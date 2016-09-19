Dolly Parton and Pentatonix sing a capella version of ‘Jolene’

Grammy-winning group Pentatonix was joined by Dolly Parton to sing an a capella version of her classic hit “Jolene.”

Pentatonix delivers a backing beat using only their voices while Parton takes over as lead vocalist. After the video was released, both Parton and Pentatonix tweeted their excitement over the project and each other.

Singing with @PTXofficial was pure magic, and we had lots of fun rearranging the song! #PTXDollyJolene — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 16, 2016

It was magical singing with YOU!! We will never forget it! <3 #PTXDollyJolene https://t.co/tRldEnMoNr — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) September 16, 2016

Singing with @DollyParton was a dream come true for us, and we had so much fun arranging the song! #PTXDollyJolene — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) September 16, 2016

“Jolene” was released in 1974. Rolling Stone ranked the song No. 217 on its “the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list in 2004. The revamped version is available on iTunes.