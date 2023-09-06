District of Columbia
Unexplained death of D.C. gay man caused by ‘acute’ alcohol intoxication
Partner of Washington Wizards chef urges police to continue investigation
A D.C. gay man whose body was found on a street in Southeast Washington around 3 a.m. on May 28 with his car, wallet, phone, and jewelry missing died of “acute ethanol intoxication,” according to a finding by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office, who released the cause and manner of death of Ernest Terrell Newkirk, 55, in response to a request from the Washington Blade, said “ethanol” is a technical term for alcohol as used in alcoholic beverages.
In a brief statement, the Medical Examiner’s office told the Blade other significant conditions that contributed to Newkirk’s death were “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” and “end stage renal disease of unknown etiology.” Etiology is a medical term used for the cause of a medical condition.
The statement says the manner of death was determined to be an “accident” rather than an intentional attempt by Newkirk to take his own life or by homicide.
The disclosure of the cause and manner of Newkirk’s death came more than three months after an initial autopsy found no signs of injury. The Medical Examiner’s office says it normally takes about 90 days for the completion of toxicology tests to determine a cause and manner of death due to a large backlog of cases.
Newkirk’s domestic partner of 21 years, Roger Turpin, said neither the Medical Examiner’s office nor D.C. police, who have been investigating the death, contacted him to inform him of the finding of the cause and manner of death. He said he learned about it for the first time from the Blade.
Newkirk worked as a chef for several years at D.C.’s Capital One Arena for the Washington Wizards basketball team and operated a home-based landscaping and lawn care business.
On Saturday evening, May 27, Newkirk drove from his and Turpin’s home at 19 Anacostia Rd., N.E. to attend a Black Pride dance party held at the Ugly Mug bar and lounge in the Barrack’s Row section of Capitol Hill, Turpin told the Blade.
At about 12:30 a.m. on May 28, Newkirk called his partner on his cell phone to say he was leaving the Ugly Mug Black Pride event and would soon be on his way home, Turpin said. But he never made it home and did not answer Turpin’s repeated calls to find out where he was.
Unknown to Turpin at the time, D.C. police received a call at around 3 a.m. on May 28 about an unconscious man lying in the street on the 1100 block of 46th Place, S.E. A police report says the call was made by a man who was driving in the area, saw the unconscious man in the street, and attempted to provide CPR to revive the man before police and an ambulance arrived.
Police later told Turpin the unconscious man had no identification on him and after being pronounced dead was listed as a “John Doe” at the city’s morgue. It was only after Turpin filed a missing person’s report one day later and provided police with a photo of Newkirk that police identified the deceased man found on the street as being Newkirk.
Turpin said that around the time his partner’s body was found, he discovered calls were made on Newkirk’s cell phone from phone records he had access to. He learned a short time later from his partner’s bank and credit card records that someone had made purchases with his debit card and traffic tickets were issued to someone driving Newkirk’s missing car before it was found a little over a mile away from where Newkirk’s body was found.
When the car was eventually returned to Turpin, Turpin said police appeared uninterested in obtaining two bags he found in the car that did not belong to him or Newkirk. He said a police detective would not respond to his question about whether police attempted to obtain fingerprints from the inside of the car.
A D.C. police spokesperson told the Blade in July that the case remained under investigation and police were waiting for the Medical Examiner’s findings of the cause and manner of death. The spokesperson said an autopsy found no signs of injury on the body, which prompted police to rule out homicide.
The spokesperson, Paris Lewbel, also said there were no initial signs of “foul play,” despite Turpin’s belief that one or more suspects may have stolen Newkirk’s car and belongings as part of a carjacking.
The NBC News online LGBTQ news site called Out News did a follow-up story on the Newkirk case after learning about it from the Blade’s story on July 20. The NBC Out story reports that D.C. police disputed Turpin’s claim that police were not adequately investigating the case.
The NBC Out News story also reports that a friend of Newkirk told NBC that he spoke with Newkirk for about a half hour outside the Ugly Mug around midnight during the Black Pride event and that Newkirk appeared to be intoxicated.
But the friend did not know what Newkirk did after he left the Ugly Mug, according to the NBC Out story. The story also reports that the Ugly Mug’s owner said police never asked him to view the bar’s security camera footage to see if Newkirk may have left the bar with someone else. At the time NBC asked about the security camera footage, the owner said the video recordings from the time Newkirk was at the bar over Memorial Day weekend had been erased.
D.C. police spokesperson Lewbel, who told the Blade in July the case was still under investigation, did not respond to a Blade inquiry this week asking how or whether the finding of the cause of Newkirk’s death would impact the police investigation.
Turpin this week said he very much wants police to continue the investigation to determine what happened to his partner, even if the cause of death was alcohol intoxication.
“How did his body get in the middle of the street?” Turpin asked. “And his car was gone, his wallet, his phone, everything was gone,” he said. “They really should continue the investigation. They really should.”
Turpin acknowledged that his partner began drinking on the same day at another event before he attended the Ugly Mug event. Regarding the Medical Examiner’s finding of “renal disease,” Turpin said Newkirk several years earlier had one of his kidneys replaced after being on dialysis prior to the kidney transplant surgery.
Local gay couple among first to donate blood under new FDA policy
Revised rules ease restrictions for gay, bi men
A gay couple from Reston, Va., became one of the first gay or bisexual men in the D.C. area to donate blood on Aug. 7, on the first day that the American Red Cross implemented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new guidelines for blood donor eligibility.
The new guidelines, approved by the FDA on May 11, ease longstanding restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men that had effectively prevented people from donating blood based on their sexual orientation.
The two men, Doug Anderson, 51, a longtime Red Cross employee, and Dan Bennett, 56, a senior director for the Medallia personnel management and software company, said they were delighted to finally become eligible to donate blood.
“There’s so much of a need for blood,” Anderson told the Washington Blade. “So, it’s really nice to be included so we can also give back to this life-saving mission,” he said.
“I was able to give blood previously and it’s been many, many years since I’ve been able to give,” Bennett said. “This is something that I feel very proud to be able to do and to represent our community.”
The previous FDA policy that has just been replaced required men who have sex with men [MSM] to abstain from sex for three months before they would be eligible to donate blood.
The new policy, according to a statement released by the FDA in May, eliminates time-based deferrals for donating blood and screening questions specific to men who have sex with men and women who have sex with MSM.
The FDA statement says the new policy puts in place a screening process that asks all prospective donors regardless of their sexual orientation to answer a series of individual, risk-based questions to determine their eligibility for blood donation.
“The implementation of these recommendations will represent a significant milestone for the agency and the LGBTQI+ community,” the statement quotes Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, as saying.
But the FDA’s blood donor policy change also puts in place restrictions based on certain sexual activity that applies to everyone, not just gay or bisexual men.
“All prospective donors who report having a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner in the past three months, and anal sex in the past three months, would be deferred to reduce the likelihood of donations by individuals with new or recent HIV infection,” the statement says.
“Additionally, under these final recommendations, those taking medication to treat or prevent HIV infection (e.g., antiretroviral therapy (ART), pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), will be deferred” from donating blood, the statement continues.
“Though these antiretroviral drugs are safe, effective, and an important public health tool, the available data demonstrate that their use may delay detection of HIV by currently licensed screening tests for blood donations, which may potentially give false negative results,” it says.
An FDA spokesperson said the deferral will be for three months after someone discontinues the PrEP and PEP medications and three months after someone who had engaged in anal sex with a new or more than one sex partner. All donors must also have a negative test result for HIV infection.
Anderson and Bennett said a diverse group of people joined them in turning out to donate blood on Aug. 7 at the Red Cross headquarters building at 430 17th St., N.W., near the White House.
“When the Red Cross announced it would be the first to implement that new policy, I talked to my husband Dan about it,” Anderson said. “And I kind of teased him. I said I think it’s ‘bring your husband to work day.”
Anderson noted that he works at the D.C. Red Cross headquarters building where blood donation drives are often held and where the building was host to the blood donations of Aug. 7.
“And I wondered if he would come with me on the very first day of eligibility to donate blood together, because it was something I didn’t think we would ever see in our lifetime,” he said.
Bennett enthusiastically agreed to join his husband in donating blood on that day. He noted that Red Cross officials arranged for a crew to capture some of those, including he and his husband, on video as they donated blood. The video is part of an effort to inform the public that people who were ineligible to give blood can now do so.
“So, to be part of this, to be able to get that message out there and awareness – it’s really important,” he told the Blade. “So, I believe this will educate people more and drive them out to want to give blood and to participate.”
Maxine Waters to deliver keynote at U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS
Annual gathering to take place this week in D.C.
More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the annual U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS this week in D.C.
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Wednesday will deliver the keynote address at the conference the National Minority AIDS Council organizes. This year’s conference theme is “A Love Letter to Black Women.”
“The 27th annual U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) brings together community leaders and HIV advocates to learn the latest information and build skills to provide effective HIV prevention and treatment services,” reads the conference media advisory.
NMAC Executive Director Paul Kawata and B. Kaye Hayes, deputy assistant secretary for infectious disease in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health who is also the executive director of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, is among those who are also scheduled to speak at the conference.
The conference will take place at the Marriott Marquis in D.C. through Sept. 9.
Real life drama unfolds at Int’l Overdose Awareness Day event in D.C. park
HIPS staffers render aid to unconscious man on sidewalk
Many of the close to 200 people that turned out on Thursday, Aug. 31, for an International Overdose Awareness Day event at a small park in Northeast D.C. known as Starburst Plaza witnessed officials with the local harm reduction services group HIPS rush to the aid of a man who lost consciousness.
One of the HIPS staffers rendered aid before D.C. Emergency Medical Services Department technicians arrived on a fire truck. The EMS technicians provided further treatment to the man, including placing an oxygen mask on his face, that resulted in his regaining consciousness.
He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance that arrived on the scene a short time later.
HIPS, whose offices and drop-in center are located a few blocks away from where the event took place, was one of its lead organizers. HIPS and about a half dozen other community-based organizations that provide services for drug users and sex workers set up tables and handed out literature on the sidewalk at the site of Starburst Plaza.
Longtime D.C. transgender rights advocate Earline Budd, who works for HIPS, said members of the LGBTQ community, including transgender women of color, have been among those who have lost their lives to opioid overdoses. Budd pointed to large photos displayed at the event of three trans women who died from an opioid overdose within the past year.
“Lives of members of our community are being lost in what is truly an epidemic, and we can no longer ignore this,” Budd said.
Also participating in the event was Devon Trotter, who serves as chair of the HIPS board of directors.
“We hope that today just brings awareness to the epidemic that we have here in this country and in our community – the opioid epidemic,” Trotter said. “We know that drug use isn’t going to stop,” he told the Washington Blade.
“So, we need to ensure that folks get access to support and resources to use their drugs safely, to be able to know what’s in them without fear for their lives,” he said. “A day like today is also important because it brings awareness to those who we have lost and those who are struggling,” said Trotter.
Among the other organizations that collaborated with HIPS and set up tables at the event to distribute literature about opioid overdose prevention were Whitman-Walker Health; the emergency services organization Forensic Nurse Examiners; the drug user support group Revise, Inc.; and the advocacy and support coalition Decrim Poverty D.C.
Also attending the event were members of the D.C. police department’s LGBT Liaison Unit.
L.J. Sislen, one of the officials with Decrim Poverty D.C., said the coalition advocates for support services for drug users and for decriminalization of drug use and possession.
“You can’t get well in a cell,” she said, referring to the frequent arrest and incarceration of people experiencing addiction on charges of illegal drug possession. “We believe that eliminating criminal penalties for drug use is one of the most effective ways for us to address the worsening drug overdose crisis,” Sislen said.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said the man treated and placed in the ambulance at the D.C. Overdose Awareness Day event was listed as being in “potentially serious condition.”
But he said under city privacy laws, he is unable to provide further details of the man’s condition or to disclose which hospital he was taken to. Maggiolo said that all firefighters are trained as emergency medical technicians and can provide the same emergency treatment to someone suffering from an illness or other emergency medical condition as the medical technicians assigned to an ambulance.
In a related development, the White House and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released statements commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day and announced additional federal funding for programs that address opioid addiction and overdose prevention.
“Today, on International Overdose Awareness Day, the Biden-Harris administration is recognizing all those who have lost someone to an overdose,” the White House statement says. “President Biden declared August 27 through September 2 as Overdose Awareness Week to focus the nation’s attention on the devastation caused by illicit fentanyl and other drugs,” says the statement.
“During this week of recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to beating this epidemic – in memory of those we have lost and to protect the lives we can save,” the statement says.
In the separate HHS statement, Becerra outlined recently implemented programs of the Biden administration and HHS that allocate more than $450 million to support the administration’s Unity Agenda efforts to address the overdose problem.
“Drug overdose does not discriminate – rich or poor, Black or white, urban or suburban, drug overdoses reach every corner of our society,” Becerra said. “On this Overdose Awareness Day, we reflect on the toll that substance misuse takes, both in terms of lives lost and immeasurable pain it brings to families and communities,” he said.
(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story reported that a HIPS staffer administered Narcan to the unconscious man. A HIPS spokesperson later told the Blade that Narcan was not administered.)