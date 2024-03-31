How to deal with rodents in D.C.

Rodents such as mice can stealthily invade your home, causing damage and carrying diseases. And let’s be frank, it can just feel truly creepy knowing four-footed creatures are rummaging in your pantry and walls. To effectively deal with them, you need to adopt a detective mindset, understanding where they hide, what they eat (and drink!), and how to eliminate them. Here are some key takeaways for both homeowners and tenants when addressing rodent issues.

You might not even realize you have mice. Mice are secretive, and they can inhabit your home for months without detection. They move along walls to avoid being seen and can cover several feet per second. However, there is no need to react like the stereotypical frightened person standing on a stool and waiting for someone else to help. Step down and take action. If they can be active, so can you. First, equip yourself with some simple knowledge that will save you days and weeks of frustration. Below, you’ll find a straightforward guide to follow, making it easy for you to take action today on what you might prefer to postpone until tomorrow.

Know your rodent

D.C. residents should be aware that while both mice and rats can cause property damage and carry diseases, rats are more destructive and aggressive than mice. Proper identification is crucial for effective pest control measures and for accurately communicating the type of problem you are facing. You can observe physical characteristics and rodent behavior to distinguish between the two species, or you can seek assistance from professional pest control services for proper identification.

In the District of Columbia, both mice and rats can be common pests found in homes and neighborhoods. House mice (Mus musculus) and Norway rats (Rattus norvegicus) are the most prevalent species encountered. House mice are typically smaller, ranging from 5 to 8 inches in length, with pointed snouts and long, hairless tails. They are generally light brown or gray in color. Norway rats, on the other hand, are larger, often measuring between 7 to 9 inches in length, with blunt snouts and shorter, scaly tails. They typically have brown or grayish-brown fur.

Do you have a mouse infestation?

• Scratching or rustling sounds in walls or ceilings, especially at night.

• Mouse droppings in corners and under appliances. These resemble dark grains of rice and are telltale signs of mouse activity.

• Food packaging that has been chewed through.

• Unusual ammonia-like odors.

• If pets are focused on a specific area, there may be a mouse nearby.

How to keep mice out

• Install a door sweep or weatherstrip exterior doors if you can see daylight underneath.

• Seal any openings in your home, especially near ground level, using materials like stainless steel, copper mesh, or caulk.

• Keep your home clean and free of crumbs.

• Store food in airtight containers.

• Store pet food in sealed containers and never leave it out between feedings.

Setting and baiting mouse traps

• Determine trap placement by following mouse droppings and greasy trails on walls.

• Place traps near activity areas, not just on the floor.

• Use the same food that attracted the mouse as bait.

• Avoid over-baiting, as it can hinder trap effectiveness.

When to call a professional

If your traps don’t yield results after a week or more, consider professional help. Significant amounts of droppings may indicate a severe infestation requiring expert assistance.

Dealing with mice in your D.C. home requires vigilance and a proactive approach. Remember, it’s not you! You didn’t attract the mice, and neither did your landlord. Mice are quite simply sneaky, inventive creatures who are attracted to what we humans leave out for them or make available to them.

In the District of Columbia, grappling with a pervasive rat infestation has become an unfortunate reality for many of us residents. However, despite the severity of the situation, it’s important to recognize that this issue isn’t solely the fault of property owners; rather, it is fundamentally linked to how we collectively manage our food waste and control rodents’ access to water sources. As such, D.C. residents play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of these unwelcome visitors around their homes.

One of the primary strategies residents like you can employ is to adopt and talk with your neighbors about ensuring rigorous sanitation practices near your home. Those practices include:

• Properly storing and disposing of food waste in secure containers that rats cannot easily access.

• Ensuring that garbage bins have tightly sealed lids.

• Emptying out any containers that collect water after rain and snow.

Beyond food waste management, residents should also focus on minimizing access points that rats could exploit to enter their homes. Conducting a thorough inspection of the property exterior to identify and seal off any gaps or cracks in walls, doors, windows, and foundations helps to prevent rats from finding their way indoors. Installing door sweeps and mesh screens on vents and openings can further fortify the defenses against rodent intrusion.

In addition to proactive measures within individual households, community-wide efforts are also essential for addressing the rat infestation comprehensively in the District. Engaging with local authorities and advocacy groups to advocate for improved waste management infrastructure and rat control measures can also contribute to long-term solutions for the entire community.

Ultimately, education plays a pivotal role in empowering residents to take meaningful action against these pests. Utilizing the District’s resources can empower residents to effectively address the issue in their homes and neighborhoods.

Several citywide services are available to assist residents with rat abatement and control efforts. These services are primarily provided by the District of Columbia Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), with additional support from various local government agencies and community organizations. Here are some of the key services available:

Rodent Control Program: The District of Columbia Department of Health operates a comprehensive Rodent Control Program aimed at reducing rat populations and minimizing their impact on public health and safety. This program includes proactive inspections, rodent abatement efforts, enforcement of rodent control regulations, and public education initiatives. Residents can call (202) 535-1954 for information, outreach, educational materials, and enforcement.

Rodent Complaints: The DOH encourages any resident to report rat sightings, infestations, or other rodent-related concerns by dialing 311. Upon receiving a complaint, the DOH may conduct inspections, provide guidance on rodent control measures, and coordinate with other agencies to address the issue effectively.

Rodent Prevention and Control Resources: The DOH and DOEE offer various resources and guidance materials to help residents prevent and control rat infestations. These resources may include educational materials, fact sheets, and tips on sanitation practices, rodent-proofing techniques, and effective pest control methods.

While the neighborhood-by-neighborhood rat infestation in the District of Columbia poses significant challenges, proactive measures at the individual, community, and systemic levels can help mitigate its impact. By adopting better sanitation practices, fortifying property defenses, fostering community collaboration, and promoting education and advocacy, D.C. residents like you can play a vital role in reducing the prevalence of Norwegian rats.

Scott Bloom is owner and Senior Property Manager at Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.