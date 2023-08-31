India
LGBTQ, intersex Indians hope marriage equality will spur family acceptance
Familial rejection has spurred same-sex couples to die by suicide
As LGBTQ and intersex Indians continue to eagerly await a ruling from the country’s Supreme Court on whether same-sex couples can legally marry; they must still confront a lack of acceptance from their families and from society-at-large.
A lesbian couple in Gujarat state in January 2018 died by suicide when they jumped into a river. They left a chilling suicide note behind.
“We have left this world to live with each other,” the note left by Asha and Bhavna Thakor read. “The world did not allow us to stay together. We did not have any men with us. This world did not allow us to stay together. When will we meet again? When will we meet … perhaps in the next birth we will meet again.”
Another chilling incident took place in West Bengal state in 2011.
A lesbian couple, Swapna Mondol and Sujata Mondol was found dead in a rice paddy near a village. After two years together, villagers found out about their love for each other and ordered the girls to stay away from each other. Their families also tried to separate them.
Sujata Mondol’s parents married her off to an engineer, but she stayed in contact with Swapna Mondol. A local police report notes the couple took poison when they met again after Sujata Mondol’s husband left.
Souvik Saha, an LGBTQ activist and founder of People for Change, told the Washington Blade that marriage equality can influence families to be more accepting, but some of them may still struggle.
“Support networks and resources for families to understand and embrace their LGBTQ+ members will continue to be essential,” said Saha “Extend outreach efforts to regions where acceptance might be slower to come. Collaborate with local organizations, community leaders and activists to foster understanding and acceptance.”
Saha talked about the pending Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling and said a decision in favor of marriage rights for same-sex couples would mark a significant milestone in the fight for LGBTQ and intersex rights in the country. Saha added there are several important next steps to consider.
“Even after a positive verdict, there might still be misconceptions and lack of awareness about LGBTQ rights. Continue to conduct awareness campaigns, workshops and seminars to educate the public about the implications of the verdict and the broader LGBTQ rights movement,” said Saha. “Strengthen support systems for LGBTQ individuals, especially those who might face backlash or discrimination from their families or communities. Offer counseling, mental health services and safe spaces to help individuals navigate challenges that might arise post-verdict.”
Saha told the Blade that cultural sensitivity in the country needs to be taken into account if the Supreme Court rules in favor of marriage equality. He said monitoring the verdict’s implementation and its impact on the ground is essential.
“Holding institutions accountable for any failures in upholding the rights granted by the verdict,” said Saha. “Provide legal assistance to LGBTQ couples who may face challenges related to documentation, inheritance rights and other legal aspects that might arise due to the new legal status of their marriages.”
Shyam Konnur, managing director of Pune-based Mist LGBTQ Foundation, agreed the marriage equality ruling will have a big impact in India.
Konnur said the decision would open more doors, build hope within the community and encourage more queer people to be free, which in turn, would help in creating more awareness and allow NGOs to do more in terms of creating a safer environment for LGBTQ and intersex Indians. Konnur, however, said it is not enough.
“I believe that marriage equality is just the start,” said Konnur. “The LGBTQ community in India doesn’t have any rights that other citizens enjoy. Whether or not the marriage equality case is in our favor, I believe we need to fight for non-discriminatory laws for the LGBTQ community. Every day we hear about a case where an LGBTQ person is denied of something just because they belong to the community.”
Konnur noted India’s LGBTQ and intersex community fights discrimination based on their gender expression every day in terms of how they dress, and pointed out legal assistance remains out of reach for most of them. The lack of mental health support tailored to queer people, along with navigating the country’s health care system and finding a gender-neutral restroom they can use without harassment are additional hurdles.
Ankush Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
India court seeks advice to make police more responsive to LGBTQ people
Country awaiting historic marriage equality ruling
India in its post-independence constitution promised “equality” to every citizen. The country’s Supreme Court in 2018 decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations, but it still has a long way to go.
The Bombay High Court, the highest court in Maharastra state, on Aug. 11 called for suggestions on how to make police officers more sensitive to the LGBTQ and intersex community. A division bench at the Bombay High Court was hearing a petition that a same-sex couple who requested police protection from their family filed.
The court asked for responses from the Mumbai police and prison authorities on how an amendment could be made to the Maharashtra Police Manual to sensitize cops in dealing with LGBTQ people.
“If two individuals want to live together, the police cannot interfere with them. Constitutional morality has to prevail over collective morality,” said Vijay Hiremath, a lawyer who was appearing for the petitioners.
Even though the Supreme Court ruled there should not be any discrimination against LGBTQ and intersex people in 2018, the community still faces social discrimination and harassment around the country. Four LGBTQ people in 2022 filed a police complaint against the police in Tripura state after they faced harassment and were detained for the entire night.
R Nazriya, a transgender police officer, in May claimed she faced harassment at work, even though an inquiry against her alleged harasser had begun. Sanjit Mondal, a gay man, in July 2020 claimed two civic police volunteers on motorbikes harassed him while he was returning home from visiting a friend in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.
The Madras High Court, the highest court in the Tamil Nadu state, last year directed the state police to refrain from harassing LGBTQ and intersex activists, NGOs and community members. The court ordered a specific clause need to be added to the Police Conduct Rules, which punish officers who harass the members of the LGBTQ and intersex community, NGO employees and activists.
Following the Madras High Court ruling, the Tamil Nadu government introduced an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules and made harassment of LGBTQ and intersex individuals by the state police a punishable offense.
Hiremath told the Bombay High Court on Aug. 11 that Tamil Nadu prisons were conducting sensitization programs after the Madras High Court issued a directive.
The Bombay High Court’s division bench noted the plaintiffs’ documents were not only about police sensitization, but also included prison.
“[The] jail manual should be changed, keeping the LGBTQIA community in mind,” said Jaya, the general manager for Sahodaran, an NGO focusing on spreading awareness on sexual healthcare, mental well-being and helping people come out easily. “We need to sensitize police about LGBTQ community.”
While talking to the Washington Blade, Dinesh Chopade, associate advocacy director at Humsafar Trust, a Mumbai-based NGO that works to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights, reacted to the Bombay High Court’s ruling and said it’s a welcoming step, but the 2018 decriminalization judgment also mentioned that government authorities should be more responsive to LGBTQ and intersex issues.
“One of the recommendations of the Supreme Court was to sensitize government authorities on the LGBTQ community. This is the direction, the Supreme Court had given to the center and the state government, but unfortunately, none of the states have taken the initiative,” said Dinesh. “We have taken the responsibility as a community-based organization, and we conduct sensitization training in police training academies. We have conducted training in Delhi, Nashik and Mumbai.”
Chopade further said his organization is not waiting for government or any court orders to sensitize police across the country on LGBTQ and intersex issues. Chopade also said the Bombay High Court order would certainly create an impact and put pressure on government authorities to take this on a priority basis.
The Bombay High Court has directed the Inspector General (of Prisons) to be made a defendant in the petition.
Anjali Gopalan, a representative of Nirangal, an NGO based in Tamil Nadu that focuses on changing the social status and discrimination against people from all sexual minorities, genders, and sex workers in the state, told the Blade it is a good move to remove any discrimination that exists against the LGBTQ and intersex community.
“People from the community don’t have the same rights as all other citizens of the country,” said Gopalan. “Government authorities, health care workers, teachers including police should be sensitized. Sensitization is critical.”
Ankush Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
India to consider reforms to country’s Uniform Civil Code
Supreme Court earlier this year heard marriage equality case
The Indian Supreme Court in 2018 decriminalized homosexuality in a landmark ruling, but same-sex marriage remains illegal in the country.
The country’s LGBTQ and intersex community has nevertheless continued to fight for marriage equality, and a ray of hope came from India’s highest court in 2022. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a marriage equality case, and the justices in April heard oral arguments in it. A ruling is still pending, but a debate over the country’s Uniform Civil Code has already begun.
The Uniform Civil Code would bring uniformity of civil union laws, regardless of sex or religion in the country.
India since it gained independence from the U.K. in 1947 has allowed people from different religions to follow different personal law on marriage, divorce, alimony and child custody. Under the Hindu Marriage Act, for example, if a Hindu couple wants a divorce, there will be a six-month waiting period before the court dissolves the marriage. If a Christian couple wants a divorce, the court will dissolve the marriage only after a judicial separation of two years. Muslims in India follow the Muslim Personal Law for marriage, divorce and custody of children.
The Indian government has decided to introduce a Uniform Civil Code to end discrimination in personal laws. The law would bring uniformity for civil unions across the nation, regardless of gender or religion. Uttarakhand, a northern Indian state, is the first state to draft the Uniform Civil Code. The Uttarakhand government has formed a 5-member expert committee that former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai chairs for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.
The draft has created a ray of hope for India’s LGBTQ and intersex community because Desai recently told reporters the draft is ready and the panel has considered LGBTQ rights in the draft. Desai did not specify about the kind of rights that the panel considered.
“As far as I understand UCC, this is not only about equitable and fair and do discriminate on the grounds of sex, gender and sexuality,” said Bhanu Kumar, an event manager for LGBTQ Bihar and works to improve the livelihoods of LGBTQ and intersex people. “According to the draft, it’s also mentions every child, whether adopted or biological, will have an equal share in a deceased parent’s property, irrespective of gender, religion or sexual orientation, which is somehow going to change society, and peer pressure of society given on parent of LGBTQIA+ child, for disowning them. After such kind of law now only acceptance will get raised. Somehow divorce and house valiance will get decreased.”
While talking to the Washington Blade, Kumar said he believes the government will bring same-sex marriage under the Uniform Civil Code. He said the law would not only provide legal recognition and protection for LGBTQ and intersex couples, but also promote greater social acceptance and reduce discrimination against the community.
Souvik Saha, co-founder of Jamshedpur Queer Circle and People for Change, told the Blade the development of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand is an important step towards equality and inclusivity. He said the Uniform Civil Code aims to replace diverse personal laws based on religious practices with a single set of laws that govern various civil matters for all citizens of India.
“This move, if implemented thoughtfully and inclusively, has the potential to address long-standing issues faced by the LGBTQ community in the country,” said Saha. “Historically, India’s legal framework has been fragmented, with different personal laws applying to different religious communities. This has often resulted in disparities and discrimination, especially against marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ community. By drafting a UCC that considers LGBTQ rights, Uttarakhand shows a progressive approach toward recognizing the existence and rights of LGBTQ individuals.”
While recognizing the efforts of the Uttarakhand government on uniformity of laws for civil unions, Saha said the true impact of the Uniform Civil Code on LGBTQ and intersex rights would depend on the nature of the provisions included in the final law. He suggested the drafting panel takes a comprehensive and inclusive approach, addressing marriage equality, inheritance rights, adoption rights nondiscrimination protections and other issues.
“As an organization advocating for LGBTQ rights, we would appreciate the positive step taken by the drafting panel while also acknowledging the challenges ahead. Our focus would be on pushing for a comprehensive UCC that goes beyond the token inclusion of LGBTQ rights to ensure substantive equality and protection in all aspects of life,” said Saha. “There is factual data and real stories of LGBTQ individuals who have faced discrimination under the existing legal framework. Lack of recognition of same-sex relationships has led to issues such as denial of inheritance, lack of access to healthcare benefits, and difficulties in obtaining legal documentation. Recognizing LGBTQ rights in the UCC is not about imposing a particular lifestyle on anyone, but rather about ensuring that all citizens have equal access to their fundamental rights and legal protections.”
According to the sources of Asian News International, a news agency in India, Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code will be the template for the federal Uniform Civil Code.
Ankush Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at mohitk@opiniondaily.news. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Indian wedding industry prepares for marriage equality ruling
Supreme Court heard case in April
Colorful lights, dance, music, food and lots of guests: Welcome to the Indian wedding.
India, a country of 1.4 billion people, has one of the world’s most ancient cultures and traditions. The country celebrates its festivals and culture in different styles and weddings are no different. In India, a wedding is not only the union of two people, but two families coming together to form a new bond. The country’s wedding industry is worth $210 billion a year.
The Indian wedding industry is continuously expanding and sees a promising opportunity if the country’s Supreme Court rules in favor of marriage rights for same-sex couples.
According to the 2012 Census, 2.5 million LGBTQ people live in the country, and awareness of it in society is also increasing. The Indian wedding fashion industry is also booming — it is worth $50 billion — and the market would skyrocket in no time if marriage equality comes to the country.
“Like any other industry, the Indian wedding planning industry quickly catches on to trends and opportunities,” said Vishaal S. Shah, a founding partner of Purple Chariot, an event management and wedding planning company in India. “Very soon, we will see two types of planners in the industry — those who have no emotional investment in this topic and are just here to cash in on the opportunity and, on the other end of the spectrum would be planners who see this as a beautiful space to create magic between a couple who have struggled to get legitimacy to their relationship by the state. In the long run, when the dust settles, planners who are either LGBTQ-owned or understand the sensibilities of the LGBTQ community will emerge as authentic service providers beyond the contract, targets and numbers.”
While talking with the Washington Blade, Shah also said that no LGBTQ couple has approached him for their wedding planning yet. His company, Purple Chariot, has a strong desire to help LGBTQ couples plan their wedding and create memories and emotions, which he does for straight wedding couples.
“We have a vibrant circle of friends who are from the LGBTQ community,” said Shah. “While there might be surface-level differences between a straight couple’s wedding and an LGBTQ wedding, the underlying need to feel special and make everyone involved in the love that the couple experience is something common across all kinds of relationships. And this is precisely what we strive to achieve in any wedding we execute at Purple Chariot.”
Although Supreme Court’s ruling on marriage equality is pending, Shah said a positive decision would open an opportunity for the Indian wedding industry. He cautioned there would be a few big LGBTQ weddings and more intimate weddings with between 50 and 150 guests. Properties, service providers, and the entire ecosystem will have to sensitize themselves to these new opportunities and not just look at them as a business.
Dutee Chand, an Indian professional sprinter and athlete, in December 2022 posted a heartwarming picture on Twitter and announced her marriage with her girlfriend Monalisa. Although guest details are not available, the picture showed an average Indian wedding celebration.
She is the first openly gay athlete in India.
While talking with the Blade, Ankit Rao, founder of ANR Weddings and Events, an Indian wedding planning company, said LGBTQ weddings are happening, and it’s a welcome move.
“We are happy to help them out with wedding planning,” said Rao. “Not just because of commercial angle, we see it like every wedding. People would get married whether with opposite or same sex.”
Ankit also said that his company and team would help LGBTQ couples in every way possible. But Rao also mentioned that he is yet to be approached for LGBTQ weddings. ANR Weddings and Events is one of India’s top event and wedding planning companies, and the company has been gearing up for LGBTQ wedding planning as well.
The Supreme Court in 2018 decriminalized homosexuality, but same-sex marriage remains illegal.
The Supreme Court on April 18 began hearing arguments on petitions for marriage equality. The Blade extensively covered the deliberations. The marriage equality ruling is still pending, and the LGBTQ community is quite hopeful for a favorable verdict.
“Depending on which way the judgement goes, because we cannot be part of something that is not legal, if the Supreme Court rules for it and says it will make the law, then we will be very happy to do these weddings,” said Vithika Agarwal, founder of Divya Vithika Wedding Planners. “We have not given it a thought yet until it actually happens, so I have no idea about the potential market for it.”
Ankush Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
Does South Carolina have TWO gay U.S. senators?
LGBTQ, intersex Indians hope marriage equality will spur family acceptance
I’m a war correspondent, reporting on endless anti-LGBTQ violence
Comings & Goings
Rehoboth’s SunFestival kicks off this weekend
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ could face death penalty
Canada warns LGBTQ citizens about traveling to US
D.C. gay couple robbed, pistol whipped but U.S. Attorney has yet to prosecute
School boards are the battlefield for LGBTQ+ Rights
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
National3 days ago
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
-
Africa2 days ago
Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ could face death penalty
-
Canada2 days ago
Canada warns LGBTQ citizens about traveling to US
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. gay couple robbed, pistol whipped but U.S. Attorney has yet to prosecute