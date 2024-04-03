Photos
PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility
Activists hold rally, gala
The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.
A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball
JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition
JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con
‘Pride Alley’ featured at annual convention
Awesome Con, an annual convention for science fiction, fantasy and comics enthusiasts, was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 8-10. “Pride Alley” on the expo floor served as a gathering place for LGBTQ fans, artists and representatives of community organizations.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Me to the Disco
Four ‘RuPaul’ contestants join local performers at Howard Theatre event
District Disco presented “Drag Me to the Disco” at Howard Theatre on Saturday. Performers included Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo and Luxx Noir London of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as local drag performers Crimsyn, Cake Pop!, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora. Music was provided by DJ Camb and DJ Boyyyish.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Drag Me to the Disco at @HowardTheatre for @WashBlade . @luxxnoirlondon from @RuPaulsDragRace performing: pic.twitter.com/byMTzlnCwm— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 3, 2024
Covering Drag Me to the Disco at @HowardTheatre for @WashBlade . @VanessaVanjie from @RuPaulsDragRace performing: pic.twitter.com/bMpIY9j1Sn— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 3, 2024
PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility
Congratulations to D.C.’s amazing Mayor Bowser
White House press secretary condemns Ugandan court’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ruling
Meet Shawn Harris, the Democrat who seeks to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene
City seeks to cancel $500K Pride Center of Maryland grant over reporting issues
‘Love Lies Bleeding’ delivers retro lesbian thrills
A forever Pride stamp for gay Ambassador James C. Hormel
New Indian immigration law excludes LGBTQ people
International Transgender Day of Visibility events take place in D.C.
Trump, far-right condemn Biden over Trans Day of Visibility proclamation
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Movies4 days ago
‘Love Lies Bleeding’ delivers retro lesbian thrills
-
Opinions4 days ago
A forever Pride stamp for gay Ambassador James C. Hormel
-
India3 days ago
New Indian immigration law excludes LGBTQ people
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
International Transgender Day of Visibility events take place in D.C.