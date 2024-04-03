Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility

Activists hold rally, gala

Published

46 mins ago

on

Trans artist Cassils presented the Trans Justice Art Action 'Etched in Light.' (Washington Blade photo by Linus Berggren)

The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.

A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.

(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball

JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition

Published

2 days ago

on

April 1, 2024

By

Bonnet Ball (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Awesome Con

‘Pride Alley’ featured at annual convention

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 13, 2024

By

Awesome Con 2024 (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Awesome Con, an annual convention for science fiction, fantasy and comics enthusiasts, was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 8-10. “Pride Alley” on the expo floor served as a gathering place for LGBTQ fans, artists and representatives of community organizations.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Drag Me to the Disco

Four ‘RuPaul’ contestants join local performers at Howard Theatre event

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2024

By

Drag Me to the Disco was held at Howard Theatre on Saturday, March 2. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

District Disco presented “Drag Me to the Disco” at Howard Theatre on Saturday. Performers included Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo and Luxx Noir London of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as local drag performers Crimsyn, Cake Pop!, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora. Music was provided by DJ Camb and DJ Boyyyish.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular