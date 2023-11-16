District of Columbia
D.C. Trans Day of Remembrance events set for Nov. 17, 20
Freedom Plaza rally to highlight need for more services
Two Transgender Day of Remembrance events will be held in D.C. this year, one at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Freedom Plaza and the other traditional annual D.C. event at the Metropolitan Community Church on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6. p.m.
“The Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs annually on November 20 to honor those who have been murdered because of transphobia and those who have survived gender-based violence,” a statement released by Metropolitan Community Church says. “The overarching goal is to bring attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community with the hope to one day end it,” the statement says.
The MCC statement points out that since last year’s Trans Days of Remembrance commemoration, at least 358 trans people were murdered worldwide, with at least 25 of those murders occurring in the United States this year. “In D.C., we will uplift the memory of local sisters killed this year: Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson,” the statement says.
The MCC, where the event will take place on Nov. 20, is located at 474 Ridge St., N.W. MCC says the event will also be livestreamed at live.mccdc.com
The Nov. 17 Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza is being organized by D.C. Safe Haven, an LGBTQ services and advocacy organization that provides specific services for the local trans community.
“Data has revealed a growing crisis impacting the transgender community in Washington, D.C.,” D.C. Safe Haven Executive Director Iya Dammons said in a statement. “The lack of resources, direct services, mental health, housing, and the escalating opioid crisis are creating a dire situation that requires immediate attention and action,” Dammons said.
“Join us as we commemorate the memory of all of our fallen siblings,” Safe Haven says in calling on supporters to attend the Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17. Freedom Plaza is located at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.
District of Columbia
Trans Justice Rally set for Nov. 15 at U.S. Capitol
Activists to demand end to bans on trans health care
The National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, the ACLU, and other supportive organizations are calling on supporters to join them for a Trans Justice Rally at the U.S. Capitol at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Organizers said the rally would take place on the Capitol grounds on the U.S. House side of the Capitol building at a location known as “The People’s Podium” across the street from the Cannon and Longworth House office buildings off Independence Ave., SE.
“Our trans siblings deserve freedom, dignity, and access to care,” a statement released by organizers of the rally says. “Over 90,000 trans people are losing the health care many trans people need,” the statement says. “Others sneak bans on essential care into the federal budgets that our tax dollars pay for!” it says.
“We must come together to make sure that every member of Congress hears our voices,” the statement continues. “We stand united to protect healthcare for trans people everywhere.”
Among those expected to speak at the rally were Allen Morris, Policy Director of the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund; Pony Knowles, Director of National Campaigns for the ACLU; and Diego Sanchez, National Director of Advocacy, Policy & Partnerships at PFLAG National.
District of Columbia
Hundreds of thousands attend pro-Israel rally in D.C.
Congregation Bet Mishpachah, A Wider Bridge members among participants
Organizers of a pro-Israel rally that took place on the National Mall on Tuesday said upwards of 290,000 people attended.
House Majority Leader Mike Johnson (R-La.); Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), Deborah Lipstadt, the special U.S. envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, actress Debra Messing, CNN’s Van Jones, Israeli singer Omer Adam and relatives of some of the Israelis who militants from Hamas and other Muslim extremist groups kidnapped on Oct. 7 are among those who spoke at the March for Israel.
“Oct. 7 was a crime against the Jewish state, indeed against humanity, so barbaric that it cannot be ignored,” said Torres. “It cannot go unpunished. Hamas must be brought to justice.”
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke virtually from Jerusalem.
U.S. Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Reps. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Steny Hoyer, Norma Torres (D-Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Jim Hines (D-Conn.), Maryland state Rep. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery County), former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández, Rabbi Jake Singer-Beilin of Congregation Bet Mishpachah in D.C. and A Wider Bridge Executive Director Ethan Felson also attended the march that the Jewish Federations of North America organized.
“Today, the LGBTQ community marched with Israel in Washington, D.C.,” said A Wider Bridge on its Facebook page.
Matt Adler, a Jewish Israeli American, attended the rally with A Wider Bridge. He was holding a sign with the slogans “we are one family” and a “special thank you to our brave Israeli Druze and Arab soldiers” written in English, Hebrew and Arabic when he spoke with the Washington Blade.
“It’s really important to show that Hamas is bad for all peoples: Palestinian and Israeli,” said Adler. “As an LGBTQ community member, I think it’s important to stand on the side of peace for all, and Israel represents that peace for me.”
The rally took place roughly five weeks after Hamas, which the U.S. and Israel have designated a terrorist organization, launched a surprise attack against communities in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government has said roughly 1,200 people have been killed, including at least 260 people who Hamas militants murdered at an all-night music festival in a kibbutz near the border between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli government also says more than 5,000 people have been injured in the country since the war began and Hamas militants kidnapped more than 200 others.
Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport and other locations in central and southern Israel. Israeli Defense Forces and Hezbollah, another militant group, have exchanged fire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 11,000 people have died in the enclave since the war began.
The Israeli government has cut electricity and water to Gaza and has stopped food and fuel shipments.
The IDF on Tuesday entered Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel has said it has “concrete evidence” that Hamas has operated out of the facility that is the enclave’s largest hospital.
Pictures of IDF soldiers holding Pride flags inside Gaza circulated on social media on Sunday. Helem, an LGBTQ rights group in Lebanon, condemned them.”Love doesn’t manifest through genocide, occupation, colonization, killing, bombing and detention,” said the organization in a post on its X account. “Not in our name!
Love doesn’t manifest through genocide, occupation, colonization, killing, bombing and detention.
Not in our name! 🏳️🌈
الحب لا يترجم بالإبادة الجماعية والاحتلال والاستعمار والقتل والقصف والاعتقال.
ليس باسمنا! 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/3BCCcOFZDv
— Helem (@HelemLebanon) November 13, 2023
Tens of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestine rally in D.C. on Nov. 4.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Biden-Harris administration, meanwhile, has sought to address incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia that have increased since Oct. 7.
“We need to hear more American voices, especially from the progressive left that I am a part of, speaking out for human rights for Jewish people in addition to all peoples in the region,” Adler told the Blade. “We all deserve safety and security.”
District of Columbia
D.C. bill would fund local news outlets
First-of-its-kind legislation lets residents decide which businesses receive funds
D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) has introduced a first-of –its-kind bill that would allocate city funds to support news media outlets that report local news and would authorize registered D.C. voters to decide which news organizations would receive the funds.
The legislation, the Local News Funding Act, calls for setting aside 0.1 percent of the city’s annual budget to create a Local News Grant Program to fund media outlets that report local news, a statement released by Lewis George says.
The statement says the legislation was co-introduced by Council member Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1).
“After years of declining revenue, painful layoffs, and discontinuations, the bill would provide a stable source of funding for local journalism that is decided by the public,” the statement says. “Critically, it would be solely up to the residents to determine which news outlets are funded and how much funding they receive,” the statement continues.
Under the provisions of the bill, each D.C. registered voter would receive news coupons to give to their preferred news outlets, and the number of news coupons each news outlet receives would determine its share of the funding.
A summary of the 22-page bill released by Lewis George’s office says each registered voter would receive five news coupons that can be allocated to any news outlet that registers to join the program through a newly created independent Community Journalism Board. News outlets that receive at least 250 news coupons will receive a grant that would be issued quarterly. The bill authorizes registered voters to re-allocate the news coupons to different news organizations each quarter.
“The Local News Grant Program would be open to a broad range of news outlets that provide original fact-based information focused on local events, including local sections of national newspapers, online local news sites, outlets serving residents who primarily speak Spanish or other languages, community-focused blogs focused on specific neighborhoods, radio stations or podcasters, independent journalists, and breaking news sources on social media,” Lewis George’s statement says.
The statement says the bill excludes television outlets from the program “because the District already has a separate grant program to develop TV content that is aired on public, educational, and governmental channels and funded with cable franchise fees.”
The D.C. Council’s website shows that the bill has been sent to the Council’s Committee of the Whole, which is chaired by Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), and the Committee on Business and Economic Development, which is chaired by Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large).
Spokespersons for Mendelson and McDuffie said the committees have not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill and due to the Council’s busy schedule, a hearing on the bill would not likely be scheduled before January.
“Local news organizations are a vital part of a healthy and functional democracy,” Ken Miguel, president of the national board of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, told the Blade in a statement. “The Local News Funding Act may provide much needed support for the newsrooms working to provide the D.C. community with fair and accurate news coverage,” Miguel said.
