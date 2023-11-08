Desecration of gay man’s body, student’s suicide spark concerns in Africa

Activists have expressed grave concerns over attacks against LGBTQ people in Senegal and South Africa.

The two countries have a different stance towards LGBTQ people: Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Senegal, while South Africa’s constitution explicitly recognizes LGBTQ people. They are nevertheless experiencing anti-gay attacks.

The body of Cheikh Fall, a 31-year-old gay man, which had been buried in the central Senegalese town of Kaolack was exhumed on Oct. 29. Local residents the following day set it on fire in front of a large crowd after they learned about his sexual orientation.

“The Senegalese State is totally uninvolved in the security of 2SLGBTQIA+ persons,” Souleymane Diouf, founder of Collectif Free du Sénégal, a Senegalese LGBTQ rights group, in a previous interview with the Washington Blade. “Complaints are rarely filed. When an 2SLGBTQIA+ person reports to the authorities a danger or an imminent threat to their life, little is done for the victim. Also calls for hatred and murder targeting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community go largely unpunished in the country.”

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has condemned it. The Senegalese government, however, continues to consider the introduction of measures that would punish those who identify as LGBTQ people and those who advocate for them.

‘Lives are at stake’

Sibusiso Mbatha, a 12-year-old student at Khehlekile Primary School in Ekurhuleni, South Africa, died by suicide on Oct. 25 after his teacher bullied him because he showed “gay tendencies.”

“We are really appalled by the manner in which the school reacted to the point that Sibusiso would hang himself,” said Mpho Buntse, a spokesperson for Access Chapter 2, a South African advocacy group. “These are the unfortunate incidents we are encountering now in this country. Last year we had again a similar incident and these SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression) attacks should be nipped in the bud, especially in a country that constitutionally recognizes everyone regardless of their sexual orientation.”

“We urge the government and the police to take a stand against these heinous acts and deal decisively with that teacher,” added Buntse. “Our deepest condolences to the Mbatha family. May Sibusiso’s soul rest in peace.”

Sibonelo Ncanana, human rights coordinator for OUT South Africa, said the tragic incident should be a wake-up call for the provincial and national education officials.

“To start to rectify this crisis, a comprehensive approach is necessary,” said Ncanana. “At a minimum, this includes sensitizing all educators about sexual orientation and gender identity and expression on an ongoing basis. Additionally, school curricula should include affirming representations of diverse families and loving relationships, and there should be an acknowledgement of gender diversity, such as providing at least one gender-neutral bathroom per school.”

Ncanana cited the South African Human Rights Commission’s recent report on school uniforms, noting students should be able to wear them based on their identity and gender-neutral options should also be made available.

“Public relations visits by education officials to the families of victims of school bullying are simply not good enough. Lives are at stake, and we know what needs to be done,” added Ncanana. “The national Department of Education must stop dithering and immediately implement long-awaited mandatory guidelines to create safer and inclusive schools for all LGBTIQ+ learners.”

Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project said the incident speaks of the torture that many students face because of their sexual orientation.

“We are saddened by the passing of a young person whose life has been cut short,” said Maseko. “When we are having people this young take their own lives because of the prejudice, judgement and discrimination of others, it should stop people in their tracks and make them examine their prejudice. It is unacceptable.”