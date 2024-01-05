Africa
Activists condemn Burundian president over assertion gay people should be stoned
Évariste Ndayishimiye made comments on Dec. 30
Activists have sharply criticized Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye over his assertion that gay people — married same-sex couples in particular — should be stoned in a stadium.
Ndayishimiye made the comment during a public event on Dec. 30.
He also said any Burundian who is outside the country and openly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community should not return. Ndayishimiye has received a lot of backlash, but told a reporter who asked him about potential consequences of such statements that he did not care, even if other countries imposed economic sanctions.
Burundi’s 2009 penal code criminalizes anyone who identifies as LGBTQ with up to two years in prison and a fine.
Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, an LGBTQ activist in Uganda, which is in the same region as Burundi, said comments like those that Ndayishimiye made put a target on LGBTQ people and those who advocate on their behalf.
“Why are we so quick to forget? It’s statements like these that led to genocide. Aren’t people of Burundi tired of bloodshed? This has now put a target on those perceived to be LGBTQ with impunity,” said Nabagesera. “Leaders ought to be held accountable to incitement.”
“This is very absurd especially coming from a leader whose country is yet to recover from the ruins of the past,” she added. “Words can be more dangerous than actions. Imagine the mental distress he has caused. This is a holiday time for loving, giving and appreciating. Instead his message is for hate.”
Burundian Ambassador to Belgium Thérence Ntahiraja said Ndayishimiye did not call for the stoning of those who identify as LGBTQ and advocate on their behalf. Ntahiraja, however, emphasized homosexuality is considered a serious violation of Burundian values and culture.
Burundi declared independence from Belgium in 1962.
French MP Marie Lebec described Ndayishimiye’s remarks as regrettable.
“I condemn with the greatest firmness the words of President Évariste Ndayishimiye,” Lebec said. “Faced with the regression of rights, prison sentences and calls for murder. I stand alongside the LGBT community of Burundi.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson also condemned the comments.
“Burundi’s president call to stone LGBTQ+ people is an unconscionable act of hate and a direct threat to LGBTQ+ lives,” she said. “Dangerous rhetoric like this, threatens to ripple beyond borders, emboldening hate and putting LGBTQ+ lives at risk everywhere. Our outrage must be matched by unwavering support for Burundi’s LGBTQ+ community. In the face of this unimaginable hatred, let our solidarity and love be a shield. Everyone deserves safety, acceptance, and the chance to live without fear.”
All Out, an international LGBTQ rights organization, in a statement said “this violent and anti-LGBT+ rhetoric endangers the lives of many individuals in Burundi and stains the nation’s commitment to human rights.”
“Such discourse not only incites homophobia and violence but also violates international human rights laws and norms that protect individuals regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said the group.
Africa
Prominent Ugandan activist stabbed
Steven Kabuye attacked near his home on Wednesday
A prominent Ugandan activist was stabbed on Wednesday.
A video posted to Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Co-Executive Director Steven Kabuye’s X account shows him on the ground writhing in pain with a deep laceration on his right forearm and a knife embedded in his stomach.
Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Advocacy Officer Hans Senfuma on X wrote two “unknown individuals who were on a motorcycle” stabbed Kabuye at around 8 a.m. (Reuters reported the attack took place close to Kabuye’s home when he was going to work.)
“Steven claims that these two guys intentions’ were to kill him, not robbing and also claims that it seems they have been following him for up to several days,” wrote Senfuma.
Senfuma later posted to his X account pictures of Kabuye holding his arm while laying on a bloody bed sheet in what appears to be a hospital room. Senfuma in the post wrote that Kabuye was out of surgery.
Reuters reported that Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda said Kabuye is in critical condition.
“This morning, a Uganda LGBTQ community activist was brutally attacked with a knife,” said Sexual Minorities Uganda Executive Director Frank Mugisha after the attack. “[Kabuye is] currently undergoing surgical treatment, we stand with the activist and hope for a full recovery. Haterade and hate crimes have no place in Uganda. We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation.”
The attack took place less than seven months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The State Department a few weeks after the Anti-Homosexuality Act took effect announced visa restrictions against unnamed Ugandan officials. The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.
The Biden-Harris administration removed Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. and has issued a business advisory for the country over the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month announced sanctions against current and former Ugandan officials who committed human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups.
Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Dec. 18 heard arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
Republican congressman defends Anti-Homosexuality Act
Kabuye’s assailants stabbed him days after reports emerged that U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) defended the Anti-Homosexuality Act in a speech he gave at Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast.
The event took place in Uganda on Oct. 8.
The Young Turks reported the Fellowship Foundation, which organizes the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., paid for Walberg’s trip to Uganda. The Young Turks article also notes Museveni was among those who attended the Oct. 8 event.
Walberg’s office has not responded to the Washington Blade’s request for comment.
Africa
Man convicted of murdering nonbinary lesbian in Kenya sentenced to 30 years in prison
Advocacy groups criticized sentence in Sheila Lumumba case
A Kenyan court has sentenced a man convicted of murdering a nonbinary lesbian person to 30 years in prison.
The Washington Blade previously reported authorities on April 17, 2022, found Sheila Lumumba’s body in their home in Karatina, a town in Nyeri County. Authorities said Lumumba had been raped before their murder.
The Nyeri High Court on Dec. 19 sentenced Billington Wambui Mwathi in connection with Lumumba’s murder.
Three Kenyan advocacy groups — the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, galck+ and the Initiative for Equality and Non Discrimination — in a statement criticized the sentence.
“We express profound disappointment as the sentence falls tragically short of the justice Sheila deserves and the severity of the crimes committed,” it reads. “Sheila Lumumba’s murder on April 17, 2022, represented not only a heinous act of violence against an individual, but also an attack on the dignity and safety of the LGBTIQ+ community.”
“The leniency of this sentence sends a disconcerting message regarding the value placed on the lives of LGBTIQ+ individuals in our society,” adds the statement.
Africa
Ghanaian Parliament speaker: Anti-LGBTQ bill will pass before Christmas
Measure, among other things, would ban allyship
Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin earlier this month promised MPs would pass a bill that would further crackdown on the country’s LGBTQ community before Christmas.
Bagbin said there is no MP who is opposing the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, and this lack of opposition is why he said it will pass before Parliament adjourns for the year on Friday.
President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to sign the measure within a few weeks of passage.
The bill would prohibit same-sex sexual activities, same-sex marriages, the use of sex toys, identifying as LGBTQ, advocating for LGBTQ rights on social media platforms and other fora and gender affirming surgeries, among other things.
LGBTQ Ghanaians and advocacy organizations have sounded the alarm over the bill since its introduction in Parliament in 2021. They have urged MPs to oppose it, arguing it is draconian and infringes on their constitutional rights.
“This is so ridiculous, go to jail for consensual sex?” said Ivy Enyonam, an LGBTQ activist.
Enyonam noted the bill would ban “owning a sex toy or getting surgeries, even being an ally (while) rapists are walking free!”
Papa Kojo Ampofo, another LGBTQ activist, said a hidden agenda behind the bill far outweighs restricting the rights of the LGBTQ community. He said rich corporations and billionaires are funding the measure.
“The people behind the anti-LGBTIQ Bill are not foolish. They are highly organized and rich, funded by extremely rich corporations and billionaires,” noted Ampofo. “They are a part of well organized groups who mostly believe humans are born to labor for capitalism, and the LGBTIQ community is in direct violation of that. They are the same network or similar networks introducing the same versions of anti-LGBTIQ bills around the world.”
Activists have particularly blamed MP Sam George, who represents the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and is the bill’s lead champion.
George is believed to be among the handful of MPs who proposed the idea of initiating what is now the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill. He has urged Parliament and Ghanaians to rally behind the measure since its 2021 introduction.
George in recent social media posts has stated there is no need to accommodate any member of the LGBTQ community in Ghana.
“I am hearing some alphabet group claims my comments that some of them marry inanimate objects is a lie and fabrication (sic). They cannot throw dust in all our eyes,” said George in one post. “Allow me to raise my kids and stop pushing your insanity and perversion down our throats. When you stop calling what should be your private business a public right, I would not give a toss what you do (sic).”
We Are All Ghana, a group that opposes the bill, said George’s remarks were sowing hate and division in the country.
“Sam George understands that he is wasting precious Ghanaian resources and media airtime to sow hate and division at this crucial time in Ghanaian history when unity has never been more warranted,” said We Are All Ghana. “Sam George and other proponents of the bill really lack basic understanding of what human sexuality entails especially in relation to the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Angel Maxine, a transgender woman, activist and musician from Ghana, has already cautioned those who identify as LGBTQ to not travel to the country.
“As a caution to all LGBTQI+ diasporas coming to Ghana this Christmas, Ghana is a red zone for LGBTQI+ people and you stand a chance of going to prison if you are identified as queer,” said Maxine. “You can be arrested for holding hands on the streets.”