Vigil held for slain trans woman

About 50 people gathered at the Ynot Lot in the Station North area of Baltimore on Sept. 19 to pay tribute to Crystal Edmonds, an African-American transgender woman who was shot and killed the previous Friday in Northwest Baltimore. She was 32.

The event was organized by The Baltimore Trans Alliance, Black Trans Advocacy and Black Trans Men, Inc.

Members of Edmonds’ immediate family spoke including her mother and sister, and friends reminisced fondly about her life. Some speakers made appeals for bringing people in the community together.

“In the recent past, gatherings like this weren’t the norm, community like this was didn’t exist, and the people here didn’t know each other,” Ava Pipitone, executive director of The Baltimore Trans Alliance, told the Blade. “Crystal’s death is a reminder of how important it is for us all to come together and build community while we are here and not wait until another person is taken.”

Merrick Moses, servant leader of Black Trans Advocacy, said, “We are in full-fledged mourning for our sister, Crystal. She was much loved and we will be greatly missed. We are tired of being targeted, maimed and murdered. We are tired of all the murders and bashings.”

No suspects have been identified. Police are still asking for the public and community’s help. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.