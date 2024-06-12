Connect with us

PHOTOS: Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ march takes new route

12 mins ago

Cheer DC marches in the 2024 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2024 Capital Pride Parade was held in downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 8. The 49th annual march was moved this year from the Dupont Circle area to 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Billy Porter and Keke Palmer served as the parade’s grand marshals. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made an appearance at the beginning of the parade.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party

LGBTQ community celebration held at Echostage

18 hours ago

June 11, 2024

RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party is held at Echostage on Friday, June 7. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Pride weekend festivities began with the RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 7.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Dyke March

Activists in annual demonstration call for end to genocide

20 hours ago

June 11, 2024

The 2024 Dyke March (Washington Blade photo by Emily Hanna)

The 2024 Dyke March was held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 7. The march began in Lafayette Square. Activists called for an end to genocide.

(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K

Front Runners hold annual community event at Congressional Cemetery

1 day ago

June 11, 2024

The Pride Run 5K was held on Friday, June 7 at Congressional Cemetery. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Front Runners held the 12th annual Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 7.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

