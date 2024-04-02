SMYAL collaborates with Woolly Mammoth for youth arts program

SMYAL is collaborating with the Woolly Mammoth theater for a free weekly youth artistic program this spring.

The program titled, The Soloists, features creative workshops and artist-led conversations that will introduce SMYAL youth to multiple forms of artistic expressions.

Jhirbron Tonge, SMYAL Youth Engagement manager, said he was looking for ways to introduce SMYAL’s youth to experiences outside of their office space when he came across a message from Woolly Mammoth.

The program was something he said he immediately knew the youth would be interested in.

“When it comes to writing their own stories, creating art, making comics, they are just amazingly talented,” he said. “I wanted to give them that space to expand on their talents.”

Tonge said that he wasn’t aware of opportunities like these when he was younger, so in his position he wants to open the door to self exploration for the youth he serves.

“There’s so much that the youth want to know about life in the world and themselves,” Tonge said. “I feel like I’m doing a disservice if I’m not helping them find those things.”

The program began in March and held the kickoff event last week. The event was a soloist play that Jhibron said was beautifully put together and inspiring for the youth.

“The youth shared some amazing insight, the play expanded their thoughts of what they can do with art.” he said.

The program will continue throughout the spring with an open mic and theater events in collaboration with Howard University.

This program is just the beginning of more impactful collaborations at SMYAL. Tonge is excited to continue to execute more thoughtful collaborations for the youth in the future.

“This is what interactions with youth and adults should be like,” he said. “It just makes me want to make more opportunities like this for the youth.”

To reach out about how your organization can contribute to interactive youth collaborations with SMYAL reach out to them via SMYAL.org.