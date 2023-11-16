D.C. Trans Day of Remembrance events set for Nov. 17, 20

Two Transgender Day of Remembrance events will be held in D.C. this year, one at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Freedom Plaza and the other traditional annual D.C. event at the Metropolitan Community Church on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6. p.m.

“The Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs annually on November 20 to honor those who have been murdered because of transphobia and those who have survived gender-based violence,” a statement released by Metropolitan Community Church says. “The overarching goal is to bring attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community with the hope to one day end it,” the statement says.

The MCC statement points out that since last year’s Trans Days of Remembrance commemoration, at least 358 trans people were murdered worldwide, with at least 25 of those murders occurring in the United States this year. “In D.C., we will uplift the memory of local sisters killed this year: Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson,” the statement says.

The MCC, where the event will take place on Nov. 20, is located at 474 Ridge St., N.W. MCC says the event will also be livestreamed at live.mccdc.com

The Nov. 17 Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza is being organized by D.C. Safe Haven, an LGBTQ services and advocacy organization that provides specific services for the local trans community.

“Data has revealed a growing crisis impacting the transgender community in Washington, D.C.,” D.C. Safe Haven Executive Director Iya Dammons said in a statement. “The lack of resources, direct services, mental health, housing, and the escalating opioid crisis are creating a dire situation that requires immediate attention and action,” Dammons said.

“Join us as we commemorate the memory of all of our fallen siblings,” Safe Haven says in calling on supporters to attend the Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17. Freedom Plaza is located at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.