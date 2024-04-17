Photos
PHOTOS: Crush
New gay bar holds opening party
The new LGBTQ venue Crush held a party for friends, family and close supporters on Tuesday. For more information on future events at Crush, go to their Instagram page @crushbardc.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sen. Butler delivers keynote address
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its annual National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt on Sunday, April 7. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) delivered the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility
Activists hold rally, gala
The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.
A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
Photos
PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball
JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition
JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
