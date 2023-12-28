National
Top 10 national news stories of 2023
Pride stunt gone wrong, state houses attack, and more
It was an alarming year for queer Americans as state legislatures took aim at everything from gender-affirming care for transgender people to banning books with queer themes. Here are the Blade’s staff picks for the top 10 stories of 2023.
#10 Pride at the White House
The Biden-Harris administration in June hosted the largest Pride celebration ever held on White House grounds. Thousands gathered on the South Lawn to hear the president reaffirm his commitment to the LGBTQ community, decry the introduction and passage of legislation targeting queer people, and outline new actions the administration would take to tackle issues from bias-motivated threats and violence to youth homelessness. After the event, right-wing activists drew attention to a trans activist attendee’s topless TikTok video, which prompted a rebuke from the White House. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the “influencer” would not be invited back.
#9 Off-year elections spell victory for Dems, poor showing for Moms for Liberty
Polls show that Democrats largely over-performed in off-year elections that were held in November 2023, with Democratic hopefuls in competitive races securing decisive victories up and down the ballot – from the gubernatorial race in Kentucky to school board contests in states across the country. Moms for Liberty, an anti-LGBTQ right-wing organization considered an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, backed 139 candidates in school board races who vowed to oppose books, materials, and classroom discussion or instruction on LGBTQ matters or those concerning racial justice. Just over a third of those candidates – 50 – won.
#8 FDA finalizes new, inclusive blood donation guidelines
Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men have been prohibited from donating blood for decades since the discovery of AIDS, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration narrowing its restrictions only twice since the 1980s. Revisiting blood donation guidelines has been a major priority for the Biden-Harris administration, and the FDA’s decision this year to take a major step away from the discriminatory ban was lauded by LGBTQ groups – some of which vowed that they would continue, in the words of GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, “advocating for the FDA to lift all restrictions against qualified LGBTQ blood donor candidates.”
#7 Battle over the Republican speakership
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) narrowly secured the votes to become speaker in January and only after a historic 15 ballots were cast. He was summarily ousted by a small group of ultraconservative members before the end of the year, throwing the House into turmoil as the Republican conference flailed for weeks without a speaker until they united around U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.). Johnson is an anti-LGBTQ far-right Christian fundamentalist who has advocated for the reinstatement of sodomy laws and nurtured close ties with the most extreme figures on the religious right.
#6 Pelosi steps down from leadership and is interviewed by the Blade
In January, just after the end of her tenure as one of the most celebrated and accomplished House speakers, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sat down with the Washington Blade in her office for an interview about her work advancing the social, legal, and political equality of LGBTQ people in America. From her first speech on the House floor in 1987 demanding congressional action on AIDS to her leadership in 2022 passing the Respect for Marriage Act, the California Democrat has been at the forefront of the battle for LGBTQ rights while also blazing a trail for women to serve in the highest levels of American politics and government.
#5 George Santos drama
Before his time in Washington had even begun, the first out gay Republican elected to Congress was revealed to be a total fraud with respect to matters that ranged from the frivolous (claims of collegiate athletic prowess) to the legally actionable (pilfering campaign donations to buy Ferragamo loafers and content on OnlyFans). At first, House Republican leadership stood by Santos through the torrent of unflattering news coverage, mindful of the party’s narrow majority control of the lower chamber. Eventually, however, lawmakers were handed a damning report by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee and made the unprecedented move of booting him out of office.
#4 303 Creative v. Elenis
The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is deemed an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, represented a Colorado website designer who, though she had never been asked to provide services in connection with a same-sex wedding, feared that she would be prohibited from refusing such a request because of the state’s LGBTQ inclusive nondiscrimination statute. The U.S. Supreme Court not only agreed to review the case, concluding that the business owner had standing to sue, but ruled in her favor – delivering a blow to LGBTQ rights in a decision weakening the court’s precedent on marriage equality.
#3 Anti-trans policies to figure prominently in Trump v. Biden rematch
Former President Trump has maintained a decisive lead over the rest of the Republican presidential primary field since the start of 2023, which has widened considerably since the summer. Announcing his plans to run again in January, Trump outlined a plan of attack against transgender Americans, including policy proposals targeting access to gender affirming care and appeals for congressional Republicans to define gender as immutable and assigned at birth. President Biden, meanwhile, has no meaningful competition from other Democrats leading into 2024, and has vowed to protect and defend transgender Americans while taking steps to shore up protections for the community during his time in office.
#2 Major companies fend off right-wing attacks
The year 2023 saw publicly traded corporations like Target and Anheuser-Busch InBev take financial hits after their outreach to LGBTQ communities inspired reactionary right-wing backlash. The companies’ responses, in turn, ignited criticism from LGBTQ customers who felt abandoned by their decisions to, for instance, scale back on next year’s Pride collections. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light for a social media promotion in April – consisting of a single video posted on her Instagram page – and it was only in December that right-wing activist and musician Kid Rock dropped his boycott against the company, having made headlines months earlier by mowing down cases of the product with an assault rifle.
#1 State of emergency for LGBTQ people in America
State legislatures across the country introduced more than 500 bills targeting the LGBTQ community in 2023, passing 75 in 23 states. Most are restrictions on medically necessary healthcare interventions for transgender minors, treatments that are backed by every scientific and medical society with relevant clinical expertise. Others target trans student athletes, restrict bathroom and locker room access, or prohibit schools from any discussion or instruction on matters of sexual orientation and gender identity. LGBTQ people and their families have become refugees in their own country. And the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for the first time ever.
Honorable mention: Blade uncovers Trevor Project scandals
In July, the Washington Blade broke an explosive exposé concerning one of the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organizations, the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention services to LGBTQ youth. The story revealed financial woes, raised questions about the possible mismanagement of millions of dollars in funds, and pointed to staff dissension — including over management’s alleged union-busting efforts.
Featured Local Savings
Federal Government
The Pentagon: Review of discharges of LGBTQ veterans underway
Unclear when process is expected to be completed
The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that the process of reviewing discharge papers of LGBTQ veterans who were kicked out of the military because of their sexual orientation is now underway, pursuant to a directive from the Biden-Harris administration earlier this year.
The Defense Department told ABC News that “staff have begun identifying veterans eligible for review, but a spokesperson could not say how many personnel are involved with the outreach or when the process is expected to be completed.”
Some advocates contend that the federal government has moved too slowly to remedy the issues for thousands of veterans who were discharged other than honorably, or who do not enjoy full access to their benefits because of discriminatory policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) — who, last year, alongside Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, became the first lesbian woman elected governor — told ABC News, “I appreciate what the Biden administration is doing, but we want to make sure though that we are moving quickly.”
“The stigma that came from that discriminatory law — Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell — is something that continues to live with our gay veterans to this day,” she said.
Healy explained that in Massachusetts, “We’re going to set up a board. We’re going to make sure that any veteran who served, who is discharged because they were gay, is going to be in line and receive state benefits.”
National
Legislation to ban LGBTQ Pride flags introduced in Florida & Tennessee
Republican lawmakers in Florida and Tennessee have introduced measures that if passed, would ban the display of the LGBTQ Pride flag
Republican lawmakers in Florida and Tennessee have introduced measures that if passed, would ban the display of the LGBTQ Pride flag or other “political flags” from local and state government buildings and facilities.
Republican Rep. David Borrero, who represents Northwestern Miami-Dade County, introduced (HB 901) that would prohibit local governments and agencies from flying the LGBTQ pride flag or any other banner representing a “social or political position.” According to the bill’s language, “The government agency must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.”
Florida Politics reported that as written, HB 901 would ban local governments, government agencies and public schools, colleges and universities from displaying any flag that represents a partisan, racial, sexual, gender or political viewpoint.
It also requires that in cases where the United States flag is flown near or alongside other flags, the U.S. flag must be in a “prominent position that is superior to any other” on display.
Borrero’s bill is similar to legislation he and Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins filed in February (SB 668).
In Tennessee, state Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood), had initialed filed House Bill 1605, making it make it illegal for public and charter schools to display any flag other than the U.S. flag and Tennessee state flag, targeting “political” symbols such as LGBTQ pride flags.
According to journalist Tiah Shepherd at The Hill, the bill could also target several other political and cultural flags, including the Black Lives Matter flag.
While Tennessee law already mandates that all public schools display the U.S. flag, the passage of HB 1605 could make it the first state to adopt a statewide ban on political flags in public classrooms.
On February 6, 2023, the ACLU published an open letter stating that Rainbow flags, pride flags, and other symbols celebrating LGBTQ pride are a protected form of free speech in school settings.
Federal Government
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley confirmed to head Social Security Administration
Senate approved nomination by 50-11 vote margin
BY ADAM THOMPSON | Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley was confirmed Monday as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in a 50-11 vote.
“Martin O’Malley’s extensive career in public service — including as mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland — has been underscored by transparency, accountability and progress. He will bring these same values to the Social Security Administration,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin. “Social Security is a critical insurance policy that tens of millions of working Americans pay into every year so that benefits can be there when they are older, disabled or leave young children after death. Martin is a dedicated public servant who understands what Social Security means to our seniors, disability and survivor beneficiaries, and I am proud to support his confirmation as Social Security Commissioner.”
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.