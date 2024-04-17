Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Crush

New gay bar holds opening party

Published

36 mins ago

on

Jared Keith Lee serves a drink at Crush. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The new LGBTQ venue Crush held a party for friends, family and close supporters on Tuesday. For more information on future events at Crush, go to their Instagram page @crushbardc.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch

Sen. Butler delivers keynote address

Published

6 days ago

on

April 11, 2024

By

Sen. Laphonza Butler speaks at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its annual National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt on Sunday, April 7. Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) delivered the keynote address.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Trans Day of Visibility

Activists hold rally, gala

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 3, 2024

By

Trans artist Cassils presented the Trans Justice Art Action 'Etched in Light.' (Washington Blade photo by Linus Berggren)

The TRANSform the Vote rally was held on the National Mall on March 31 for the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was organized by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), Trans USA National Pageantry and the Queer Equity Institute. Speakers included Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins and actress Angelica Ross.

A gala event was held in the evening at Hook Hall. Blossom: International Trans Day of Visibility Gala in Washington was presented by NCTE and featured speakers, a panel discussion and an all-trans drag showcase.

(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)

Photos

PHOTOS: Bonnet Ball

JR.’s holds annual Easter tradition

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 1, 2024

By

Bonnet Ball (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

JR.’s held the annual Bonnet Ball on Sunday, April 31. Performers included Citrine Queen, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Darcy De La Cuadra.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Popular