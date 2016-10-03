Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral

YouTuber NoBiggieTV’s prank on a gay acquaintance, which has reached more than one million views, has angered instead of entertained many viewers.

Before starting the prank NoBiggieTV, real name Yerv, begins the video by classifying gay men into two types.

“There is the one type of gay dude who’s like super cool, super chill, like someone you could actually be good friends with,” Yerv says. “And then the second type of gay dude who’s sassy, ego through the roof, always trying to hit on you and no matter how many times you tell these guys ‘Look man, I’m straight…’ They’ll always say some sh*t like ‘Oh, but you don’t really know, you never tried it so how could you know if you never tried it?’”

Yerv continues on that the friend he is about to text has expressed interest in him before. He proceeds to text his friend lyrics to “Closer” by The Chainsmokers. The song includes some flirtatious lyrics such as “Baby pull me closer in the backseat of the Rover” and “Bite that tattoo on your shoulder.”

When his friend responds flirtatiously back, Yerv calls him disgusting and pretends to gag. Viewers weren’t amused.

“Honestly, what did you expect? You pranked someone that obviously finds you attractive/likes you with a sexual song. How did you not foresee that he would react in the same way? You’re either an idiot or just overreacting to get views. Grow up,” one person commented.

“How are you gonna send someone texts suggesting sexual things and then be surprised that they surprised in a sexual way too,” another user replied to the video.

Watch it below.