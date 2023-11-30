India
Indian Supreme Court agrees to consider petition to appeal marriage equality ruling
Justices on Oct. 17 ruled against nuptials for same sex couples
The Indian Supreme Court on Nov. 23 agreed to consider an appeal of last month’s ruling against marriage equality.
While appearing before Chief Justice Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud’s bench, Justices Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala and Manoj Misra and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi referenced the petition. Other lawyers who participated in previous marriage equality cases were also present.
Rohatgi requested the Supreme Court allow the appeal to be heard in open court.
“Apart from this, majority and minority, both views have held that there is discrimination against LGBTQ+ couples,” said Rohatgi. “If there is discrimination, there also has to be a remedy. This is why we have pressed for an open court hearing.”
Chandrachud said he has yet to review the petition and request for an open court hearing.
Udit Sood and other lawyers who had appeared in the original marriage equality case filed the appeal petition. Review and curative petitions are generally not heard in an open court in India, but rather in a closed setting and the chamber of the judges. They can, however, allow open court hearings if they find merit in the appeal petition.
The petition argued the ruling suffered from “the errors apparent on the face of the record,” and the earlier verdict was “self-contradictory and manifestly unjust.”
“To find that the petitioners are enduring discrimination, but then turn them away with best wishes for the future, conforms neither with this honorable court’s constitutional obligation towards queer Indians nor with the separation of powers contemplated in our constitution,” reads the petition. “The majority judgment warrants review because it summarily disregards the foregoing authority to make the chilling declaration that the Constitution of India guarantees no fundamental right to marry, found a family, or form a civil union.”
According to the rule, the review petition should be filed before the same set of judges who considered the original case.
Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, who was in the five-judge bench led by Chandrachud and heard the original marriage equality case, retired on Oct. 20. For the review petition to be heard, Chandrachud will have to add a new judge to the original bench. In the Supreme Court, the chief justice decides the roster inside the judge’s chambers.
Five judges led by Chandrachud in a 3-2 verdict on Oct. 17 ruled against the recognition of same-sex marriage in India.
The Washington Blade reported the Supreme Court recognized it cannot make laws, but can only interpret them. Chandrachud in the ruling noted that the court must be careful not to enter the legislative domain.
The Supreme Court’s ruling was a setback for the LGBTQ community in India and across the world. Many prominent LGBTQ activists and high-profile allies expressed their disappointment.
“I think one of the important things that while the judges said the marriage is not a fundamental right, we want to stress upon the freedom to form a union. humans are social beings,” said Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist in India and one of the original plaintiffs in the marriage equality case. “The truth is that companionship is a human need. And if companionship is a human need, legalizing it will become a necessity from that point of view.”
Harish also told the Blade in an interview that a more nuanced understanding of marriage — one that is not from the lens of being an institution, but rather from the more personal lens — is required. Harish has yet to join the appeal, but said he plans to become part of it.
He said he is not hopeful the appeal petition will succeed.
“I am hopeful of the fact that things will get better, and it will be reviewed,” said Harish. “If they admit it, it will have a fresh take on the judgment and possibly it would be 3-2 in favor of marriage equality.”
Rajesh Srinivas, executive director of Sangama, a Bengaluru-based organization that works for sexual minorities in India, told the Blade said the plaintiffs can argue in court, but nothing will come out of their appeal.
“If you look at the review petition historically, I think it is going to be a long fight,” said Srinivas. “I do not think the government will move an inch, and see where it goes.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
Featured Local Savings
India
Indian Supreme Court declines to include LGBTQ people in sexual harassment law
Activists have criticized ruling, urge corporations to enact policies
After the Indian Supreme Court ruled against marriage equality in October, it declined to include LGBTQ people in regulations against sexual harassment.
Justices Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the existing 2013 law against sexual harassment in the workplace cannot be made gender-neutral in order to include the LGBTQ community. The judges observed the focus will be lost from the principal goal of preventing sexual harassment of women in the workplace if such amendments to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 are made.
“If a person other than an ‘aggrieved woman’ is subjected to sexual harassment, the answer does not lie by amending the existing regulations,” the judges who heard the petition said. “It would be inappropriate to direct the amendments to be made to the 2013 regulations as otherwise the whole purpose and object of the said regulations would be diluted and denuded of its effect.”
Vibha Datta Makhija, a senior activist, appeared before the bench for the plaintiff and said the regulations should provide gender-neutral protections and include LGBTQ people. She also said the regulations are inadequate, given LGBTQ people and other groups are constitutionally recognized. The Supreme Court, however, relied upon previous rulings that stated a constitutional court would not issue a “writ of mandamus” to a legislature or to a rule-making body to enact a law on a particular subject.
The Supreme Court mentioned regulation of the 2013 law was made in view of Clause 3 of Article 15 of the Indian constitution. Clause 3 of Article 15 focuses on “women” and “children.” The clause states nothing shall prevent the State from making any special provision for women and children. Article 15 of the Indian Constitution talks about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.
The Supreme Court in 2014 issued a historic ruling in the case of the National Legal Services Authority vs. Union of India, which recognized transgender people as a third gender. There is, however, no law to protect trans people from sexual harassment in the workplace.
A 2015 report notes 44.7 percent of trans people faced 2,811 incidents of violence in India.
The Swasti Health Resource Center in research it conducted in different parts of India found four in 10 trans people experience some kind of sexual abuse and associated trauma before they turn 18. The National Human Rights Commission of India in another study found roughly 52 percent of trans people faced harassment by their school classmates and 15 percent of trans people suffered mistreatment at the hands of their teachers.
Current Indian laws do not define a sexual offense committed by anyone, irrespective of severity, that does not fall under “rape,” and may be filed under Section 377 of the country’s penal code that deals with “unnatural sex.”
The World Bank Group in 2014 published a report titled, “The Economic Cost of Homophobia and the Exclusion of LGBTQ People: A Case Study of India.” The report noted homophobia and exclusion of LGBTQ people from the workplace causes a 1-1.7 percent loss of GDP. It also indicated 56 percent of LGBTQ people reported discrimination in white-collar jobs in the country.
Forty percent of respondents who participated in the Indian LGBT Workplace Climate Survey 2016 said they suffered harassment and had experienced homophobic comments. The National Human Rights Commission of India reported 92 percent of trans persons are denied the right to participate in any form of economic activity. They were denied jobs, and 18 percent of respondents suffered physical abuse.
“The statements made by the Supreme Court judges, it is quite clear that just as marriage equality, they are saying they do not want to dilute any existing laws,” said Harish Iyer, a prominent equal rights activist in India. “Judges are not opposed to the idea that sexual harassment of LGBTQ people needs to be prevented.”
Iyer told the Washington Blade that corporations need to step up their processes and practices to include LGBTQ people. Iyer said they should have an internal inquiry board to prevent any sexual harassment of LGBTQ workers.
“Corporates can set up the same POSH committee for internal investigation on matters relating to men and LGBTQI people,” said Iyer. “This does not impede what corporates can do to protect the lives of LGBTQ workers.”
Shoaib Khan, the first trans woman from the Indian state of Kashmir to succeed in India’s corporate world, told the Blade the ruling is quite unfortunate.
“It is not about the particular gender. The harassment is not subjected to a particular gender, it is subjected towards a person,” said Khan. “I feel like the Indian Constitution should overthink and overrule this judgment.”
“Multiple companies are following the code of conduct policies in terms of protecting sexual harassment at the workplace irrespective of gender, but those are all multinational companies,” added Khan. “Indian companies need to consider the fact that we as minorities have suffered a lot, so excluding us from protecting our rights at the workplace is something insane.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Activists push for LGBTQ-inclusive India penal code
Country’s government hopes to replace colonial-era criminal statutes
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Aug. 11 introduced three bills that are set to replace colonial-era criminal laws.
The proposals would replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860 with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Code of Criminal Procedures of 1898 and 1973 with the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Evidence Act of 1872 with the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill. The Washington Blade in September reported these bills are not LGBTQ-inclusive.
An October report notes a parliamentary committee reviewing bills that would replace India’s penal codes is likely to recommend including gender-neutral provisions. According to people aware of the development, the committee will recommend the Indian government consider criminalizing non-consensual sex between men, women or transgender people.
The Hindustan Times reported the Home Affairs Committee is also likely to recommend “community services” and “life imprisonment” and other terms are better defined. The standing committee will send the report to the Home Ministry after it finalizes it. Although the report will not be binding, it will have a sweeping effect because the Indian government has said the bills would go to the parliamentary committee that Brij Lal, a Bharatiya Janta Party member who is in the Parliament’s upper house, for review.
The Supreme Court in 2018 in a landmark ruling decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations. Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalized homosexuality, resurfaced during parliamentary committee discussions.
Sources who spoke with the Hindustan Times indicated some of the law’s provisions remained applicable in cases of non-consensual sex between men, women or trans people after Section 377 was struck down. The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill would eliminate any reference to Section 377, and there would not be a provision for non-consensual sex against men, women or trans people. The committee will, therefore, suggest the government include Section 377 in the new penal codes.
The British first introduced India’s penal code in 1860. The government adopted it after independence in 1947 and has amended it 77 times.
The penal code deals with criminal offenses in India, while the Criminal Procedure Code deals with the administration of substantive criminal laws. The Indian Evidence Act deals with the set of rules governing the admissibility of evidence in the Indian courts.
Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill still defines rape as sexual assault by a man against a woman. It does not recognize sexual assault by a man against another man or by a woman against another woman. Sexual offenses in India are not gender-neutral under law, and as a result the number of rape cases by a man against another man go largely unreported. There are no official statistics available on rape cases against LGBTQ people in India.
“Our community is not represented in the committee, so we do not know the final decision of the panel,” said Prijith Pk, an LGBTQ activist and diversity manager for a corporation in Kerala state in southern India. “We suggest and request an inclusive committee that can consider the concerns of the community.”
Pk during a telephone interview with the Blade said there are concerns about laws that will deal with non-consensual sex against men because it could be misused against the community as the country’s British colonizers did in the past. Pk said MPs should consult with the community on how to make the measure inclusive.
“Our opinions also matter,” he said. “They have to consider our identity. They have to consider our rights too.”
Sudhanshu Latad, assistant advocacy manager for the Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust, an organization that promotes LGBTQ rights in India, said any law that considers gender should be equitable.
“As an organization, we feel that remedies available for any sexual offenses should be equitable and not equal. Only then true equality can be achieved,” said Latad. “There should be a circular for the police in the country to conduct sensitization within the law enforcement individuals.”
Latad also dismissed the possibility of the misuse of the proposed law against the LGBTQ community and said any statute could be misused against anyone (and this misuse) has nothing specifically to do with the community.) He did say, however, any potential misuse could harm the other party.
“I do not think this is any different in this situation,” said Latad. “The non-consensual sex is basically rape and rape of any identity or gender should be punished.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India
Indian activists, allies urge lawmakers to back marriage equality legislation
Supreme Court’s Oct. 17 ruling sparked widespread criticism
The Indian Supreme Court’s ruling against marriage equality on Oct. 17 sparked disappointment and shock among the LGBTQ community and its allies in the country and around the world.
Celina Jaitly, an Indian actress and former Miss India who champions LGBTQ rights as a U.N. Equality Champion, in an interview with the Washington Blade said the decision was overwhelming and disappointing. She nevertheless said she was hopeful the Supreme Court could challenge opposition or at least mandate lawmakers update India’s Special Marriage Act.
“Tremendous work went into these petitions, and many hopes and dreams of the queer community were attached to them,” said Jaitly. “Every human being dreams of finding love, and starting a family, it is a basic need for a human being to feel loved and needed.”
Jaitly noted more than 10 percent of India’s population identifies as LGBTQ.
“They are also taxpayers and important pillars of society,” she said. “By not recognizing such unions, they are depriving same-sex couples of their right to equality enshrined in the constitution and rights enjoyed by married heterosexual couples, from adoption and medical insurance to pensions and inheritance.”
Jaitly said the ruling seemed to try to please both parties based on technicalities of legal jargon with no clear mandate, directive or timeline for Parliament to act. She further said there is no pressure on Parliament to enact any legislation without these mandates, and this makes the process tedious and not a priority.
“In a massive multi-cultural subcontinent like ours, the court needs to push society to acknowledge same-sex marriage,” said Jaitly.
She noted the “one thing that I have consistently and continuously said as an LGBT rights activist (over) the last two decades is the term ‘LGBT rights’ is convenient but can be misleading.”
“There is no subset of rights or new category of rights called ‘LGBT rights,'” said Jaitly. “LGBT people are entitled to the same rights as everyone else — among them the right to life, the right to be free from discrimination, rights to privacy and freedom of expression, association and assembly and of course marriage/civil union and the right to the institution of family.”
“The reality is that these rights, which are universally recognized and agreed upon, are routinely being denied to people just because they happen to be — or are assumed to be — gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex,” she added. “That is something we have to acknowledge and address in a concerted way. Not giving a human being the very basic requirement of marriage and the right to the institution of family merely because of their orientation is indeed against the principle of the core values of a democracy.”
Souvik Saha, an activist and prominent member of Jamshedpur Queer Circle, told the Blade the organization remains committed to advocating for LGBTQ rights and equality.
Jamshedpur Queer Circle remains deeply disappointed over the Supreme Court’s decision. Saha said the justices’ decision to place the onus on Parliament to amend laws to extend marriage equality to same-sex couples is a missed opportunity to uphold fundamental human rights and promote social inclusion.
“This decision fails to recognize the urgency of the matter, given that LGBTQ individuals continue to face discrimination and prejudice in various aspects of their lives, including access to legal recognition of their relationships,” said Saha. “Denying same-sex couples the right to marry not only perpetuates inequality but also has real-world consequences.”
Saha further noted there are “real-life case studies from around the world have consistently shown the positive impact of legalizing same-sex marriage.”
“It leads to improved mental health outcomes for LGBTQ individuals, as they no longer have to navigate a world that marginalizes their relationships. It also strengthens the social fabric by promoting love, commitment, and family stability,” he said. “Moreover, countries that have embraced marriage equality have seen economic benefits, including increased tourism and a boost to the wedding industry.”
Saha and other activists have called upon Parliament to quickly amend laws to grant LGBTQ people the same rights and privileges their heterosexual counterparts enjoy. Saha also urged civil society and allies to continue to raise awareness about the importance of marriage equality in India.
Negha Shahin, a transgender actress who is the first trans woman to win a debut actor award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards that took place in May, noted to the Blade that India is sending rockets to the moon, but not addressing injustices the country’s LGBTQ community continues to face and has failed to meet people’s basic needs. Shahin said marriage is a basic right for everyone.
“If I am a queer or a trans person, the society and the law, the medical or the education everything, it feels like injustice to us,” said Shahin. “We should wait, and let’s fight for this another time, because we do not know about other things. What if the Supreme Court refuses our human rights in India? Many people from the queer community do not know what to do.”
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
This World AIDS Day, we must protect access to HIV medicines
Indian Supreme Court agrees to consider petition to appeal marriage equality ruling
The ultimate guide to queer gift giving
Close to 200 turn out for D.C. LGBTQ+ Housing Summit
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn
Far-right site says Satan’s overseeing Target’s holiday offerings
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
-
Maryland3 days ago
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
-
District of Columbia14 hours ago
Gay D.C. gym owner charged with distribution of child porn