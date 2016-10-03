October 3, 2016 at 12:48 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

YouTuber NoBiggieTV’s prank on a gay acquaintance, which has reached more than one million views, has angered instead of entertained many viewers.

Before starting the prank NoBiggieTV, real name Yerv, begins the video by classifying gay men into two types.

“There is the one type of gay dude who’s like super cool, super chill, like someone you could actually be good friends with,” Yerv says. “And then the second type of gay dude who’s sassy, ego through the roof, always trying to hit on you and no matter how many times you tell these guys ‘Look man, I’m straight…’ They’ll always say some sh*t like ‘Oh, but you don’t really know, you never tried it so how could you know if you never tried it?’”

Yerv continues on that the friend he is about to text has expressed interest in him before. He proceeds to text his friend lyrics to “Closer” by The Chainsmokers. The song includes some flirtatious lyrics such as “Baby pull me closer in the backseat of the Rover” and “Bite that tattoo on your shoulder.”

When his friend responds flirtatiously back, Yerv calls him disgusting and pretends to gag. Viewers weren’t amused.

“Honestly, what did you expect? You pranked someone that obviously finds you attractive/likes you with a sexual song. How did you not foresee that he would react in the same way? You’re either an idiot or just overreacting to get views. Grow up,” one person commented.

“How are you gonna send someone texts suggesting sexual things and then be surprised that they surprised in a sexual way too,” another user replied to the video.

Watch it below.

Ralph Northam, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Ralph Northam again criticizes North Carolina’s HB 2
CELEBRATIONS: Troy Dayton and Johnny Mercado
Richard L. Rindskopf dies at 63
Judge dismisses part of gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Rabbi calls car vandalism a hate crime
Local security company hires 5 trans women
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
ID laws may ‘disenfranchise’ 34,000 trans voters
Obama admin hosts bisexual briefing
Equality Fla. Pulse fund raises $9.5 million
California bans official travel to anti-LGBT states
Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Colombian government, FARC sign historic peace deal
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Anita Bonds, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
Suffering from Election Stress Disorder
‘I prepared to be president’
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
nobiggie_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Straight YouTuber’s homophobic prank on gay friend goes viral
‘Golden Girls’ action figures to debut at New York Comic Con
Margot Robbie supports Australian gay marriage on ‘SNL’
‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet
LOGO breaks ratings records with ‘All Stars 2’ and ‘Prince Charming’
DC Comics confirms Wonder Woman is queer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup