September 15, 2016 at 1:37 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga announces new album ‘Joanne’
(Photo via @ladygaga on Twitter.)

Lady Gaga has announced her fifth album, “Joanne,” will be released on Oct. 21.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, the pop star revealed the album is named after her late aunt who died of lupus at age 19. Joanne is also Lady Gaga’s middle name. Her father Joe Germanotta’s New York restaurant is also named Joanne Trattoria after his sister.

Songs on the album will be  “John Wayne” featuring Josh Homme and “Sinner’s Prayer” with Father John Misty. Another track is titled “Ayo.” The album’s first single “Perfect Illusion” was released last week.

According to Gaga there will be 11 or 12 songs on the album and 14 on the deluxe version.

Pieces of Joanne’s life will be incorporated into the album’s booklet including her handwriting, photos and driver’s license.

Listen to the interview below.

 

Lady Gaga announces new album ‘Joanne’
