D.C. Pride celebration to include parade, festival, fireworks, and more

More than 600,000 people from the D.C. metropolitan area as well as from across the nation and some from other countries were expected to turnout this week for D.C.’s annual Capital Pride parade, festival, and at least a dozen or more related events, including a fireworks display at the city’s Southwest waterfront.

“For a week every June, we enthusiastically welcome to Washington, D.C. over 600,000 LGBTQ+ friends and allies from around the United States and throughout the world for the Capital Pride Celebration, including the popular and free Pride Parade, Festival, and Concert,” according to a statement released by Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes most of D.C.’s Pride events.

The group announced this year’s Pride Parade would travel a different route from past years. It will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at 14th and T Streets, N.W. and travel south along 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, where it will turn left and end at 9th and Pennsylvania Avenue.

As in past years, dozens of contingents from a wide range of organizations and local and federal government agencies were expected to march in the parade or ride in vehicles or floats. Among those scheduled to participate in the parade this year were D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of the D.C. City Council.

Capital Pride has announced that nationally acclaimed performers Billy Porter and Keke Palmer, who were scheduled to perform at the Pride festival the next day, would be leading the parade as the official grand marshals.

“Organizations are encouraged to be creative and use the theme, ‘Totally Radical’ to show that you have pride as participants march along the 1.8-mile Parade route,” Capital Pride says in a statement.

Although the parade will no longer travel past the Dupont Circle area as it has in past years, the annual Capital Pride Block Party will continue as it has in recent years on 17th Street, N.W. between Q and R Streets from 12-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. The Capital Pride family gathering will also take place in the afternoon hours at nearby Stead Park.

Another change from past years is a new event at a site near where the parade ends, called a Flashback Tea Dance, which will take place at 6th Street, N.W. and Constitution Avenue, from 3-9 p.m. on June 8, according to a Capital Pride announcement.

Also taking place on the day of the parade is the annual Pride On The Pier party from 2-10 p.m. at The Wharf section of the city’s Southwest waterfront. The event, which is organized by the Washington Blade, will include the showing of the Capital Pride Parade on a large video screen when the parade begins at 3 p.m., a drag show at 3:30 p.m., and fireworks show at 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public, with VIP accommodation available for an admission fee. Visit prideonthepierdc.com for VIP tickets.

The Capital Pride Festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, from 12-10 p.m., will be held as it has in recent past years on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., between 3rd and 7th Streets. Free and open to the public, the festival is the largest annual event of its kind in the national capital region, with more than 300 exhibitors setting up booths, according to Capital Pride officials.

“Engage with over 300 service organizations, social groups, businesses, amateur sports leagues, faith-based groups, educational institutions, government agencies, artists, consultants, potential employers, and much more,” Capital Pride says in its statement announcing this year’s Pride events.

Like past years, this year’s exhibitors were expected to include a wide range of local and national LGBTQ organizations. Also, like recent past years, the festival was to include a wide range of food courts and beverage garden.

In addition, the festival will continue its tradition of offering entertainment on three stages as part of the Capital Pride Concert, which takes place from 12-8 p.m. Among those scheduled to perform from the main Capital Stage located at the east end of the festival with the U.S. Capitol as a backdrop, were singers Billy Porter and Keke Palmer.

Also scheduled to perform were nationally acclaimed singer songwriter Ava Max; opera singer, composer and drag queen Sapphira Cristal; and the female vocalist group Exposé known for their No. 1 Dance Chart hit “Point Of No Return.”

A full list of the 2024 Capital Pride week events can be accessed at capitalpride.org.