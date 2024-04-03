PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility

The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.

A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.

(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)