October 4, 2016 at 3:11 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Orange is the New Black’ star Samira Wiley gets engaged to girlfriend

Yes.

A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on

Samira Wiley, best known for playing Poussey on “Orange Is the New Black,” is engaged to “Orange is the New Black” screenwriter Lauren Morelli.

Morelli penned an essay for Mic.com in 2014 explaining that she learned she was gay while writing for the series. Shortly afterwards she divorced her husband and began a relationship with Wiley.

Wiley posted a photo of the pair, with Wiley wearing an engagement ring, on Instagram with the caption “Yes.” She also posted the photo on Twitter writing “I’ll do anything with this one.”

Wiley currently has a reoccurring role on FX series “You’re the Worst” and can also be seen in Hulu’s new series adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

