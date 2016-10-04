‘American Horror Story’ renewed for seventh season

“American Horror Story” will return for a seventh season. FX announced the anthology series will be back for another installment in 2017, Deadline reports.

“It comes to me as it always comes to me,” show creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming series. “I sit up and bed and I say ‘That’s it!’ I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up and bed and said ‘That’s it!’ Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure.”

“It’s also a narratively strange idea,” Murphy continued. “I’ve already started to call people saying, ‘Put this on your calendar.’ It’s a good one.”

The franchise has received 15 Emmy Awards since its premiere in 2011.

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” currently airs at 10pm on Wednesdays on FX.