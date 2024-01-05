Activists condemn Burundian president over assertion gay people should be stoned

Activists have sharply criticized Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye over his assertion that gay people — married same-sex couples in particular — should be stoned in a stadium.

Ndayishimiye made the comment during a public event on Dec. 30.

He also said any Burundian who is outside the country and openly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community should not return. Ndayishimiye has received a lot of backlash, but told a reporter who asked him about potential consequences of such statements that he did not care, even if other countries imposed economic sanctions.

Burundi’s 2009 penal code criminalizes anyone who identifies as LGBTQ with up to two years in prison and a fine.

Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, an LGBTQ activist in Uganda, which is in the same region as Burundi, said comments like those that Ndayishimiye made put a target on LGBTQ people and those who advocate on their behalf.

“Why are we so quick to forget? It’s statements like these that led to genocide. Aren’t people of Burundi tired of bloodshed? This has now put a target on those perceived to be LGBTQ with impunity,” said Nabagesera. “Leaders ought to be held accountable to incitement.”

“This is very absurd especially coming from a leader whose country is yet to recover from the ruins of the past,” she added. “Words can be more dangerous than actions. Imagine the mental distress he has caused. This is a holiday time for loving, giving and appreciating. Instead his message is for hate.”

Burundian Ambassador to Belgium Thérence Ntahiraja said Ndayishimiye did not call for the stoning of those who identify as LGBTQ and advocate on their behalf. Ntahiraja, however, emphasized homosexuality is considered a serious violation of Burundian values and culture.

Burundi declared independence from Belgium in 1962.

French MP Marie Lebec described Ndayishimiye’s remarks as regrettable.

“I condemn with the greatest firmness the words of President Évariste Ndayishimiye,” Lebec said. “Faced with the regression of rights, prison sentences and calls for murder. I stand alongside the LGBT community of Burundi.”

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson also condemned the comments.

“Burundi’s president call to stone LGBTQ+ people is an unconscionable act of hate and a direct threat to LGBTQ+ lives,” she said. “Dangerous rhetoric like this, threatens to ripple beyond borders, emboldening hate and putting LGBTQ+ lives at risk everywhere. Our outrage must be matched by unwavering support for Burundi’s LGBTQ+ community. In the face of this unimaginable hatred, let our solidarity and love be a shield. Everyone deserves safety, acceptance, and the chance to live without fear.”

All Out, an international LGBTQ rights organization, in a statement said “this violent and anti-LGBT+ rhetoric endangers the lives of many individuals in Burundi and stains the nation’s commitment to human rights.”

“Such discourse not only incites homophobia and violence but also violates international human rights laws and norms that protect individuals regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said the group.