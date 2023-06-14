Africa
Landmark Namibia Supreme Court ruling sparks anti-gay backlash
May 16 decision recognized same-sex marriages performed abroad
An exciting and transformative moment for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Namibia has been abruptly overshadowed by a barrage of homophobic opposition following a recent ruling by the country’s Supreme Court that granted recognition to same-sex marriages conducted in foreign jurisdictions.
The Supreme Court last month delivered a historic judgment, ruling same-sex marriages performed outside the country should be recognized in order to grant foreign spouses in same-sex marriages with Namibian citizens the same immigration rights afforded to opposite-sex couples.
The decision aimed to ensure equal immigration rights for these spouses, aligning with principles of equality and nondiscrimination as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution.
This landmark decision, however, has sparked a wave of opposition, with members of Parliament, prominent political figures and religious groups expressing their discontent. It has also resulted in the mushrooming of “anti-gay” groups that are spreading hate speech and violent rhetoric on social media platforms.
Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last week said in Parliament that the “government will bring a bill to this house to seek that Parliament modifies … the relevant common law principle in order that same-sex marriages even where solemnized in countries that permit such marriages cannot be recognized in Namibia where the right to marriage is under our laws guaranteed between men and women of mature age.”
Article 14 of the Namibian Constitution states: “Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, color, ethnic origin, nationality, religion, creed or social or economic status shall have the right to marry and to (find) a family. They shall be entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution.”
Political scientist Henning Melber said while it seems some people assume this excludes same-sex marriages, the constitution does not.
“The wording does not limit equal rights to partners of the opposite sex,” he wrote in a recent opinion piece.
Furthermore, human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh said the right to equality and nondiscrimination of LGBTQ and intersex people is permanently included in the country’s constitution.
He said various articles under Chapter 3 of the constitution — the chapter on fundamental human rights and freedoms — are shields which protect all people in Namibia without distinction of any kind.
“This right includes the right of LGBTQ+ people to sexual intercourse and marriage,” he said.
However, not everyone sees it that way.
Ephraim Nekongo of the Swapo Party Youth League, the youth wing of the ruling Swapo Party, said he rejected what he perceived as an agenda of cultural imperialism by foreign entities and the majority of Namibians neither recognize nor accept same-sex marriages or homosexuality.
“The Namibian Constitution and the will of the majority of the Namibian people must therefore be respected,” Nekongo said. “It is clear that this judgment has undermined our sacred identity as a country and a people.”
Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta on Monday spoke out against homosexuality, specifically citing that sodomy is a crime under the country’s law.
He added the police should arrest those who publicly admit to being part of the LGBTQ and intersex community. Shifeta has promised to ensure that any law aimed at repealing the sodomy law is not approved.
Following allegations that the minister himself was gay, an accusation he vehemently denies, a subsequent legal action has been initiated by him against several individuals from the community who are accused of disseminating rumors about prominent leaders’ supposed homosexuality.
LGBTQ and intersex activists and allies held a press conference last week to discuss the threat of violence against the community. They acknowledged the troubling rise in hate speech, incitement of violence and hate crimes specifically targeted at LGBTQ and intersex people around the country.
A monthly drag event hosted in the country’s capital, Windhoek, the first weekend of every month was also canceled at the beginning of the month in fear of potential threats.
The polarizing conversation around rights for the LGBTQ and intersex community and the country’s apartheid-era sodomy law highlights the need for a national dialogue on LGBTQ and intersex rights, cultural diversity and constitutional interpretation. While this dialogue continues, the future of the plaintiff couples who won spousal immigration rights are once again hanging in the balance.
Home Affairs Minister Albert Kawana in response to the Supreme Court’s directive announced the ministry will refrain from processing any resident-related permits for foreign same-sex spouses married to Namibians until he receives guidance from the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general’s office in a press release said the government is currently conducting a thorough legal assessment of the judgment, taking into account its extensive legal ramifications. The statement further mentioned that the government will provide the public with an official response to the Supreme Court ruling in due course.
Companies pull out of Uganda, NGOs suspend services after Anti-Homosexuality Act signed
Law punishes ‘aggravated homosexuality’ with death
The effects of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act signed by President Yoweri Museveni late last month are already being felt in the country, even though it has been challenged in court.
Some companies have stopped services that violate the new law, while others have suspended theirs pending the court’s decision. Others have staged boycotts in solidarity with Uganda’s LGBTQ community.
DStv is one of the international media companies that has stopped the airing of gay content in the country to comply with the law banning the promotion of homosexuality.
The sub-Saharan African video entertainment company owned by MuiltChoice Group stated that it abides by every country’s laws in its film and television business of enriching the lives of people in relation to Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law.
“MultiChoice takes into account all laws and regulations under which we are governed and aims to adhere to those set rules in the countries in which we operate,” the South Africa-based company confirmed to local press the day after Museveni signed the law on May 29.
The Anti-Homosexuality Act contains punitive provisions, such as the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” and a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality, which MultiChoice wants to avoid in its programming.
The Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum, a health-oriented NGO that advocates for equal access to services by all people including LGBTQ persons, has suspended its work over the anti-homosexuality law.
The organization through a May 30 statement said it suspended its malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV services until the court clarifies the law to avert any prosecution for offering services to LGBTQ people.
“The board has decided that as HRAPF seeks an interpretation of these provisions from the constitutional court, it will stop work that the government has formally or informally indicated may be illegal under the new law and other work that we suspect may be interpreted as promotion of homosexuality under Section 11,” the statement reads.
Uganda’s NGO Bureau in January listed HRAPF among the civil society organizations under investigation on allegations of promoting homosexuality, which was not recognized as an offense before the new law came into effect.
“No details were given as to why HRAPF was being investigated, and this leaves us in the dark as to why we were being investigated,” reads the statement by HRAPF Executive Director Adrian Jjuuko.
The organization is among other petitioners that are challenging the legality of numerous contentious clauses in the anti-gay law including reporting gay suspects to the authorities under Section 14.
Persons who report the suspects are guaranteed state benefits like protection from punishment as whistle-blowers.
The harsh law on LGBTQ people has also impacted the once busy U.S.-funded HIV/AIDS treatment center in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, because patients fear the police will identify and arrest them.
The new law criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual relations with life imprisonment while transmitting HIV, which falls under the law’s “aggravated homosexuality” provision, carries the death penalty.
The deserted clinic always received a minimum of 50 patients daily for HIV/AIDS preventive services like condoms and antiretroviral therapy. Service providers are therefore concerned over a potential spike in HIV/AIDS cases.
The clinic has been instrumental in the fight against HIV in the country where 1.4 million people live with the virus and 17,000 annual deaths from the disease, according to the latest figures by Uganda’s AIDS Commission.
Prominent author turns down invitation to speak at Ugandan university
Mukoma wa Ngugi, a U.S.-based Kenyan author and professor of English literature at Cornell University, has boycotted an invite he received from Makerere University, Uganda’s premier university, to give a public lecture in August.
Wa Ngugi, a son of the globally-celebrated Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o, said he decided to boycott lecture in solidarity with LGBTQ people in Uganda on grounds that the Anti-Homosexuality Act curtails freedom of expression.
“The anti-gay bill passed in Uganda is gratuitous in its cruelty,” said Mukoma. “It criminalizes the human body, speech, thought, intent, literature, music and language. In short, it criminalizes culture itself while claiming to be protecting African culture.”
He reiterated that the new law censures him from sharing his works; such as his poem supporting LGBTQ Africans, thus conflicting with his artistic honesty and integrity. Wa Ngugi noted that forbidding people’s gender identity should not be tolerated since it is like “outlawing humanity.”
“How does just being who are you become illegal? Should we not be protecting and celebrating our sexual diversity?” Mukoma posed.
He accused Museveni of leading the country to the wrong path of “anti-decolonization” through the anti-gay law. Wa Ngugi also likened Uganda’s decision to criminalize homosexuality to what is happening in Florida “where being gay, or Black, or an immigrant or woke is an anathema.”
South Africa retail giant supports Pride month despite customer backlash
Woolworths South Africa to continue selling LGBTQ-specific merchandize
A South Africa retail giant has vowed to continue celebrating Pride month and LGBTQ and intersex people despite backlash from some customers.
Woolworths South Africa said will continue offering its Pride regalia to its staff and selling merchandize that recognizes the LGBTQ and intersex community. Woolworths South Africa also said it has established a Woolworths Pride (W.Pride) team, citing its values are firmly in favor of kindness and inclusivity.
“We have established an internal W.Pride task team to give voice to and address issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. We have adapted our working wardrobe policy to recognize everyone’s unique preferences to style, cultural or religious needs and gender identity or expression. We have created a range of Pride merchandise and are donating funds to LGBTQIA+ support organizations,” said Woolworths South Africa. “However, we know that there is always more to be done; and we will keep looking for ways to enable, uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community. Our community guidelines don’t allow for hate speech or discrimination. Our values are firmly in favor of kindness and inclusivity.”
OUT, an LGBTQ and intersex rights organization that is based in South Africa, commended Woolworths South Africa and criticized the backlash it received from some of its customers.
“Woolworths’ public affirmation of LGBTQIA+ allyship aligns with South Africa’s vision of a society that guarantees equality, safety and dignity for all. It’s also clear that Woolworths recognizes the importance of celebrating diversity in the LGBTQIA+ community, rather than merely tolerating it,” said OUT Human Rights Coordinator Sibonelo Ncanana. “However, the level of hateful discourse we have seen on social media in response to Woolworths’ Pride campaign is disheartening and shameful. We urge the company and other LGBTQIA+ allies within the corporate sector to stand firm against fear and hate. They should remain steadfast in the knowledge that they are on the right side of history and our constitutional values.”
Activists hope to use Pride to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination
Although South Africa is the only African country on the continent that constitutionally recognizes LGBTQ and intersex people, sporadic attacks and hate speech remain common. One of the reasons is South African society remains oriented around cultural and religious beliefs that denounce LGBTQ and intersex people.
Violence against LGBTQ and intersex South Africans that includes rape, murder and mutilation also remains a problem.
Tankisho Tawanyana, a 34-year-old lesbian woman from Kimberly, last October was raped and killed by three men who later doused her with paraffin and set her on fire. Two women in April 2021 killed Khulekani Gomazi, a transgender woman from Mpophomeni.
Some LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations have therefore taken it upon themselves to try and ensure South African students are taught to accept people from different gender identities in order to curb attacks based on gender identity.
The Uthingo Network and 23 other civil society organizations have already raised a series of concerns about the ongoing queerphobic bullying and discrimination against queer students in South African schools and called on Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, to hold teachers accountable and create queer-affirming school environments.
“It does not matter who you are or whom you love, everyone has a constitutional right to be themselves. Uthingo Network promotes equal rights for LGBTQI+ South Africans,” said Uthingo Network.
Despite these problems, a number of LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations will host Pride events throughout South Africa in the coming months with the hope of raising awareness and end the discrimination and attacks against the community.
African advocacy groups condemn Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act
South African organizations criticize government’s silence
LGBTQ and intersex rights groups across Africa have condemned the signing of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act that calls for the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”
Mpho Buntse, a spokesperson for Access Chapter 2, a South African LGBTQ and intersex advocacy organization, said it was very worrisome the South African government did not condemn the law, even though the country is the only one on the continent that fully upholds LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“It has really been apparent that South Africa would rather protect its diplomatic relations rather than impose on the sovereignty of a country like Uganda. However, we are not dealing with an issue of economic or financial diplomacy, but we are dealing with a human rights crisis. We are dealing with a situation where we could see potential violence being subjected to the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda, but not only to the LGBTQ+ community but the rest of the Ugandan population stands to be affected by this law because even if you don’t identify as LGBTQ+ you will be compelled to report to the state those that you know that identify as LGBTQ+,” said Buntse. “So we find it really problematic that we choose to be just spectators when we could or potentially have played an active role from the start of this.”
Buntse noted Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act on Monday, was in South Africa in late February.
“We didn’t seize the opportunity to play an active role, so South Africa is always on a missed opportunity where we are now seeing a country to be a spectator instead of being an ally of the LGBTQ+ community,” added Buntse.
Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride, another South African advocacy group, said he was not surprised by the government’s stance.
“They are showing their true colors,” said Walker. “The governing party is full of homophobes. It’s written in the constitution, the rights for the LGBTQI+ community, but they never support the LGBTQI+ community. They flatly ignore it. You either support and respect our constitution or not but as it stands they do not. They are far too scared to take a stand.”
Gays And Lesbians of Zimbabwe also condemned the law, saying it violates human rights.
“This law blatantly violates the human rights of LGBTQ individuals in Uganda including the right to privacy, freedom from discrimination and the right to equal protection under the law We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ugandan LGBTQ community through this difficult time,” said GALZ in a statement. “We call on the Ugandan leadership to engage in constructive dialogue, and to work towards solutions that are inclusive and respectful to all individuals.”
Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana, like GALZ, also condemned the law and expressed solidarity with LGBTQ and intersex Ugandans.
“It’s a great disappointed to have the president assent the Anti-Homosexuality Bill,” said LEGABIBO. “To all LGBTIQ+ identifying persons in Uganda, we stand in solidarity with you.”
East Africa Trans Health and Advocacy Network also castigated the law. EATHAN, like LEGABIBO and GALZ, said it will continue to stand up for LGBTQ and intersex rights in Uganda.
“Sad day for LGBTIQ Ugandans. We stand with our trans, intersex and nonbinary Ugandans and the entire LGBTIQ community. We must keep fighting and have the law declared unconstitutional,” said EATHAN.
We Are All Ghana, a Ghanaian LGBTQ and intersex rights group, in its reaction said the community in Uganda and across Africa should not be silenced.
“As we stand in solidarity with the Ugandan queer community, let us remind ourselves as the Ghanaian LGBTQ+ community and Africans as a whole that we must not allow ourselves to be bullied into silence. our rights are as human as anyone else’s,” said We Are All Ghana.
Shemerirwe Agnes, executive director of Africa Queer Network, a Uganda-based advocacy group, said there was nothing anyone or any particular organization could have done to dissuade Museveni from signing the bill.
“We are being attacked and killed since that bill was passed because the society and the police thought that just because that bill was passed it was now law so one would think that just because it’s now law then it’s now going to be implemented,” said Agnes. “It was implemented even before it was signed into law there is nothing we can do now because President Museveni doesn’t listen to anyone.”
U.S. President Joe Biden is among those who have also condemned the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
The White House has announced it will “evaluate” the law’s implications and how it may impact U.S. aid to Uganda. Advocacy groups, meanwhile, have challenged the Anti-Homosexuality Act in the Ugandan Constitutional Court.
