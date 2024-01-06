Opinions
D.C.’s trans commissioner on role of hope in fights ahead
LGBTQ movement stands at a critical crossroads
As we begin 2024, the LGBTQ rights movement stands at a critical crossroads. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to understand our history and legacy, to recognize our organizing strategies and demands, and to revitalize our hope.
My name is Hayden Gise and I am the only transgender elected official in a state renowned for its LGBTQ community and acceptance. I represent parts of Woodley Park, a vibrant neighborhood in D.C. as its Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. At my late-early 20s, my identity as a lesbian, Jewish, Democratic Socialist, and union organizer brings a fresh perspective to my role.
One year into office, I’ve focused on tangible community improvements – clearing storm debris, increasing bike parking, and advocating for district-wide initiatives like a Green New Deal for Social Housing and full implementation of ballot Initiative 82. These efforts might not be Earth shattering, but they’re significant steps in building trust and effecting change.
My election brought messages of hope and humor from constituents who found meaning in my identity as a transgender individual. However, it’s not just my neighborhood I represent. Trans people from beyond my district reach out, seeking support against discrimination. While I can’t single-handedly combat transphobia, my position allows me to liaise with authorities like the Office of Human Rights, ensuring action is taken. The few trans elected officials are voices for our community whether we want to be or not.
I had been out for years before being elected to public office, but historically, coming out for queer elders was fraught with social costs. Today, while these challenges persist, they often represent reactionary backslides rather than predominant norms. The hopeful narrative of ‘it gets better’ from the 2010s now grapples with the reality of anti-trans legislation, dimming the light of optimism for queer youth.
The conservative wave of transphobia, often cloaked as ‘common sense’, increasingly appears as an unfounded obsession disconnected from mainstream views. My interactions with cisgender constituents are primarily focused on neighborhood concerns – speed bumps, leaf collection, and the functions of a Neighborhood Commissioner. These discussions rarely delve into pronouns or surgery.
Even my critics focus more on my policies than my gender identity. In the eyes of the media and my constituents, I am Commissioner Gise or I am Hayden, not defined by my trans identity. The disconnect between an over-hyped culture war and a tolerant public, underlines the necessity for our community to reignite the flames of hope and fight back with resilience, as our predecessors did.
Our path forward requires a deep understanding of our present circumstances, a connection with our history, and a clear vision of the future we aim to create. Our actions today will shape the legacy for the next generation, emphasizing the importance of progress and inclusiveness.
Hope is our strongest ally in this journey. It fuels our struggle for equality and unites us in our quest for liberation. Our solidarity across diverse queer identities is pivotal, empowering us to overcome the hurdles on our path to justice. Optimism must guide our ongoing struggle. We draw strength from our past victories, inspired by the wins of those who came before us. Their legacy gives us the courage to confront today’s uncertainties, united in the belief of a brighter future for all.
We don’t have to be heroes to change the conditions around us; we don’t have to be perfect to be impactful. What’s required is passion, dedication, empathy, and the understanding that we can be agents of change. Our ordinary humanity is our strength, not our weakness, and our individual and collective imperfections don’t hinder us but connect us to each other and to the ongoing journey toward justice and equality.
Trans people are integral parts of society, living ordinary lives – socializing, loving, working. We’re not just a label or a cause; we are individuals contributing to the richness of our communities and believing in a future where everyone’s basic needs are met, where dignity is universal, and where neighborly respect is the norm. I’m driven by the vision of a society that treats everyone as my neighbors treat me – with acceptance and respect for who they are.
The path forward for our community is as resonant and clear as Harvey Milk said in 1978, “Come out. Once and for all, break down the myths, destroy the lies and distortions. For your sake. For their sake. For the sake of the youngsters who are becoming scared.”
Hayden Gise is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing parts of Woodley Park.
Some hopes and dreams as we enter 2024
Biden’s re-election, peace in the Middle East, and more
As we move into 2024, a presidential election year, it is my hope the country, and the world, will end up in a better place than we did at the end of 2023.
I don’t expect miracles. My hope is some people in our country come back to their senses and understand progress will only be made when people talk to, and listen to, each other, and be willing to compromise to find solutions to our problems. I don’t expect we will see the old Republican Party reappear. Trump will still control the party until he is defeated in November. But let’s hope that when Congress comes back in January there will be a deal on the border issues, allowing Congress to pass a bill funding Ukraine and Israel aid, on which our national security depends. Then they must fund the government through the rest of the year.
It is my hope Trump will see some of his trials begin in 2024. Despite this, he will be the Republican candidate against Biden. Conventions will be held in the summer, and the campaign will hit its final stride. I believe when it’s a decision between Biden and Trump, young people won’t vote against their own best interests. They will come out and vote for Biden based on an improving economy, their improving job options, the chance to have their student loans forgiven and to move the nation forward in the fight for equality for women, African Americans, and other minorities, including the LGBTQ community. They will vote for Biden to ameliorate the disasters caused by climate change.
Then we must pray early in the year the Israel/Hamas war will end. Hamas will be defeated at least to the extent Israel will feel comfortable with a ceasefire. Then the world must work to see the people of Gaza have the food they need, medical facilities rebuilt, and there is a way forward for the Palestinian people to live freely, and have their children grow up free, safely, and with the same options the children of Israel, and all children around the world, must have. Perhaps after this tragic war Hamas began, the dream of moving toward a two-state solution, can become reality.
We must curb the increase in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia everywhere, particularly on our college campuses. Students must be educated on the history of the Middle East, and the land called Palestine, allowing for discussion in a collegial way so students can share their opinions, their passions, and learn from each other. Isn’t that what we hope will happen at universities where too often passion, not reason, tends to rule?
Then in 2024 if Democrats win, we can move the nation forward on restoring the rights of women to control their bodies, and their healthcare choices. We can see the LGBTQ community granted full equality, finally passing the Equality Act and move away from the hate and vitriol Trump and his acolytes spew. We can work to rid the nation of structural racism so African Americans, and all minorities, are treated fairly and have full equality, and economic opportunity.
I want to see the crime emergency in D.C. end, guns taken off our streets, and our children educated to settle their disputes without guns. To see an end to homelessness. Maybe we can see a truce declared between the D.C. mayor, the attorney general, and the City Council, and see them work together to solve issues. I remind some of our Council members they will be judged on what they accomplish, not on the press releases they churn out in the next two and a half years, when they try to run for mayor in 2026.
It is my wish in 2024 all my friends will see only health and happiness. For myself I expect to continue to travel and have two cruises planned — one in February to the Galapagos, and another transatlantic the end of October. I also anticipate my memoir, which will include my coming out story, being published in April. I hope to continue writing for the Blade on politics and my Comings & Goings column and to do some work to impact the elections. I hope to help to elect a Democratic Congress and see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win a second term.
This can be a momentous year, one we will be able to look back on one day with positive thoughts and memories. A year that will see the nation less divided, and a world more at peace. I ask you join me in praying for that, but also making a commitment to do what you can to see it happen.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Daring to dream: New Year’s 2024
Keep our dreams flying with pride
“…if dreams die/ Life is a broken-winged bird/ that cannot fly.”
Dreams by Langston Hughes
As the ball drops in Times Square to bring
the New Year in, another teen trembles, shakes
from bullying, is enraged when no one calls
them by their name. Haters hiss at drag
storytellers, toast the holidays with dictators.
How can anyone sing Auld lang syne?
Clarence, the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life,”
nearly stops caring about getting his wings.
Can even an Old Hollywood angel help
this world amuck in hate and war? You
almost want to write the obit for dreams.
To toss them in the dust bin with dead
batteries, texts from vexed exes, take-out
containers. Yet hope persists. Like a dog
that lives to be 20, though it eats chocolate
daily and is never walked. A dad embraces
his queer son. A trans rabbi conducts
a Passover seder, a queer imam holds
lesbian lovers in prayer. A gay elder
marries his high school sweetheart.
Not much to go on in this time,
a frayed security blanket that barely
covers us. But enough to keep our
dreams flying with pride. Happy New Year!
Kathi Wolfe, a poet and writer, is a regular Blade contributor. Wolfe is the winner of the 2024 William Meredith Award for Poetry. Her most recent collection is ‘The Porpoise In The Pink Alcove’ (Forest Woods Media Press).
2023 proved a turbulent year at home and around the world
Wars in Gaza and Ukraine and drag bans among year’s biggest stories
The year 2023 was both interesting and difficult. We began the year with the Russian-Ukraine war going on, and it ends with it still going on. I hope when you read this the idiot Republicans will understand if we don’t continue to help Ukraine, and thereby let Putin win, our young men and women will be on the battlefield in Europe fighting the next war.
On Jan. 3,the 118th Congress took its seat, but it wasn’t until Jan. 7 that Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker. It took 15 votes. He held the speakership only until Oct. 3, when he was voted out. He just announced he is leaving Congress. It took Republicans three tries to find a new Speaker, who now has only a two-vote majority. If two more Republicans resign, then Democrats could take over. Republicans did elect the most MAGA Republican they could find, Mike Johnson (R-La).
Republicans spent the last year squabbling over whether anyone can beat Donald Trump for the nomination. I use the term advisedly, because it is a squabble with no real merit. Trump announced he would run in 2024 and no Republican has come near him in the polls. Being indicted on 91 counts in cases from Florida, to Georgia, to D.C., to New York, hasn’t made a dent in his support. Republicans continue to be the MAGA Party of Trump, all bluster, and no accomplishments. Trump just said he will be a dictator on his first day in office should he win. God help us.
The year continued with fires, floods, and earthquakes, around the world, much of it related to climate change, which Republicans deny. In other news, some were shocked when the voters of Ohio denied the legislature’s attempt to make it easier to change the constitution to limit abortion rights. This issue became the calling card for Democrats. In November, it helped Democrats take over the Virginia Legislature, strengthen their hold in New Jersey, and reelect the Democratic governor of Kentucky.
On Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israel and started a new war. This terrorist group, which hides behind civilians, is helping to cause the deaths of thousands of Palestinians they claim to be fighting for. It is another war America must help to fight with our riches, not our men and women, if we are lucky. It has brought out unfortunate amounts of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in our country, which we must deal with on college campuses, as well as in the town square. We must educate our children and teach them not to hate.
We have passed a milestone in our nation with the most ever deaths from mass shootings, and there is a crime epidemic across the nation. D.C. has a crime emergency. Too many people in D.C. are using guns to settle their arguments, yet the courts, including in Maryland, knock down any form of gun control. Congress stepped in asserting their rights over D.C. legislation and overturned a D.C. law for the first time in decades. Now Republicans have voted to hold an impeachment inquiry on President Biden without any proof of wrongdoing. They recently managed one good thing, voting to expel George Santos (R-N.Y.).
Despite all this doom and gloom, 2023 saw the economy improve. Inflation and unemployment are down, job creation is up, and both wages and the stock market are up. Unions like the UAW, Writer’s Guild, and Actors’ Equity, are striking, and winning higher wages and benefits for their members. The year saw the tourist business bounce back around the world, with airlines packing their planes, and cities like D.C. seeing their tourist business rebounding. Hotels are full, but office buildings are still empty because people are working virtually.
D.C. was awarded World Pride 2025, and planning is underway to welcome more than 2 million tourists for the event. A-holes like Gov. DeSanctimonious of Florida, a leader in the fight against the LGBTQ community, is going down in all the polls, and judges are saying that banning drag shows is unconstitutional. Looks like Disney is right; Mickey will be around much longer than DeSantis will.
So on to 2024, with a presidential and congressional elections. I am a positive person and believe it possible for Democrats to control both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. I have confidence in the people of the eight states that will decide this election. They will vote for Joe Biden. In those states, and others, people will vote to keep abortion legal, and save our democracy. The decent people of the United States will win and love will triumph over hate.