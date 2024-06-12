Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ march takes new route
The 2024 Capital Pride Parade was held in downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 8. The 49th annual march was moved this year from the Dupont Circle area to 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Billy Porter and Keke Palmer served as the parade’s grand marshals. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff made an appearance at the beginning of the parade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC Capital Pride Parade for @washblade . Billy Porter speaking at a press conference before the parade. #Pride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/pkYaenQ0n2— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party
LGBTQ community celebration held at Echostage
Capital Pride weekend festivities began with the RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party at Echostage on Friday, June 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @CapitalPrideDC RIOT Opening Party for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/Jv3pKD4gyX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024
PHOTOS: Dyke March
Activists in annual demonstration call for end to genocide
The 2024 Dyke March was held in Washington, D.C. on Friday, June 7. The march began in Lafayette Square. Activists called for an end to genocide.
(Washington Blade photos by Emily Hanna)
PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K
Front Runners hold annual community event at Congressional Cemetery
The DC Front Runners held the 12th annual Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @DCFrontrunners Pride Run 5K for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/EN9FUNzk45— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 8, 2024