Theater
Rorschach play follows boozy journey of bisexual singer Angel
‘Angel Number Nine’ to premiere July 7 in unlikely locale
‘Angel Number Nine’
July 7 – July 30
Rorschach Theatre
1020 Connecticut Ave., N.W.
$30-$45
Rorschachtheatre.org
D.C.’s pioneering Rorschach Theatre doesn’t shy away from seemingly impossible projects. In fact, that’s what the nearly 25-year-old company finds most appealing.
Continuing in that tradition, Rorschach’s latest offering, “Angel Number Nine,” is poised to make its world premiere on July 7 in the former home of Rochester Big & Tall, a sprawling two-level downtown retail space close to Farragut North.
Adapted from the same-named novel by James L. Rogers III, “Angel Number Nine” follows the boozy, late-night journey of Angel, a young bisexual singer as she tours with her fledgling rock group through the clubs of the ’90s East Coast music scene. Along the way, Angel meets Cupid (literally), prompting her to unpack a lot of emotional, un-dealt with stuff. Angel’s processing and pursuing of relationships is a through line. Each scene of the play is from Angel’s POV. There are some filmed flashbacks and dream sequences, and live rock music (volume decreasing ear plugs are provided on request).
Jenny McConnell Frederick, Rorschach’s intrepid co-artistic director who’s directing the production, explains, “When I first read the novel, I knew that I wanted to live in this world and wanted to share that world with audiences. I’ve been kicking around the idea for a while.”
Creating that world as a two-act immersive play/rock experience (the ground floor is a 360-degree exhibit on highlights and hidden histories of D.C. music history and downstairs is a ‘90s-era bar and rock club for where “Angel Number Nine” is performed) has been a challenge admits McConnell Frederick, but not one she hasn’t relished.
“With found spaces, things happen that wouldn’t happen with blank slate black box,” she says. “I love working with remnants from the store. Things just manifest. For instance, what was once a huge display for neck ties now makes the perfect back wall for the bar.”
Is there anything that she’d like to wave away with a magic wand? “There is one column I’d tear down if it didn’t mean the building would come down with it. Yes, I’d like to get rid of that. That column is my nemesis.”
While Shawn Northrop’s original music is intrinsic to the piece, “Angel Number Nine” isn’t a musical per se. The songs aren’t about plot points, but more a gateway into Angel’s psychology and relationships.
The cast is comprised of 11 actors, a few of whom are nonbinary. There are also queer characters, but that’s not the focus, says McConnell Frederick. “We’ve created an environment where some characters are gay or bisexual and no one blinks an eye.”
Nonbinary actor Kate Kenworthy stars as the titular Angel.
New to Washington, Kenworthy graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in New York last year and moved to D.C. in October. Playing Angel is a bit of a departure from past roles, which include Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet” as well as a departure musically. “My background is folk and blues. I play acoustic guitar. It’s been fun getting familiar with the ‘90s grunge rock scene…definitely a new space aesthetically.”
And as far as familiarity with bar scenes? “Not so much. I’m a homebody if truth be told.”
Still, Kenworthy, 24, relates to Angel as a person from what seems their distant past. “She’s similar to how I was in and first year of college when I figuring out my sexuality and entrenched in depression and less healthy relationships. I’m different now.”
Rorschach’s mailing address is Atlas Center for the Performing Arts, but its venues are varied. They include a 100-year-old church, the Parks at Walter Reed (an outdoor response to the pandemic), and numerous other nontraditional spaces explored extensively in Rorschach “Chemical Exile,” an immersive story set in eight disparate locations throughout the District.
For “Angel Number Nine,” the Golden Triangle, a group dedicated to enhancing D.C.’s central business district, connected Rorschach with Lerner Enterprises who donated the vacant space for June and July.
Still, the arrangement isn’t entirely without costs, McConnell Frederick notes. Beyond usual production expenses, there’s the pricey punk signage, lighting equipment, and the utilities for an over 6,000-square-foot space. It adds up quickly. But again, it’s all about making the seemingly impossible possible.
Rorschach wouldn’t do it any other way.
Theater
‘Out & About’ brings Brandi Carlile, other LGBTQ artists to Wolf Trap
Two-day, three-stage event features family-friendly acts
‘Out & About Festival’
June 24 and 25
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
1551 Trap Road, Vienna, Va.
Wolftrap.org
Arvind Manocha knows a gay man working in the arts isn’t exactly a unicorn, but as the out president and CEO of Northern Virginia’s Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts for 10 years, he also knows his platform comes with responsibility.
“I can remember days when visibility was a fraught notion and looking upward to find examples of leadership I could identify with, wasn’t easy,” says Manocha. Today, he’s comfortably out and he regularly attends Wolf Trap performances and donor events with his husband Gideon Malone.
Next weekend, Wolf Trap is presenting “Out & About,” a two-day (June 24 and 25), three-stage music festival spotlighting LGBTQ artists and vocal allies. With the new musical event, Manocha and his programming team are coalescing entertainment and visibility. Along with headliner out folk-rock superstar Brandi Carlile, the festival’s terrific lineup includes Yola, Lucius, Rufus Wainwright, Celisse, Brandy Clark, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bad Moves, Oh He Dead, and children’s acts Alphabet Rockers and Jazzy Ash.
“It took a while, and COVID complicated things a lot, but finally the puzzle pieces came together,” says Manocha, “and we’re really looking forward to showing off all that Wolf Trap has to offer with this family-friendly event.”
Comprised of various venues (the mainstage Filene Center, Children’s Theatre-in-the Woods, and the Barns) set on 117 acres in Vienna, Va., Wolf Trap was established in 1966 and remains the only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts. And like any performing arts center serving an increasingly diverse community, over time, needs concerning art, music, and style change tremendously.
When he took the helm in 2013, Manocha quickly noted the increasingly diverse communities making their homes in the area: “Whether Puerto Rican, Indian and South Asian, or LGBTQ+, we needed to reach out. It’s important for us to be a mirror to the society around us, and anticipate the changes they’d like to see.”
After booking his first Indian megastar in 2014, he recalls meeting people who said “I’ve lived here for 20 years and I’ve never been her before because I didn’t think there was anything here for me.” That same year, he booked Robyn, a Swedish pop star with a huge gay following. He says, “This effort makes me feel we’re creating traditions for people that will last long into the future.”
Manocha grew up in Warren, Ohio, the son of Indian immigrants. He graduated with honors from Cornell University and earned his master’s degree as a Marshall Scholar from the University of Cambridge. After grad school he came out to his parents, both progressive academics who wholeheartedly supported his revelation. He adds that unlike the reaction a lot of his Indian and South Asian peers received, his parents told him that their biggest wish was for him to find someone he loves and who loves him and to be happy.
Prior to taking on his current high-profile gig, he honed his expert programming and operations management skills at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. There, like here, he worked hard to make the overall experience as pleasing as possible for performers and audiences alike.
At Wolf Trap, the newly improved and very accessible backstage, draws accolades from touring performers. Recently Joe Kwon, a cellist in the Avett Brothers, described Wolf Trap’s backstage as one of the best in the business, noting its great catering, wellness room, ping pong, and old school arcade games.
In addition to features like front orchestra seating reconfiguration, Wolf Trap recently inaugurated picnic decks overlooking the meadow with a big nod to accessibility. And now they’re involved in a multi-year effort to invest in dining, the picnicking, the ingress and egress, more accessibility, and the beauty of new structures. “I believe if you’re going for an art experience in nature the things around you need to be complementary to the natural landscape,” adds Manocha.
“Looking forward, there’s always a list of things to do. If you reach the end of that list perhaps, you’re not suited for the job,” he says. “Communities and expectations change. What people wanted ten years ago is different from they want today. Because so much of what Wolf Trap offers is a public good, I feel an obligation to give people what they want.”
Theater
Signature’s acclaimed music director tackles ‘Sweeney Todd’
Kalbfleisch excited to conduct 15-piece orchestration
‘Sweeney Todd’
Through July 9
Signature Theatre
4200 Campbell Ave.
Arlington, Va. 22206
$40-119
Sigtheatre.org
Typically, music directors play second fiddle to directors. “That’s just how it is in theater,” says Jon Kalbfleisch, longtime resident music director at Signature Theatre. “It’s different with opera. But those audiences have altogether different expectations.”
For the hugely talented Kalbfleisch, vying for attention has never been a concern. With 10 Helen Hayes Awards and an astounding 30 nominations under his belt, he’s had his time in the limelight, and more importantly, the out music director is focused on the work.
Currently he’s music directing his fourth production of composer Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre and he couldn’t be happier. He counts the famously hard to sing “Sweeney” as both his favorite Sondheim show and among his all-time favorite scores overall. He says “like all Sondheim shows it has a lot of challenges, the ensemble stuff is particularly hard and the finale is really tricky. When it goes perfectly though, it’s wonderful.”
A tale of revenge soaked in melodrama and dark humor, the 1979 hit musical set in grubby 19th century London is rife with memorable numbers including “The Worst Pies in London,” “A Little Priest,” “Johanna” and “Not While I’m Around.” In Signature’s current offering directed by Sarna Lapine, Sweeney, the disgruntled, murderous barber, and his ruthless pie-making accomplice Mrs. Lovett are played respectively by Broadway actors Nathaniel Stampley and Bryonha Marie.
Kalbfleisch first music directed “Sweeney” (Signature’s first ever musical) in 1991 at the company’s then home, the Gunston Arts Center in Arlington; his second Signature “Sweeney” starring Norm Lewis and Donna Migliaccio was in 1998 at Signature’s legendary garage space; and there was a third production in the MAX Theatre, their top-notch permanent home in Shirlington in 2010 with Ed Gero and Sherri L. Edelen.
“What makes the current production unique,” explains Kalbfleisch, who lives just a short walk from Signature, “is a 15-piece orchestration that Jonathan Tunick [famed longtime Sondheim collaborator] did for a production in the UK. When Tunick takes his own work and makes it for a small ensemble it feels utterly complete. The way he redid it, it doesn’t feel smaller than the original.”
Long before the cast convenes, Kalbfleisch begins his preparation, attacking a score as if he’s never seen it before. For several weeks, he rehearses the orchestra, ensemble, and leads separately and together. Once the show opens, he conducts the 15-piece orchestra at every performance. Arduous? Maybe. But he enjoys every moment.
A meticulous professional prone to generous laughter, Kalbfleisch’s first love is piano, but conducting runs a close second. He says “the opportunity to stand up and conduct 15 players with the terrific cast of ‘Sweeney’ that we have right now I’m in a very happy place.”
Like many talented young pianists, the Lawton, Okla., native was recruited into musical theater: “My high school’s choir director said you’re going to be my accompanist. Similarly, my band director volunteered me to play piano for the school music ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ I had little choice.”
“The experience was lots of fun, but it never occurred to me that it would be a big part of my career.”
He studied classic piano at Cameron University in Oklahoma, and went on to earn a Master of Music, at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. It was in Texas that he really dipped his toe into music direction at a small professional theater with shows like “Pirates of Penzance” and a fully orchestrated “A Chorus Line.”
Over his more than 30-year tenure at Signature, Kalbfleisch has music directed 33 Sondheim musicals. As an integral part of Signature, a Tony Award-winning regional theater, he’s had the chance to collaborate with Broadway luminaries including Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, and Tunick. He’s humbled and happy by the way things have worked out.
Looking forward, Kalbfleisch is ready for more pared down, big music Sondheim shows. He says, “Matthew [Matthew Gardiner, Signature’s artistic director] is very appreciative of the music and keen on maintaining doing shows with as big of an orchestra that we can manage.”
He’s a terrifically busy guy. In addition to his work at Signature, Kalbfleisch is – among a zillion other things — the conductor of his hometown Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra and serves as the music director and organist at Capitol Hill United Methodist Church.
Sundays can be complicated. They might include church service, a matinee, and an evening performance. When his schedule is tight, it’s just eating, sleeping, and working and not much else.
And when “Sweeney” closes in July? Kalbfleisch says he’ll drop. Until the next job.
Theater
Arena’s ‘Exclusion’ is a piece of art about art
Majority Asian production features intelligent performance by Karoline
‘Exclusion’
Through June 25
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$56-95
Arenastage.org
When Asian-American historian Katie’s best-selling book about the racist Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 is optioned for a mini-series by a Hollywood mogul, she couldn’t happier. However, artistic and commercial visions clash and things go awry. This is the premise of Ken Lin’s new comedy “Exclusion” now at Arena Stage.
Katie is played by Karoline, the mononymously named New York-based actor who brings intelligence and energy to every role they tackle.
“I’m similar to Katie — honest to a fault, optimistic, both strong and naïve,” says Karoline, 28. “For me, the challenge is watching Katie choose yes or no at every turn. Should she address what’s coming at her with truth or not? Or hide what she’s thinking? My struggle in life has been similar. How do I stay true and at the same time get what I want in a corrupt world.”
When asked to be part of “Exclusion’s” early development, Karoline was unsure: Doing a piece of art about art can be tricky. But they soon changed their mind.
“The workshop changed my life. I got into the room and it was majority Asian. Seeing Ken [Lin] talk about coming back to theater and about being able to write about Asian people with a play that’s ostensibly a comedy and obviously super personal, drawing from his life and what he’s learned from colleagues.”
Karoline describes their experience with anti-Asian racism as more microaggressions. “I don’t have people point at me saying ‘you’re a chink.’ It’s been subtler versions of that.”
As a stage actor, they’ve had an activist history, taking complaints of racism to a company’s board, a move that can be contentious. Typically, it’s preferred actors “be grateful, listen and interpret, and not speak up.”
When a respected mentor later asked Karoline whether they wanted to be an actor or an activist, they didn’t understand why it had to be mutually exclusive. “I was too young to say it could be both. Now it depends on the situation. Maybe both in theater because I have more of a career there. But in TV, I don’t know.”
Karoline was born in Shanghai and grew up in South Texas where they had little exposure to the arts. After graduation from a pre-med magnet high school (with no intention of a career in medicine), they headed off to Harvard on full scholarship: “I showed my family that I can be smart, but I was going to do my own thing.”
They took a gap year from Harvard to train at Atlantic Acting School, then went to apprentice at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Weeks after moving to New York they were cast as closeted lesbian Bo in Tom Stoppard’s “The Hard Problem” at Lincoln Center Theater.
“I’ve played more than one lesbian in my career,” says Karoline with a chuckle. In the fall, they can be seen in the entire first season of “Death and Other Details” (Hulu) as a very rich lesbian heiress, a darkly funny role.
“It seems when you’re Asian, you’re expected to talk about your parents’ accents or dumplings,” they add. “The narrative is vivid and bright. I wanted to do classical theater so my work could speak about everything else. From the start, I was ready to do the work, and hoped to have a long career that included many different things.”
Not long ago, Karoline shed their surname owing to a difficult childhood and a feeling of estrangement from their family. “It’s unusual, especially for Asian Americans, but after some self-healing and thinking, I decided I didn’t need it. Now I feel a lot freer.”
And there have been other changes in addition to their last name including coming out as queer and sharing their gender identity. This is the first year they’ve only used “they” pronouns.
“When you’re queer, I believe you’re always queer even if you’re not in a queer relationship. I think of my character like that. In this space and time, Katie’s with a man but that doesn’t mean that’s the whole conversation about this person.
“For me, playing Katie in ‘Exclusion’ has been a huge vote of confidence. Sometimes it takes someone writing something wonderful and casting you for you to know where you need to be.”