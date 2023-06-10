30 LGBTQ events today

Happy Pride! Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Saturday, June 10) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Unholy

Saturday, June 10

3:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Some tier 2 priority entry tickets available at $50

Tickets

Bunker’s late night party rages through 9 in the morning.

LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street South

Arlington, Va.

Eventbrite

Go Gay DC has organized an LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. this morning.

Flower Crown Bar for Pride

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

PLNTR

1825 18th Street, N.W.

$25

Eventbrite

If you are looking to make a striking impression at Pride, you could make your own rainbow flower crown! Go to the Flower Crown Bar for Pride today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PLNTR to make your crown. $25 for materials and instruction.

Friendship Place Pride

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

1436 U Street, N.W.

Free

Eventbrite

Organizers promise fun and prizes in the tents and booths set up in the courtyard of Friendship Place for Pride today.

PRIDE Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m. seating / 12:30 p.m. show

King & Rye

480 King Street

Alexandria, Va.

$45

Eventbrite

Evon Dior Michelle hosts a Pride Drag Brunch at King & Rye in Alexandria, Va. today. Performers include Amber St. Lexington, Dee A. Diamond and Stella Ray.

Capital Pride Crack of Noon Pride Parade Brunch

Saturday, June 10

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Viceroy Washington D.C.

1430 Rhode Island Avenue, N.W.

$60-$75 / 21+

Facebook

The Capital Pride Alliance holds its Capital Pride Crack of Noon Parade Brunch on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viceroy Washington DC. It is 21+ to enter and tickets range from $60-$75.

Monarch Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 10

11:30 a.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

Upstairs at 1637 17th Street, N.W.

$35

The regular Monarch Drag Brunch will be upstairs at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar this morning.

Capital Pride Block Party

Saturday, June 10

12-10 p.m.

17th Street, N.W.

Between P Street and Q Street

Website

The free Capital Pride Block Party rages on throughout the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. on 17th Street between P and Q Streets. There will be booths and entertainment provided with some of D.C.’s best drag kings and queens.

Sassy Saturdays Drag Brunch

Saturday, June 10

12 p.m. seating / 1 p.m. show

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane

Fairfax, Va.

$15.

Eventbrite

Evita Peroxide hosts Sassy Saturday’s Drag Brunch at The Blue Iguana in Fairfax, Va. at noon.

Green Lantern Pride Parade Afterparty by Lobo

Saturday, June 10

Open at 2 p.m. for Supergay Happy Hour / 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

No cover / 21+

Instagram

The Green Lantern is holding a Pride Parade Afterparty sponsored by Lobo. Doors open at 2 p.m. for Supergay Happy Hour with the big party planned for 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Lambda Sci-Fi Pride Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing

Saturday, June 10

2-11 p.m.

1425 S Street, N.W.

$10

Facebook

Lambda Sci Fi is holding a Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing at 1425 S Street, N.W. from 2-11 p.m. Bring $10 cash for pizza.

Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show!

Saturday, June 10

2-9 p.m.

The Wharf DC: District Pier

101 District Square, S.W.

$0-$125

Eventbrite

The Washington Blade and the Ladies of LURe present the annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday from 2-9 p.m. at the Wharf DC: District Pier. The event is free, but you can purchase a VIP spot in an air conditioned space with an open bar, food, DJs and more.

Uptown Pride

Logo created by Anthony Dihle (Courtesy of Justin Noble)

Saturday, June 10

2-7 p.m.

Kennedy Street and 14th Street, N.W.

Free

Website

A new effort to create a Pride atmosphere for those in the northern part of D.C. who don’t want to brave the crowds of Dupont brings us Uptown Pride.

Capital Pride Parade

A scene from last year’s Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, June 10

3-7:30 p.m.

Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods

Website

The 2023 Capital Pride Parade will follow a 1.5-mile route that begins on 14th Street at T Street, N.W., and ends on P Street at 21st Street, N.W. See the map here:

Pride Tea

Saturday, June 10

4-10 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Website

Crimsyn and Brooke N Hyman perform at Bunker’s Pride Tea this afternoon. Music is probvided by Steve Sidewalk and Miscalculated.

Rooftop Day Party

Saturday, June 10

4 p.m.

The Dirty Goose

913 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

Crystal Edge hosts a Day Party at Dirty Goose today.

Phantom Dupont Circle Pride Afterparty

Saturday, June 10

6-10 p.m.

Phantom Lounge

1327 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

$2

Eventbrite

Phantom Lounge Dupont Circle has its own parade afterparty tonight.

H!Gh Pride Fest

Saturday, June 10

6-9 p.m.

Euphoria DC

611 1/2 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.

$0-$50

Eventbrite

If you are looking for a buzz among fellow heads, look no further than the H!Gh Pride Fest at Euphoria DC tonight. A $35 donation will garner you a “free gift.”

Capital Trans Pride Pool Party

Saturday, June 10

8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Penthouse Pool and Lounge

1612 U Street, N.W., fourth floor

Free / Ticket required

Website

Cool off at the Capital Trans Pool Party tonight at the Penthouse Pool and Lounge.

Electric Disco

Saturday, June 10

8 p.m.

507 8th Street, N.E.

Website

Scorpio Entertainment and Taoti Creative produce the Electric Disco tonight with DJ Tezrah, DJ Edward Daniels and DJ Philly Phill.

Hellboiz! A priDEMONth Drag King Show

Saturday, June 10

8:30 p.m.

The Runway

3523 12th Street, N.E.

$15-$20

Facebook | Eventbrite

Baphemette hosts “Hellboiz, a priDEMONth Drag King Show tonight at The Runway DC. Performers include Mota, Flirty Rico, Silver Ware and Dr. Torcher.

Revolution! The Official Capital Pride Saturday Party

Saturday, June 10

9 p.m.-3 a.m.

WEG

1235 W Street, N.E.

$35-$55

Eventbrite

The Capital Pride Alliance holds the official Saturday Pride party at WEG tonight.

Vanguard Pride

Saturday, June 10

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Safari DC

4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

$7-$10

Eventbrite

Vanguard Dark Dance Party brings you Vanguard Pride at Safari DC tonight. Admission is $7 in advance, $10 at the door and only $5 with a student ID.

FUSE: Main Womxn’s DC Pride Party

Saturday, June 10

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Howard Theatre

620 T Street, N.W.

$20 / 18+

Facebook | Tickets

The Ladies of LURe and Tagg Magazine present the Main Womxn’s DC Pride Party: fuse. The Howard Theatre event features the DystRucXion Dancers, DJ Honey, DJ Jai Syncere and DJ Eletrox.

All That Glitters Drag Ball

Saturday, June 10

10 p.m.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Reservations

Shaw’s Tavern is holding an “All That Glitters Drag Ball” tonight featuring Sapphire Dupree, Nubia Love Jackson, Genocide Abrasax and Alexa V. Shontelle.

Dirty Pop Pride

Saturday, June 10

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Some VIP express entry final tier tickets available at $25

Tickets

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Aja is featured at Dirty Pop Pride at Bunker tonight.

KINETIC: Candyland with Betty Who

Saturday, June 10

10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Echostage

2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.

$65-$80 (or purchase weekend pass)

Facebook | Tickets

The big Pride parties continue with KINETIC: Candyland with Betty Who at Echostage from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Kinki. Leather Night

Saturday, June 10

10 p.m.

Kiki

910 U Street, N.W.

Instagram | Facebook

Kiki is holding its leather night, “Kinki,” tonight at 10 p.m.

Leather Dykes: Pride 2023

Saturday, June 10

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, N.W.

$15

Eventbrite

Leather aficionados are spoiled for choice as DC9 Nightclub holds Leather Dykes: Pride 2023 tonight.