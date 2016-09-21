September 21, 2016 at 10:56 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Obama to fundraise for Clinton at D.C. LGBT event
Barack Obama, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, gay news, gay politics dc, Washington Blade

President Obama is set to appear at fundraiser on behalf of Hillary Clinton. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key).

President Obama is set to campaign for Hillary Clinton at an upcoming high-dollar LGBT fundraiser held at the home of a same-sex couple in D.C., according to two sources familiar with the event.

The fundraiser, titled “LGBT and Allies Discussion,” is scheduled from 4 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday at the home of Karen Dixon and Nan Schaffer, who live in the Kalaroma district of D.C. Tickets from the fundraiser begin at $33,400, then go up to $100,000 and $200,000 for access to exclusive receptions at the event.

Although Obama is set to appear at the event, Clinton isn’t expected to come, a Democratic source familiar with the event said. Clinton appeared at an LGBT fundraiser in D.C. last month hosted by lesbian Democratic activist Claire Lucas, the source said.

Obama is set to speak at the event at a time when he has been making increased campaign appearances for Clinton. Just last week, Obama appeared a rally in Philadelphia for Clinton and declared he’s “going to work as hard as I can this fall to elect Hillary Clinton as our next president of the United States of America.”

The fundraisers hosted by Dixon and Schaffer are periodic events and sometimes battlegrounds for LGBT advocates demanding change from the Obama administration on LGBT rights. In 2013, lesbian grassroots activist Ellen Sturtz confronted first lady Michelle Obama at a fundraiser at the couple’s home to call for an executive order barring federal contractors from engaging in anti-LGBT workplace discrimination. Obama signed the order in 2014.

In 2012, Dixon and Schaffer held a fundraiser at their home at fundraiser for Obama that raised $1.4 million for his re-election campaign.

Dixon, an attorney and executive committee member at Lambda Legal, and Schaffer, a veterinarian and animal-rights activist, are major supporters of the Democratic Party. The couple was among those invited to the state dinner earlier this year with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dixon and Schaffer are also big time supporters of LGBT rights. Last year, they declared they would donate up to $1 million in matching funds to Lambda Legal to continue the organization’s work in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of same-sex marriage.

Topics for discussion at the upcoming event will be up to participants. Since the fundraiser is intended for LGBT rights, they may bring up the Equality Act or the possibility of Clinton appointing the first-ever openly LGBT Cabinet member in her administration.

The White House didn’t respond to a request to confirm Obama would appear at the event. The Clinton campaign didn’t respond to a request for more information.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

