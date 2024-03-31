Real Estate
How to deal with rodents in D.C.
Key takeaways for owners and tenants
Rodents such as mice can stealthily invade your home, causing damage and carrying diseases. And let’s be frank, it can just feel truly creepy knowing four-footed creatures are rummaging in your pantry and walls. To effectively deal with them, you need to adopt a detective mindset, understanding where they hide, what they eat (and drink!), and how to eliminate them. Here are some key takeaways for both homeowners and tenants when addressing rodent issues.
You might not even realize you have mice. Mice are secretive, and they can inhabit your home for months without detection. They move along walls to avoid being seen and can cover several feet per second. However, there is no need to react like the stereotypical frightened person standing on a stool and waiting for someone else to help. Step down and take action. If they can be active, so can you. First, equip yourself with some simple knowledge that will save you days and weeks of frustration. Below, you’ll find a straightforward guide to follow, making it easy for you to take action today on what you might prefer to postpone until tomorrow.
Know your rodent
D.C. residents should be aware that while both mice and rats can cause property damage and carry diseases, rats are more destructive and aggressive than mice. Proper identification is crucial for effective pest control measures and for accurately communicating the type of problem you are facing. You can observe physical characteristics and rodent behavior to distinguish between the two species, or you can seek assistance from professional pest control services for proper identification.
In the District of Columbia, both mice and rats can be common pests found in homes and neighborhoods. House mice (Mus musculus) and Norway rats (Rattus norvegicus) are the most prevalent species encountered. House mice are typically smaller, ranging from 5 to 8 inches in length, with pointed snouts and long, hairless tails. They are generally light brown or gray in color. Norway rats, on the other hand, are larger, often measuring between 7 to 9 inches in length, with blunt snouts and shorter, scaly tails. They typically have brown or grayish-brown fur.
Do you have a mouse infestation?
• Scratching or rustling sounds in walls or ceilings, especially at night.
• Mouse droppings in corners and under appliances. These resemble dark grains of rice and are telltale signs of mouse activity.
• Food packaging that has been chewed through.
• Unusual ammonia-like odors.
• If pets are focused on a specific area, there may be a mouse nearby.
How to keep mice out
• Install a door sweep or weatherstrip exterior doors if you can see daylight underneath.
• Seal any openings in your home, especially near ground level, using materials like stainless steel, copper mesh, or caulk.
• Keep your home clean and free of crumbs.
• Store food in airtight containers.
• Store pet food in sealed containers and never leave it out between feedings.
Setting and baiting mouse traps
• Determine trap placement by following mouse droppings and greasy trails on walls.
• Place traps near activity areas, not just on the floor.
• Use the same food that attracted the mouse as bait.
• Avoid over-baiting, as it can hinder trap effectiveness.
When to call a professional
If your traps don’t yield results after a week or more, consider professional help. Significant amounts of droppings may indicate a severe infestation requiring expert assistance.
Dealing with mice in your D.C. home requires vigilance and a proactive approach. Remember, it’s not you! You didn’t attract the mice, and neither did your landlord. Mice are quite simply sneaky, inventive creatures who are attracted to what we humans leave out for them or make available to them.
In the District of Columbia, grappling with a pervasive rat infestation has become an unfortunate reality for many of us residents. However, despite the severity of the situation, it’s important to recognize that this issue isn’t solely the fault of property owners; rather, it is fundamentally linked to how we collectively manage our food waste and control rodents’ access to water sources. As such, D.C. residents play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of these unwelcome visitors around their homes.
One of the primary strategies residents like you can employ is to adopt and talk with your neighbors about ensuring rigorous sanitation practices near your home. Those practices include:
• Properly storing and disposing of food waste in secure containers that rats cannot easily access.
• Ensuring that garbage bins have tightly sealed lids.
• Emptying out any containers that collect water after rain and snow.
Beyond food waste management, residents should also focus on minimizing access points that rats could exploit to enter their homes. Conducting a thorough inspection of the property exterior to identify and seal off any gaps or cracks in walls, doors, windows, and foundations helps to prevent rats from finding their way indoors. Installing door sweeps and mesh screens on vents and openings can further fortify the defenses against rodent intrusion.
In addition to proactive measures within individual households, community-wide efforts are also essential for addressing the rat infestation comprehensively in the District. Engaging with local authorities and advocacy groups to advocate for improved waste management infrastructure and rat control measures can also contribute to long-term solutions for the entire community.
Ultimately, education plays a pivotal role in empowering residents to take meaningful action against these pests. Utilizing the District’s resources can empower residents to effectively address the issue in their homes and neighborhoods.
Several citywide services are available to assist residents with rat abatement and control efforts. These services are primarily provided by the District of Columbia Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), with additional support from various local government agencies and community organizations. Here are some of the key services available:
Rodent Control Program: The District of Columbia Department of Health operates a comprehensive Rodent Control Program aimed at reducing rat populations and minimizing their impact on public health and safety. This program includes proactive inspections, rodent abatement efforts, enforcement of rodent control regulations, and public education initiatives. Residents can call (202) 535-1954 for information, outreach, educational materials, and enforcement.
Rodent Complaints: The DOH encourages any resident to report rat sightings, infestations, or other rodent-related concerns by dialing 311. Upon receiving a complaint, the DOH may conduct inspections, provide guidance on rodent control measures, and coordinate with other agencies to address the issue effectively.
Rodent Prevention and Control Resources: The DOH and DOEE offer various resources and guidance materials to help residents prevent and control rat infestations. These resources may include educational materials, fact sheets, and tips on sanitation practices, rodent-proofing techniques, and effective pest control methods.
While the neighborhood-by-neighborhood rat infestation in the District of Columbia poses significant challenges, proactive measures at the individual, community, and systemic levels can help mitigate its impact. By adopting better sanitation practices, fortifying property defenses, fostering community collaboration, and promoting education and advocacy, D.C. residents like you can play a vital role in reducing the prevalence of Norwegian rats.
Scott Bloom is owner and Senior Property Manager at Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
Don’t procrastinate buying your home
Some experts predict rates will fall in June
As springtime fills the air, cherry blossoms are blooming, much of the year still lies ahead and many have started to think about how they are progressing with their 2024 goals. If the dream of buying a house was put on hold when the interest rates went from 3% to almost 8%, and life got in the way of an idea that had gotten onto your to-do list, maybe now is the time to dust it off.
Mortgage lender Tina Del Casale from Sandy Spring Bank says, “There is still hope the Fed will be happy with inflation numbers by June to finally pull the trigger on lowering interest rates.”
The rates might not be as low as they were in 2021, but historically, they are still not as high as they were 20 years ago. Some people’s parents remember getting interest rates that were 12%, 14% or even higher.
One of the biggest questions I get at homebuyer seminars is about is the process. What is buying a house ACTUALLY like? I usually tell them that it’s like anything else. One step at a time. One form at a time. One bank transfer at a time. One house showing at a time. One home inspection at a time. If you have the wherewithal to plan a vacation, you can buy a house.
- Finding a Realtor
- Finding a lender to get pre-approved (how much is your budget and what is a comfortable monthly payment)
- Are there any first-time buyer programs that could be used? Is there down payment assistance?
- Looking at the houses.
- Finding one you like, and putting an offer together:
- An offer usually involves a sales contract, any special forms that the jurisdictions require (lead-based paint acknowledgements, what appliances and systems in the house are included/excluded, if the home is part of a homeowners association, or a condo association, etc.)
- Any forms related to getting an inspection done.
- Who is selling the house, who is buying the house, how much is it being sold for, where it is exactly, and who are the others involved in the transaction (title company, agents, etc.)?
- Getting any inspections done.
- Negotiating any changes in the sales price or terms, or credits for inspection items.
- Getting the final approval for the loan and then going to settlement.
Many people get interested in buying a house, but the “unknown” of it all can be daunting. It could be that the best way to think about it, is that like most things in life, you can’t cross every bridge BEFORE you get there. You just take it one day at a time. Some things will be surprisingly easy. Some things will require the advice of experienced lenders, Realtors, home inspectors and title attorneys.
But if the process doesn’t begin somewhere, somehow, the idea just stays in one’s head in the “to do list” file. And then 3 years go by, 5 years go by, 7 years go by. And your friends that DID buy a house laugh themselves to the bank when they go to sell the house they bought 3 years ago, 5 years ago, or 7 years ago.
If you need any recommendations for a local lender or Realtor, please don’t hesitate to ask.
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
Down payment strategies: Financing your home purchase
Understanding the options key to unlocking the door to a dream home
Navigating the path to homeownership can be a complex journey, especially when it comes to accumulating the necessary down payment. For members of our LGBTQ community, understanding the available options for saving and financing this crucial aspect of home buying is key to unlocking the door to their dream home. Let’s explore effective methods and resources specifically designed to support LGBTQ individuals on their path to homeownership.
Traditional Savings Strategies
Saving for a down payment often begins with traditional methods such as setting aside a portion of your income into a dedicated savings account. High-yield savings accounts and automated savings plans, some offering up to 5% interest in today’s market, can expedite the process, providing a disciplined approach to accumulate funds over time. Additionally, exploring investment opportunities that match your risk tolerance can offer potential growth for your down payment savings.
Down Payment Assistance Programs
A variety of down payment assistance programs exist to help homebuyers with their initial costs. These programs often offer grants or low-interest loans to first-time homebuyers or those who haven’t owned a home in the past three years.
It’s essential to speak with a GayRealEstate.com agent to determine what programs may be available, plus online research into local and state assistance programs, as many are designed to support individuals in specific communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.
For medical professionals, police, teachers, firefighters, and other community heroes, there are several special loan and assistance programs designed to help with home purchases, often offering benefits like down payment assistance, reduced closing costs, and more favorable loan terms.
The Hero Home Loan Program provides first responders, including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, with benefits such as lower interest rates and reduced closing costs. This program aims to make homeownership more accessible by offering more flexible credit score requirements and down payment assistance .
For educators, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and medical professionals, the Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund (EHHAF) offers closing cost assistance through gift funds. This program is designed to support those who serve their communities by making homeownership more affordable, with no repayment required for the grant funds.
The HUD Good Neighbor Next Door Program offers up to 50% off the list price of homes for law enforcement officers, pre-Kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. This initiative aims to encourage community revitalization by assisting these professionals in homeownership within the communities they serve.
Homes for Heroes provides assistance specifically to first responders and offers significant savings through Hero Rewards when buying, selling, or refinancing a home. On average, participants save $3,000, with the program offering real estate and mortgage specialist connections tailored to the needs of first responders.
LGBTQ-Friendly Lending Options
Finding a lender that understands and supports the unique needs of our LGBTQ community can make a significant difference. Some lenders and organizations specialize in offering inclusive financial products and resources to assist LGBTQ+ homebuyers. These may include specialized mortgage products, financial planning services, and guidance through the home buying process.
The journey to homeownership is a milestone that requires careful planning and support. Remember, every step taken towards saving and financing your home purchase brings you closer to the dream of homeownership.
(GayRealEstate.com offers valuable resources and advice tailored to meet the unique needs of our LGBTQ+ community in their journey towards homeownership. For more comprehensive guidance and support in navigating the home buying process, visit GayRealEstate.com choose an agent and start a no-obligation conversation today.)
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at [email protected].
Turn your bare walls into captivating focal points
Paint, wallpaper, statement installations and more
Are you tired of gray walls and white kitchen cabinets with white granite or marble countertops? Have you gone back to the “Builder Beige” that was popular in the ‘90s?
Your walls are the blank canvases of your home, waiting to be transformed into stunning expressions of your personality and style. Whether you prefer vibrant artwork, paint, eye-catching wallpaper, or statement walls, there are countless ways to adorn and decorate your walls to elevate your space. Here’s a guide to help you turn those bare walls into captivating focal points.
Wallpaper: Wallpaper has again become a versatile option for adding texture, pattern, and color to your walls. Whether you prefer subtle designs or bold prints, there’s a wallpaper to suit every taste.
It now even comes in peel and stick rolls, so you don’t have a mess of water and paste. For some new designs, check out www.spoonflower.com.
Before selecting wallpaper, consider the scale of your room and the atmosphere you want to create. For small spaces, opt for light, airy patterns to make the room feel more spacious. Conversely, in larger rooms, you can go bold with intricate designs or vibrant colors to make a statement. Don’t be afraid to mix and match wallpaper with paint, or even wallpaper the ceilings for a unique and dynamic look.
Statement Walls: Statement walls are a bold way to add personality and drama to any room. From accent paint colors to textured finishes, the possibilities are endless. Consider using a contrasting color or texture to highlight a specific wall and create visual interest. For a contemporary touch, try incorporating geometric patterns or asymmetrical designs with strips of wood. Hand-painted murals are another option for creating striking statement walls. Choose a mural that reflects your interests or transports you to another world for a truly immersive experience.
Paneling/Brick: The shiplap phase may be dying out, but there are still many ways to use wood and paneling in your wall décor. Reclaimed wood is a popular option, as are wood slats such as the ones found at www.woodpanelwalls.com. Use them on walls or ceilings, or as a background for wall-mounted televisions and sconces. Amazon also has lots of options for wood veneer available and exposed brick is popular in many contemporary homes. If you don’t have a brick wall to uncover, select from options such as lightweight faux brick or stone.
Artwork: Art has the power to breathe life into any room. When choosing artwork, consider pieces that resonate with you personally and complement your existing décor. Experiment with a mix of styles, sizes, and mediums to create visual interest. Hang artwork at eye level to ensure it is easily visible and balanced within the space. Enhance gallery walls by arranging multiple pieces in a cohesive layout. Remember that art is subjective, so whether you choose an inexpensive poster or a gallery quality painting, select pieces that speak to you.
Photo Displays: Showcase your favorite memories and moments with a curated photo display. Whether it’s a collection of family photos, travel snapshots, or artistic prints, arranging photos on your walls adds a personal touch to your space. Try out different frames, sizes, and layouts to create a gallery-style display that reflects your unique style. It makes a nice presentation on that odd wall going up your stairs.
Mirrors: Mirrors are not only functional but also serve as decorative accents that can enhance the visual appeal of any room. Strategically placing mirrors on your walls can create the illusion of space, brighten dark corners, and reflect natural light. Choose mirrors with interesting frames or shapes to add an extra layer of style to your décor. Try different sizes and arrangements to find the perfect balance between form and function.
Textile Hangings: Textile hangings are a bohemian-inspired alternative to traditional wall art. From tapestries to woven rugs, textile hangings add warmth, texture, and color to your walls. Hang a large tapestry behind your bed as a dramatic headboard alternative or layer smaller textiles with framed artwork for a cozy, eclectic look. Consider mixing and matching different textures and patterns to create visual depth and dimension.
Adorning and decorating your walls is a creative and personal process that allows you to infuse your space with personality and style. The key is to trust your instincts and have fun with the process. Use different techniques, colors, and textures until you find the perfect combination that speaks to you and transforms your walls into works of art. With a little imagination and creativity, you can turn any blank wall into a stunning focal point that reflects your unique taste and aesthetic.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate/@properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.