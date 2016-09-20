September 20, 2016 at 3:02 pm EDT | by Richard J. Rosendall
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade, birtherism

Donald Trump (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Michelle Obama said on September 16, “The presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are. The same thing is true of a presidential campaign.” Donald Trump demonstrated the truth of this the same day.

Without explanation or apology, Trump dropped his birther lie against President Obama, and told two more lies: that Hillary Clinton started birtherism, and that he had ended it in 2011. He angered the media in the process by playing them to promote his luxury hotel.

Trump’s heavy-handedness may finally end the false equivalence with which the media have portrayed the major party nominees. The thin case against Hillary (her email server, decades of GOP smears, her every cough being treated like an operatic death scene) pales beside Trump’s nonstop lies and provocations, as his dealmaking pales beside her public service.

Trump’s botched pivot away from birtherism did not dispel the nativist bigots he has riled up, who would sooner pull down our republic than accept the full enfranchisement of women and people of color. Friday evening, repeating his lie that Clinton wants to disarm all Americans, he said of her Secret Service detail, “Take their guns away” and “Let’s see what happens to her.” The previous weekend, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin threatened bloodshed if Clinton wins. These men who talk about terrorists should look in a mirror.

Who made Trump the arbiter of a candidate’s legitimacy? His slanders and fabrications assume a privilege of passing judgment that disproportionately targets minorities and women. The outrage of African Americans at his attacks on Obama is well expressed by my friend Robert Naylor Jr., a leadership and diversity consultant:

“What Mr. Trump has shown during and prior to his campaign is much worse than dog-whistle politics. It’s part of a long-standing, deep-seated effort to denigrate and delegitimize African Americans who don’t fit negative racial stereotypes and who rise to positions of prominence and authority. This underbelly of racism that still exists in our country suggests that African Americans can only achieve through the benevolence of whites, reduced standards, special treatment, cheating, or some combination of those things. One thing I often say to young African American men is that nothing frightens and agitates the racists more than an educated, intelligent, sophisticated black man.”

It is hard to observe Trump’s selfishness, recklessness, meanness, compulsive lying, murky foreign ties, and ignorant blather about grave matters without wondering how otherwise decent people can support him. It only makes sense as a destructive impulse borne of bitterness and resentment. Instead of uplift, he offers boasting and bile.

It’s not just on him. The zeal with which Republicans pursue voting restrictions and revile even the mildest gun regulations suggests abandonment of the social compact that makes our diverse people a nation. Fear and ignorance function as a wrecking ball.

The reality-challenged assassins encouraged by Trump’s call to disarm Clinton’s security detail would be shooting at a cartoon villain, just as Cleveland officer Timothy Loehmann was shooting at a stereotype when he killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.

Too often white Americans act grievously wounded when criticized, while we take discrimination against others in stride. We are too much like Molière’s Imaginary Invalid for people convinced of our national greatness, hyperventilating over any suggestion that America’s original sin lives on in other guises a hundred fifty years after the Civil War. Thus we deny the white supremacist mindset hiding in plain sight in “stand your ground” and voter ID laws. We tout our Enlightenment values while looking away as our neighbors denounce a planned mosque or harass a woman wearing hijab.

We will discover on November 8 if we have degraded into a silly people swayed by empty promises and brazen ignorance. This summer was the hottest on record; when Trump dismisses climate change as a Chinese hoax, he appeals to our decadence. Any greatness we inherited came from facing challenges, not avoiding them.

Electing a president whom Colin Powell calls “an international pariah” might please those who like nothing better than “sticking it” to friends and enemies alike. Shall America model itself on Trump by being pathologically thin-skinned, stiffing our creditors, and evading responsibility? With such a leader, who needs enemies?

 

Richard J. Rosendall is a writer and activist. He can be reached at rrosendall@starpower.net.

Copyright © 2016 by Richard J. Rosendall. All rights reserved.

Deeniquia_Lashawin_Dodds_460x470_courtesy_Facebook watermark
Local
Second suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
One-third of LGB students in D.C. considered suicide: report
Julian_Castro_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber
Out playwright Edward Albee dies at 88
Steven Anderson, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Australian prime minister proposes national marriage vote
Petition urges Botswana to ban anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Trump sparks concern, suspicion among LGBT Russians
Anti-LGBT U.S. pastor banned from South Africa
Chilean Senate commission advances transgender rights bill
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
jaremi_carey_play_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’
‘SNL’ adds gay, Latino comedian to writing staff
Daniel Radcliffe says Hollywood is still homophobic, racist
Transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous comes out as a lesbian
Spotify adds non-binary option to registration form
Dolly Parton and Pentatonix sing a capella version of ‘Jolene’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup