Africa
Desecration of gay man’s body, student’s suicide spark concerns in Africa
Activists decry recent incidents in Senegal and South Africa
Activists have expressed grave concerns over attacks against LGBTQ people in Senegal and South Africa.
The two countries have a different stance towards LGBTQ people: Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Senegal, while South Africa’s constitution explicitly recognizes LGBTQ people. They are nevertheless experiencing anti-gay attacks.
The body of Cheikh Fall, a 31-year-old gay man, which had been buried in the central Senegalese town of Kaolack was exhumed on Oct. 29. Local residents the following day set it on fire in front of a large crowd after they learned about his sexual orientation.
“The Senegalese State is totally uninvolved in the security of 2SLGBTQIA+ persons,” Souleymane Diouf, founder of Collectif Free du Sénégal, a Senegalese LGBTQ rights group, in a previous interview with the Washington Blade. “Complaints are rarely filed. When an 2SLGBTQIA+ person reports to the authorities a danger or an imminent threat to their life, little is done for the victim. Also calls for hatred and murder targeting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community go largely unpunished in the country.”
Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has condemned it. The Senegalese government, however, continues to consider the introduction of measures that would punish those who identify as LGBTQ people and those who advocate for them.
‘Lives are at stake’
Sibusiso Mbatha, a 12-year-old student at Khehlekile Primary School in Ekurhuleni, South Africa, died by suicide on Oct. 25 after his teacher bullied him because he showed “gay tendencies.”
“We are really appalled by the manner in which the school reacted to the point that Sibusiso would hang himself,” said Mpho Buntse, a spokesperson for Access Chapter 2, a South African advocacy group. “These are the unfortunate incidents we are encountering now in this country. Last year we had again a similar incident and these SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression) attacks should be nipped in the bud, especially in a country that constitutionally recognizes everyone regardless of their sexual orientation.”
“We urge the government and the police to take a stand against these heinous acts and deal decisively with that teacher,” added Buntse. “Our deepest condolences to the Mbatha family. May Sibusiso’s soul rest in peace.”
Sibonelo Ncanana, human rights coordinator for OUT South Africa, said the tragic incident should be a wake-up call for the provincial and national education officials.
“To start to rectify this crisis, a comprehensive approach is necessary,” said Ncanana. “At a minimum, this includes sensitizing all educators about sexual orientation and gender identity and expression on an ongoing basis. Additionally, school curricula should include affirming representations of diverse families and loving relationships, and there should be an acknowledgement of gender diversity, such as providing at least one gender-neutral bathroom per school.”
Ncanana cited the South African Human Rights Commission’s recent report on school uniforms, noting students should be able to wear them based on their identity and gender-neutral options should also be made available.
“Public relations visits by education officials to the families of victims of school bullying are simply not good enough. Lives are at stake, and we know what needs to be done,” added Ncanana. “The national Department of Education must stop dithering and immediately implement long-awaited mandatory guidelines to create safer and inclusive schools for all LGBTIQ+ learners.”
Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project said the incident speaks of the torture that many students face because of their sexual orientation.
“We are saddened by the passing of a young person whose life has been cut short,” said Maseko. “When we are having people this young take their own lives because of the prejudice, judgement and discrimination of others, it should stop people in their tracks and make them examine their prejudice. It is unacceptable.”
Africa
Dozens arrested at ‘homosexual’ birthday party in Nigeria
Gombe state arrests took place amid anti-LGBTQ crackdown
Nigerian authorities last month arrested dozens of people in Gombe state who were celebrating homosexual birthdays” and planning to “hold a same-sex marriage.”
Media reports note the country’s paramilitary agency on Oct. 23 announced the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp authorities arrested 59 men and 17 women.
An NSCDC spokesperson said authorities raided the party after it received a tip that “homosexuals and pimps” were attending it.
The spokesperson said 21 of the 59 men who were arrested “confessed to being homosexual.” A statement the local NSCDC released said the party organizer had planned to marry another man.
“We unreservedly condemn these blatantly discriminatory arrests and call for the immediate release of all involved,” said Amnesty International in an Oct. 25 statement.
Nigeria is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Homosexuality remains punishable by death in areas of the country that are under Sharia law.
Then-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act that, among other things, punishes those who enter into a same-sex marriage with up to 14 years in prison and bans membership in an LGBTQ advocacy group.
Police in Delta state in November 2015 arrested 21 men who allegedly engaged in same-sex sexual activity. Authorities in the city of Ikorodu in July 2017 arrested 42 men who were attending an HIV awareness event.
Police officers on Aug. 28 stormed a hotel in Ekpan, a town in Delta state, and arrested more than 200 people who were attending a same-sex wedding. Authorities later paraded dozens of those who were arrested in front of journalists at a police station.
Maryland state Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County) is among the Black LGBTQ lawmakers who protested Nigeria’s anti-LGBTQ crackdown outside the Nigerian Embassy in D.C. on Sept. 12. The Montgomery County Democrat this week described the arrests in Gombe state as “vile.”
Africa
US to remove Uganda from duty-free trade program
Country’s president signed Anti-Homosexuality Act in May
The Biden-Harris administration has announced it plans to remove Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S.
Then-President Bill Clinton in 2000 signed the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows sub-Saharan African countries to access U.S. markets.
President Joe Biden in a letter he sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the president of the U.S. Senate, on Monday notes the Ugandan government “has engaged in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.”
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.” The Biden-Harris administration last week issued a business advisory for the country in response to the law.
Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic are the three other countries the White House will remove from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The decision will take effect on Jan. 1.
President Barack Obama in 2014 removed Gambia from the program amid growing concerns over then-President Yahya Jammeh’s human rights record that included a crackdown on LGBTQ rights.
Jammeh stepped down after he lost the country’s 2016 presidential election and now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea. Gambia as of 2022 is once again eligible to participate in the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
Africa
Johannesburg Pride dedicated to ‘those who cannot march for themselves’
Organizers specifically cited LGBTQ Ugandans
Johannesburg Pride organizers dedicated their annual event that took place on Saturday to LGBTQ people in Uganda and other African countries.
“We marched not only for our local LGBTQ+ community but also in solidarity with our Ugandan and African counterparts who face unique challenges in their fight for equality,” said the organizers in a press release. “Johannesburg Pride was honoured to raise awareness for those who cannot march for themselves, shining a spotlight on the issues faced by LGBTQ+ individuals across the African continent.”
Media reports indicate more than 20,000 people participated in the march that ended at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.” Lawmakers in Kenya and Tanzania are urging their governments to enact similar measures.
Authorities in Nigeria’s Delta state in August arrested more than 200 people at a same-sex wedding.
The Mauritius Supreme Court earlier this month issued a ruling that decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations. The Namibia Supreme Court in May ordered the government to recognize same-sex marriages legally conducted in South Africa and other countries.
