.m.
The Moxy
1011 K Street, N.W.
$25 non-member
Tickets
The Equality Chamber of Commerce holds its Pride Weekend Kick-off Party at The Moxy tonight from 6-9 p.m. The event is free to members and $25 for non-members of ECC.
PRIDE in the Park: Free Outdoor Comedy
Thursday, June 8
6-9 p.m.
Fairview Road Urban Park
8900 Fairview Road
Silver Spring, Md.
Eventbrite
Laugh out loud to comics Stacey Cay, Howl Cooper, Ashley Mayo, Gray West, Rose Vineshank and Apple Brown Betty at Fairview Road Urban Park tonight from 6-9 p.m.
Women’s/Sapphic Night
Thursday, June 8
7 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Website
It’s Women’s/Sapphic Night at The Dirty Goose tonight.
GAY! Trivia and Drag Show
Thursday, June 8
7-10 p.m.
Baja Tap
2436 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Ophelia Diamonds hosts a game of gay trivia and a drag show at Baja Tap tonight.
BAD (Broadway and Disney) Singalong: Loud & Proud Edition
Thursday, June 8
7-10 p.m.
H Street Country Club
1335 H Street, N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
Belt your favorite Broadway and Disney tunes at the BAD Singalong: Loud & Proud Edition at H Street Country Club tonight.
DMV Comedy Wars: A PRIDE Benefit for the Trevor Project
Thursday, June 8
7:30-9 p.m.
O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub
3207 Washington Boulevard
Arlington, Va.
$15
Eventbrite
The DMV Comedy Wars continue with a “Pride Battle” of comics at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Arlington, Va. tonight. Benefits from the show are slated for the Trevor Project, so go out and laugh for a good cause.
Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party
Thursday, June 8 [UPDATE: This event has been postponed to June 22]
8 p.m.
Penthouse Pool and Lounge
1212 4th Street, S.E.
$25-$35 / 21+
Website
The Capital Pride Alliance hosts its annual Rooftop Pool Party at 1212 4th Street, S.E. [UPDATE: Rescheduled due to poor air quality]
ElectroPOP Thursdays: Pride Edition
Thursday, June 8
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No Cover
Website
Steve Sidewalk brings the music to this Pride Edition of ElectroPOP Thursdays at Bunker.
Films on the Green DC: “Three Nights a Week” Screening
Thursday, June 8
9-11 p.m.
Washington Monument
2 15th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The base of the Washington Monument is a beautiful spot to watch a film. For this Pride Thursday, Films on the Green is playing the 2022 French LGBTQ film, “Three Nights a Week.”
Wasted & Gay Thursdays
Thursday, June 8
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wasted Lounge
816 H Street, N.E.
$5
Eventbrite
Have a pleasant evening with a beverage and hookah at Wasted Lounge with “Wasted & Gay Thursdays” at 9 p.m. tonight.
Sleaze Pride
Thursday, June 8
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
The monthly DC9 “Sleaze” LGBTQ parties culminate with the Sleaze Pride party tonight featuring drag artists Jane Saw, Indiana Bones and Vagenesis. DJ Lemz and DJ Keenan Orr bring the music.
Shirts and Skins!
Thursday, June 8
10 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Kiki dips its toes into the gear party scene for Pride with a Shirts and Skins party. So, show off your jock straps, singlets, compression shorts, harnesses, pup attire, body suits or whatever gear you grab at this kinky party.
KINTETIC Pride: Sugar Pop
Thursday, June 8
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Soundcheckdc
1420 K Street, N.W.
$20-$30 (or purchase weekend pass)
Facebook | Tickets
KINETIC Pride events begin with Sugar Pop featuring Mayhem Miller with Dan Slater at Soundcheck at 10 p.m. You can either pay piecemeal for each party, or you can secure weekend passes for all four KINETIC Pride events for $149-$219 on Eventbrite.
Love Out Loud: Tie-Dye Party for Pride
Wednesday, June 7
3 p.m.
Reeves Center for Municipal Affairs
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is hosting a tie-dye party for Pride at the Reeves Center at 3 p.m. Dye and materials are provided. RSVP at tinyurl.com/Tie-DyeParty.
Beer Club with DC Brau
Wednesday, June 7
5-9 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard)
79 Potomac Avenue, S.E.
Free
Eventbrite
DC Brau is holding a launch party for Pride Pils at Dacha Beer Garden today at 5. Pick up your Pride-themed cans and hang out with the folks at DC Brau.
Rainbow History Project Logan Circle Panel Discussion
Wednesday, June 7
6 p.m.
The Corner
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Website | Eventbrite
The Rainbow History Project is hosting a panel discussion at 6 at The Corner to discuss the history of the LGBTQ “gayborhood” of Logan Circle.
Revolution! The Work of Pride: A Discussion on Drag, Queer Culture, + Labor
Wednesday, June 7
6:30 p.m.
The Outrage
1811 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The Claudia Jones School and the Labor Heritage Foundation present, “Revolution! The Work of Pride” at 6:30 tonight at The Corner. Catch this panel discussion on drag, queer culture and labor featuring Blaq Dynamite, Hennessy, Ricky Rosé and Theo Bromine.
Miss-en-Place Pride Dinner
Wednesday, June 7
7-9 p.m.
Conrad Washington, D.C.
950 New York Avenue, N.W.
$85-$125
Eventbrite
Join Ria Montes, chef de cuisine at Estuary; Julie Cortes, chef de cuisine at Kaliwa; and Olivia Green, chef and owner of Creme de la Crop for “Miss-en-Place,” a four-course dinner with curated beverage pairing at Estuary at the Conrad at 7 p.m. tonight. A portion of the proceeds are slated to go to DASH, a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Drag Trivia
Wednesday, June 7
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Free
Win prizes and hang out with friends at a Pride Edition game of pub trivia. Logan, Charlemagne, Yeti and Forte host.
Pride Kickoff Drag Show
Wednesday, June 7
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Trade hosts a Pride Kickoff Drag Show with the Latinx History Project at 8 p.m. today. Don’t miss the crowning of the Latinx Pride Court with host Mari con Carne and performances by Desiree Dik, Dirty Sanchez and Mota.
Beach Blanket Bingo
Wednesday, June 7
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street South
Arlington, Va.
Instagram | Reservations
Ophelia Bottoms hosts Beach Blanket Bingo with Monet Dupree and Delta B. Knyght at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. tonight at 8.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, June 7
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads this weekly drag show at Kiki tonight at 9.
Lady Camden at Pitchers
Wednesday, June 7
Meet & Greet at 9 p.m. / Showtime at 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Instagram
If you are a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan, you have very little excuse not to go see a free drag show with Lady Camden at Pitchers tonight. The RuPaul’s alum is joined by Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Identity Crisis, Jasmen Clitopatra and Maria Rose in this evening’s production.
