South America
More than 180000 people participate in Chilean capital’s Pride march
Flooding from heavy rains prompted organizers to delay event
The Chilean capital’s annual Pride march took place on June 25 after organizers postponed them because of heavy rains that authorities have described as the worst in 30 years.
The weather front affected central and southern areas of Chile and caused floods that have affected a large part of the population. The march, however, was unexpectedly well-attended.
More than 180,000 people participated in the march the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation organized.
“We are very happy with this unexpected reception,” said Movilh spokesperson Javiera Zúñiga. “While it is true that Pride marches have always been massive, we expected a smaller turnout than in previous years because this time we had to postpone the parade for weather reasons. However, the opposite happened, since Pride 2023 became the most massive (one) that has been convened so far.”
Eleanor Berkenblit, a 21-year-old American woman from Sharon, Mass., who is studying in Chile, participated in a Pride parade for the first time in her life.
“I really enjoyed the march,” she told the Washington Blade. “I felt proud to be surrounded by people who looked like me, all dressed in colors with their flags and shouts of happiness. I was very excited to march, to be in community and to read the handwritten signs.”
March participants demanded Congress reform the country’s anti-discrimination law, known as the Zamudio law, and asked President Gabriel Boric’s government to support the creation of an institution that promotes and defends queer rights. They also demanded an end to violence against LGBTQ and intersex people in Chile, which has been on the rise over the last year.
An American tourist was recently the victim of a hate-motivated attack in Puerto Varas, a city in southern Chile that is roughly 630 miles south of Santiago.
“I was attacked in Puerto Varas at gunpoint between 8 and 9 a.m. on June 18 on the train tracks near the Bellavista crossing, in the vicinity of Phillipi Park, by a guy I met on a dating app,” said the man on TikTok after saying the person who attacked him identified himself as Benjamin.
“I took the gun away from him, but he took it back and hit me in the face (…) definitely (the aggressor) has some wounds on the back of the head, as I was able to inflict some of that during my struggle. I have reported all this to carabineros (the Chilean police),” he added.
Movilh, after speaking with the tourist and expressing its solidarity with him, sent his details to the U.S. Embassy in Santiago in order for them to provide further guidance and follow up with the investigations.
“Many people believe that after the approval of equal marriage and homoparental adoption, homo/transphobia ceased. However, they are wrong. In the last year, hate crimes have doubled,” said Ramón Gómez, Movilh’s human rights officer, in a speech during the Santiago Pride march.
The organizers said the large turnout “surprised” them, and said that it surpassed last year’s march, despite the cold and gray day in Santiago.
Several ambassadors participated in the march. Among them was Australian Ambassador to Chile Todd Mercer, who expressed his country’s commitment to the LGBTQ and intersex community. Ambassadors from Argentina, Denmark, the U.S., Finland, Ireland and Norway, among others, also attended.
Some parties within the governing coalition did not participate.
Fundación Iguales Executive Director María José Cumplido noted her disagreements with Boric’s government.
“We see with real concern that in more than a year of the current government we have not seen concrete advances in the rights of sexual and gender diversity in Chile,” said Cumplido. “Although we have had a good relationship with the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs, there is a lack of an official interlocutor in these matters that we believe should be the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, who has been somewhat distant in the matter.”
Cumplido indicated her organization feels that “in addition to the reform of the Anti-Discrimination Law, we believe that the creation of an institutional framework that is housed in the Undersecretary of Human Rights is urgent, since the country needs to have an entity that is capable of preventing all types of discrimination in a transversal manner, not only that directed at LGBTI+ people, generating public policies that move towards the eradication of all types of violence.”
“Another of our focuses is to give immediate urgency to the José Matías Law, which addresses bullying and discrimination against students based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. We see with concern the rising figures of violence in schools, but if we zoom in on that, the attacks against trans students are becoming more frequent and that hurts us deeply and drives us to continue advocating for solutions,” added Cumplido.
Chileans on May 4 returned to the polls to vote for their representatives to the Constitutional Council, the new institutional body in charge of writing a new constitution. The Republican Party swept to victory in most of the country, winning a majority within the deliberative body.
“Today we are concerned about the position that the Republican Party may have regarding nondiscrimination in the drafting of the final text of the constitution,” Cumplido told the Blade.
Fundación Iguales and Movilh support amendments that would guarantee nondiscrimination in the proposed constitution that voters will consider at the end of the year.
South America
Peru’s new ombudsman makes homophobic comments before Congress
Josué Manuel Gutiérrez Cóndor elected on May 17
CUSCO, Peru — Peru on May 17 elected a new ombudsman.
The office of Peru’s ombudsman, or “Defensor del Pueblo,” was created in 1993. The ombudsman’s website says this autonomous office’s role is to “defend and promote the individual and communal rights,” with an emphasis on the rights of vulnerable peoples. Some of the powers of this office include presenting amicus curiae briefs and even bills to Peru’s Congress.
Given the powers and responsibilities of this position, the ombudsman is of particular relevance to Peru’s queer community. And on May 17 of this year, Congress by an 88-24 vote margin elected Josué Manuel Gutiérrez Cóndor, a lawyer and former congressman, to be Peru’s new ombudsman.
Shortly after his appointment, though, it became known that Gutiérrez during his election process before Congress made remarks that some are calling homophobic.
Conservative Congressman Alejandro Muñante asked Gutiérrez about “Lesbian Visibility Day.” Gutiérrez, in his response, said although he is a “lover of freedoms,” he also called homosexuality a “deformity that needs to be corrected.”
“These deformities are debaucherous … these deformities don’t contribute to institutions or the state, therefore this behavior must be corrected and not idealized,” added Gutiérrez.
Jorge Apolaya, a spokesperson for the Lima Pride March Collective, spoke with the Washington Blade over WhatsApp about the historic importance of Peru’s ombudsman in the fight for LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“The ombudsman’s office is an entity that contributes to guaranteeing the rule of law in the search for justice … and the LGBT population has often had to resort to [the ombudsman] in order to achieve greater attention to their demands,” said Apolaya. “So it’s necessary for the country to have strengthened institutions because only in this way will we be able to advance the human rights of all people, especially the most vulnerable populations in the country.”
It is perhaps due to the importance of this office that, despite Gutiérrez’s apparent homophobia, Peru’s first and only lesbian congressman, Susel Paredes, met with Gutiérrez. With rainbow and transgender flags sprawled across the table, the congresswoman and Gutiérrez on May 29 spoke about issues affecting the LGBTQ and intersex community in Peru.
After the meeting, Paredes posted on Twitter:
“Meeting with the ombudsman, Josué Gutiérrez. This isn’t a blank check. He already committed to a solution for the children of same-sex families. The update of Report 175 on the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community and supporting the Pride March are also part of the commitments.”
Reunión con el Defensor del Pueblo, Josué Gutiérrez. No es un cheque en blanco. La solución de [email protected] [email protected] de familias homoparentales ya es un compromiso. También lo son la actualización del Informe 175 sobre derechos de la comunidad LGBTIQ+ y el apoyo la Marcha del Orgullo.✍️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/FeqgN5XoZQ
— Susel Paredes (@suselparedes) May 29, 2023
The above-tweet refers to Gutiérrez’s supposed commitments to help resolve the situation of gay and lesbian parents who can’t register their children as their own under Peruvian law (with both of their surnames,) and the role of the ombudsman to create a report on the situation of LGBTQ and intersex people in Peru.
Not everyone, however, was convinced by the ombudsman’s promises so soon after his homophobic appearance before Congress.
Replying to Paredes’ tweet, Peruvian human rights activist Gabriel Moreno Alcántara, wrote: “Still, we can’t trust him one bit. Right now he is new so he is going to want to be liked by all social groups.” (Paredes liked the tweet.)
Apolaya, though, tells the Blade that he doesn’t fault the congresswoman for having the meeting with Gutiérrez as it is part of the duties of her office to meet with officials like him.
“I think that [the meeting] was an opportunity for the ombudsman to learn about the demands of LGBTI people in the country.”
U.S. Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna also met with Gutiérrez.
She tweeted on June 7 that “everyone has the right to fundamental freedoms. I spoke with the Ombudsman Josué Gutiérrez to express our support for the defense of human rights and democracy in Peru.”
Todos, todas y todes tienen el derecho a libertades fundamentales. Conversé con el Defensor del Pueblo Josué Gutiérrez para expresar nuestro apoyo para la defensa de los derechos humanos y la democracia en 🇵🇪@Defensoria_Peru pic.twitter.com/y4Gf5ydVkm
— Lisa Kenna (@USAmbPeru) June 7, 2023
This tweet attracted some backlash from both liberal and conservative Peruvians.
Some conservatives took issue with the ambassador’s use of the word “todes,” a gender-neutral word for “everyone” that does not exist in traditional Spanish. Muñante replied to the tweet, writing “‘todes’” does not exist in our language, Madam Ambassador, be careful with the image you project in our country.”
In one of South America’s most conservative countries, the controversies surrounding Gutiérrez’s appointment are indicative of the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ and intersex rights.
Peru remains one of the few countries in South America which offers zero recognition for same-sex couples, despite a 2018 Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling which mandates that signatories of the American Convention on Human Rights to legalize same-sex marriage. And in one of the areas Paredes brought up in her meeting with Gutiérrez, same-sex parenting, public opinion greatly lags behind other countries in the region.
According to a 2021 Ipsos study, a majority of Peruvians disagreed with the statement that “same-sex couples should have the same rights to adopt children as heterosexual couples do.” Further, in a 2023 survey (also by Ipsos), 98 percent of LGBTQ people responded that they were either “extremely” or “very” dissatisfied with “the role of the State in guaranteeing rights of diverse families/LGBTIQA+ people.” Fifty-six percent of respondents also reported having experienced discrimination in public spaces.
Despite the widespread discrimination and the suspicions of some in Peru’s queer community of Gutiérrez’s true intentions, plans for Pride continue unabated.
Apolaya tells the Blade that the Lima Pride March, which will take place on July 1, is expecting around 25,000 participants. Other towns in Peru will also be hosting their first-ever Pride festivities.
Juliaca, the town where 18 protesters and bystanders were killed in a single day during the political unrest earlier this year, will host a march on June 28.
South America
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade
Brazilian Congresswoman Erika Hilton among participants
Millions of people participated in São Paulo’s annual Pride parade that took place in the Brazilian city on Sunday.
Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a former São Paulo Municipal Councilwoman who is one of two openly transgender women elected to the Brazilian Congress last October, in a tweet said four million people participated in the parade that took place on the city’s Paulista Avenue.
“The world’s best LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade takes to Paulista Avenue, celebrating and demanding our rights,” said Hilton.
4 MILHÕES DE PESSOAS NA PARADA
A maior Parada do Orgulho LGBTQIA+ do mundo toma a Avenida Paulista, festejando e reivindicando nossos direitos.
🎥: @midianinja pic.twitter.com/7HvI2uayxD
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) June 11, 2023
“Everything was beautiful,” São Paulo LGBT+ Parade Vice President Renato Viterbo told the Washington Blade on Monday.
South America
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Glenn Greenwald announced husband’s death on Tuesday
Former Brazilian Congressman David Miranda died in a Rio de Janeiro hospital on Tuesday.
Media reports indicate Miranda, 37, had been in the intensive care unit for nine months with a gastrointestinal infection. His husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, announced Miranda’s death on his Twitter page.
“His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU,” tweeted Greenwald. “He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends.”
It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow.
His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wtRvGyJyGl
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda, who would have turned 38 on Wednesday, was born in Rio’s Jacarezinho favela.
Greenwald on his Twitter account noted Miranda’s neighbor adopted him after his mother died when he was 5.
“That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it,” said Greenwald. “He was key to the (Edward) Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion and force of life.”
That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it. He was key to the Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life. pic.twitter.com/i84GWmJrbI
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda and Greenwald met on a Rio beach in 2005. The two men in 2017 adopted two brothers.
Miranda in 2016 won a seat on the Rio Muncipal Council. His friend, bisexual Rio Municipal Councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were assassinated on March 14, 2018, in the city’s Lapa neighborhood.
Miranda in 2019 succeeded Jean Wyllys, who is openly gay, after death threats prompted him to resign from Congress and flee Brazil. Miranda last year announced he would not seek re-election.
“My condolences to Glenn Greenwald and relatives for the loss of David Miranda,” tweeted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “[He was] a young man with an extraordinary trajectory who left too soon.”
Michelle Seixas, the national political coordinator of Articulação Brasileira de Lésbicas (Brazilian Articulation of Lesbians), a group that advocates on behalf of lesbians in Brazil, told the Washington Blade that Miranda’s death is “still hard to believe.” Other Brazilian activists, advocacy groups and politicians also mourned the late-congressman.
“I just received the sad news of the death of colleague David Miranda, a former federal congressman for the PSOL (Socialism and Liberty Party) and LGBT activist,” said Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a transgender woman who represents São Paulo. “My love and solidarity with your family and friends. Rest in peace, David!”
Acabo de receber a triste notícia do falecimento do colega David Miranda, ex Deputado Federal pelo PSOL e ativista LGBT. Meu abraço e solidariedade à seus familiares e amigos. Descanse em paz, David!
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) May 9, 2023
Franco’s widow, Rio Municipal Councilwoman Mônica Benício, also paid tribute to Miranda.
“David Miranda — one of the greatest loves I’ve ever had in my life,” said Benício in a tweet that included a picture of her kissing Miranda. “We were so obsessed with each other that we made a promise to die together one day because we didn’t want to live without our friendship, but David couldn’t wait. He leaves us on the eve of his birthday.”
David Miranda – um dos maiores amores que eu já tive na vida. Éramos tão obcecados um pelo outro que fizemos uma promessa de morremos juntos um dia porque não queríamos viver sem a nossa amizade. Mas David não conseguiu esperar. Ele nos deixa às véspera de seu aniversário. ➕ pic.twitter.com/X6dGCpCaw1
— Monica Benicio (@monica_benicio) May 9, 2023
Gui Mohallem, co-founder and director of VoteLGBT, a group that seeks to increase the number of LGBTQ and intersex people in Brazilian politics, also mourned Miranda.
“It’s a great, great, great loss,” Mohallem told the Blade on Tuesday.