September 26, 2016 at 4:14 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Crystal Edmonds, gay news, Washington Blade

A vigil was held last week for Crystal Edmonds. (Image via Merrick Moses)

About 50 people gathered at the Ynot Lot in the Station North area of Baltimore on Sept. 19 to pay tribute to Crystal Edmonds, an African-American transgender woman who was shot and killed the previous Friday in Northwest Baltimore. She was 32.

The event was organized by The Baltimore Trans Alliance, Black Trans Advocacy and Black Trans Men, Inc.

Members of Edmonds’ immediate family spoke including her mother and sister, and friends reminisced fondly about her life. Some speakers made appeals for bringing people in the community together.

“In the recent past, gatherings like this weren’t the norm, community like this was didn’t exist, and the people here didn’t know each other,” Ava Pipitone, executive director of The Baltimore Trans Alliance, told the Blade. “Crystal’s death is a reminder of how important it is for us all to come together and build community while we are here and not wait until another person is taken.”

Merrick Moses, servant leader of Black Trans Advocacy, said, “We are in full-fledged mourning for our sister, Crystal. She was much loved and we will be greatly missed. We are tired of being targeted, maimed and murdered. We are tired of all the murders and bashings.”

No suspects have been identified. Police are still asking for the public and community’s help. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

vigil_for_crystal_edmonds_460x470_courtesy_merrick_moses watermark
Local
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
Comings & Goings
D.C. Log Cabin rejects Trump endorsement
Va. school board delays vote on nondiscrimination proposal
Eric_Fanning_at_Pride_Heroes_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
hungarian_lgbt_alliance_refugees_from_isis_poster_460x470_courtesy_hungarian_lgbt_alliance watermark
World
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
LGBT activists abroad fear a Trump presidency
Cigarette_butts_and_ashes_460x470_by_Edinaldo_E_Santo_via_Wikimedia watermark
Opinions
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
nick_jonas_wonderland_cover_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Nick Jonas still stands as LGBT ally despite criticism
‘Will and Grace’ reunion in the works
Short film ‘American Male’ shows wrath of internalized homophobia
New H&M ad features gay kiss and transgender actress
LGBT-friendly, ’90s nostalgic film ‘As You Are’ releases haunting trailer
New LGBT-inclusive rugby team forms in Baltimore
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup