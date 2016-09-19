September 19, 2016 at 9:39 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dolly Parton and Pentatonix sing a capella version of ‘Jolene’
(Dolly Parton and Pentatonix sing 'Jolene.' Screenshot via YouTube.)

Grammy-winning group Pentatonix was joined by Dolly Parton to sing an a capella version of her classic hit “Jolene.”

Pentatonix delivers a backing beat using only their voices while Parton takes over as lead vocalist. After the video was released, both Parton and Pentatonix tweeted their excitement over the project and each other.

“Jolene” was released in 1974. Rolling Stone ranked the song No. 217 on its “the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list in 2004. The revamped version is available on iTunes.

