Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sen. Butler delivers keynote address
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its annual National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt on Sunday, April 7. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) delivered the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility
Activists hold rally, gala
The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.
A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
Photos
PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball
JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition
JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con
‘Pride Alley’ featured at annual convention
Awesome Con, an annual convention for science fiction, fantasy and comics enthusiasts, was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 8-10. “Pride Alley” on the expo floor served as a gathering place for LGBTQ fans, artists and representatives of community organizations.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
