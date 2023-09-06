Unexplained death of D.C. gay man caused by ‘acute’ alcohol intoxication

A D.C. gay man whose body was found on a street in Southeast Washington around 3 a.m. on May 28 with his car, wallet, phone, and jewelry missing died of “acute ethanol intoxication,” according to a finding by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s office, who released the cause and manner of death of Ernest Terrell Newkirk, 55, in response to a request from the Washington Blade, said “ethanol” is a technical term for alcohol as used in alcoholic beverages.

In a brief statement, the Medical Examiner’s office told the Blade other significant conditions that contributed to Newkirk’s death were “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” and “end stage renal disease of unknown etiology.” Etiology is a medical term used for the cause of a medical condition.

The statement says the manner of death was determined to be an “accident” rather than an intentional attempt by Newkirk to take his own life or by homicide.

The disclosure of the cause and manner of Newkirk’s death came more than three months after an initial autopsy found no signs of injury. The Medical Examiner’s office says it normally takes about 90 days for the completion of toxicology tests to determine a cause and manner of death due to a large backlog of cases.

Newkirk’s domestic partner of 21 years, Roger Turpin, said neither the Medical Examiner’s office nor D.C. police, who have been investigating the death, contacted him to inform him of the finding of the cause and manner of death. He said he learned about it for the first time from the Blade.

Newkirk worked as a chef for several years at D.C.’s Capital One Arena for the Washington Wizards basketball team and operated a home-based landscaping and lawn care business.

On Saturday evening, May 27, Newkirk drove from his and Turpin’s home at 19 Anacostia Rd., N.E. to attend a Black Pride dance party held at the Ugly Mug bar and lounge in the Barrack’s Row section of Capitol Hill, Turpin told the Blade.

At about 12:30 a.m. on May 28, Newkirk called his partner on his cell phone to say he was leaving the Ugly Mug Black Pride event and would soon be on his way home, Turpin said. But he never made it home and did not answer Turpin’s repeated calls to find out where he was.

Unknown to Turpin at the time, D.C. police received a call at around 3 a.m. on May 28 about an unconscious man lying in the street on the 1100 block of 46th Place, S.E. A police report says the call was made by a man who was driving in the area, saw the unconscious man in the street, and attempted to provide CPR to revive the man before police and an ambulance arrived.

Police later told Turpin the unconscious man had no identification on him and after being pronounced dead was listed as a “John Doe” at the city’s morgue. It was only after Turpin filed a missing person’s report one day later and provided police with a photo of Newkirk that police identified the deceased man found on the street as being Newkirk.

Turpin said that around the time his partner’s body was found, he discovered calls were made on Newkirk’s cell phone from phone records he had access to. He learned a short time later from his partner’s bank and credit card records that someone had made purchases with his debit card and traffic tickets were issued to someone driving Newkirk’s missing car before it was found a little over a mile away from where Newkirk’s body was found.

When the car was eventually returned to Turpin, Turpin said police appeared uninterested in obtaining two bags he found in the car that did not belong to him or Newkirk. He said a police detective would not respond to his question about whether police attempted to obtain fingerprints from the inside of the car.

A D.C. police spokesperson told the Blade in July that the case remained under investigation and police were waiting for the Medical Examiner’s findings of the cause and manner of death. The spokesperson said an autopsy found no signs of injury on the body, which prompted police to rule out homicide.

The spokesperson, Paris Lewbel, also said there were no initial signs of “foul play,” despite Turpin’s belief that one or more suspects may have stolen Newkirk’s car and belongings as part of a carjacking.

The NBC News online LGBTQ news site called Out News did a follow-up story on the Newkirk case after learning about it from the Blade’s story on July 20. The NBC Out story reports that D.C. police disputed Turpin’s claim that police were not adequately investigating the case.

The NBC Out News story also reports that a friend of Newkirk told NBC that he spoke with Newkirk for about a half hour outside the Ugly Mug around midnight during the Black Pride event and that Newkirk appeared to be intoxicated.

But the friend did not know what Newkirk did after he left the Ugly Mug, according to the NBC Out story. The story also reports that the Ugly Mug’s owner said police never asked him to view the bar’s security camera footage to see if Newkirk may have left the bar with someone else. At the time NBC asked about the security camera footage, the owner said the video recordings from the time Newkirk was at the bar over Memorial Day weekend had been erased.

D.C. police spokesperson Lewbel, who told the Blade in July the case was still under investigation, did not respond to a Blade inquiry this week asking how or whether the finding of the cause of Newkirk’s death would impact the police investigation.

Turpin this week said he very much wants police to continue the investigation to determine what happened to his partner, even if the cause of death was alcohol intoxication.

“How did his body get in the middle of the street?” Turpin asked. “And his car was gone, his wallet, his phone, everything was gone,” he said. “They really should continue the investigation. They really should.”

Turpin acknowledged that his partner began drinking on the same day at another event before he attended the Ugly Mug event. Regarding the Medical Examiner’s finding of “renal disease,” Turpin said Newkirk several years earlier had one of his kidneys replaced after being on dialysis prior to the kidney transplant surgery.