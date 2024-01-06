D.C.’s trans commissioner on role of hope in fights ahead

As we begin 2024, the LGBTQ rights movement stands at a critical crossroads. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to understand our history and legacy, to recognize our organizing strategies and demands, and to revitalize our hope.

My name is Hayden Gise and I am the only transgender elected official in a state renowned for its LGBTQ community and acceptance. I represent parts of Woodley Park, a vibrant neighborhood in D.C. as its Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. At my late-early 20s, my identity as a lesbian, Jewish, Democratic Socialist, and union organizer brings a fresh perspective to my role.

One year into office, I’ve focused on tangible community improvements – clearing storm debris, increasing bike parking, and advocating for district-wide initiatives like a Green New Deal for Social Housing and full implementation of ballot Initiative 82. These efforts might not be Earth shattering, but they’re significant steps in building trust and effecting change.

My election brought messages of hope and humor from constituents who found meaning in my identity as a transgender individual. However, it’s not just my neighborhood I represent. Trans people from beyond my district reach out, seeking support against discrimination. While I can’t single-handedly combat transphobia, my position allows me to liaise with authorities like the Office of Human Rights, ensuring action is taken. The few trans elected officials are voices for our community whether we want to be or not.

I had been out for years before being elected to public office, but historically, coming out for queer elders was fraught with social costs. Today, while these challenges persist, they often represent reactionary backslides rather than predominant norms. The hopeful narrative of ‘it gets better’ from the 2010s now grapples with the reality of anti-trans legislation, dimming the light of optimism for queer youth.

The conservative wave of transphobia, often cloaked as ‘common sense’, increasingly appears as an unfounded obsession disconnected from mainstream views. My interactions with cisgender constituents are primarily focused on neighborhood concerns – speed bumps, leaf collection, and the functions of a Neighborhood Commissioner. These discussions rarely delve into pronouns or surgery.

Even my critics focus more on my policies than my gender identity. In the eyes of the media and my constituents, I am Commissioner Gise or I am Hayden, not defined by my trans identity. The disconnect between an over-hyped culture war and a tolerant public, underlines the necessity for our community to reignite the flames of hope and fight back with resilience, as our predecessors did.

Our path forward requires a deep understanding of our present circumstances, a connection with our history, and a clear vision of the future we aim to create. Our actions today will shape the legacy for the next generation, emphasizing the importance of progress and inclusiveness.

Hope is our strongest ally in this journey. It fuels our struggle for equality and unites us in our quest for liberation. Our solidarity across diverse queer identities is pivotal, empowering us to overcome the hurdles on our path to justice. Optimism must guide our ongoing struggle. We draw strength from our past victories, inspired by the wins of those who came before us. Their legacy gives us the courage to confront today’s uncertainties, united in the belief of a brighter future for all.

We don’t have to be heroes to change the conditions around us; we don’t have to be perfect to be impactful. What’s required is passion, dedication, empathy, and the understanding that we can be agents of change. Our ordinary humanity is our strength, not our weakness, and our individual and collective imperfections don’t hinder us but connect us to each other and to the ongoing journey toward justice and equality.

Trans people are integral parts of society, living ordinary lives – socializing, loving, working. We’re not just a label or a cause; we are individuals contributing to the richness of our communities and believing in a future where everyone’s basic needs are met, where dignity is universal, and where neighborly respect is the norm. I’m driven by the vision of a society that treats everyone as my neighbors treat me – with acceptance and respect for who they are.

The path forward for our community is as resonant and clear as Harvey Milk said in 1978, “Come out. Once and for all, break down the myths, destroy the lies and distortions. For your sake. For their sake. For the sake of the youngsters who are becoming scared.”

Hayden Gise is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing parts of Woodley Park.